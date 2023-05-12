Entertainment
Inland Empire Collaborative Launches with Grand Celebration
Powering the Future of Sports & Entertainment through Collaboration
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Inland Empire Sports & Entertainment Collaborative (IESEC). The vibrant launch party took place yesterday at the popular Topgolf in Ontario, attracting an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 200 attendees.
The event was graced by a lineup of notable speakers, including Dave Allen, West Region President for NASCAR, James Washington, President of the NFL Alumni Southern California Chapter, Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, Nikki Gatch, CEO of the Southern California PGA, Mike Burrows, CEO of the San Bernardino International Airport, and Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.
These distinguished figures shared their insights on the potential of the IESEC to stimulate growth, foster community engagement, and enhance the local economy through sports and entertainment.
IESEC is proud to acknowledge its sponsors, Bank of America and the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency, for their invaluable support. The Collaborative is a testament to the power of synergy, with agencies such as the Southern California PGA, NFL Alumni SoCal, NASCAR, GOCAL, San Bernardino Int’l Airport, Ontario Reign, Empire Strykers, Inland Empire 66ers, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Ontario Clippers, and Southern California’s Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority actively participating.
In true festive spirit, guests were treated to an evening of sumptuous food, refreshing drinks, and engaging golf play. The energy and enthusiasm echoed the IESEC’s vision of fostering a sense of community through sports and entertainment.
IESEC, spearheaded by the IERCC, is committed to promoting, supporting, and facilitating partnerships between local businesses and regional sports teams, and entertainment venues throughout the Inland Empire. The initiative aims to create memorable experiences while generating revenue, stimulating economic growth, and positively impacting the community.
“Our goal with IESEC is to build a stronger, more connected community united in its love of sports and entertainment,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the IERCC. “By bringing people together to celebrate the best that the Inland Empire offers, we are creating a platform for exciting new opportunities and experiences.”
IESEC, initiated by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, is a consortium of experienced professionals dedicated to supporting sports and entertainment events in the Inland Empire region. Through partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and government entities, IESEC serves as a central hub for promoting a wide variety of cultural and entertainment experiences. By encouraging community participation and economic growth, IESEC aims to build a stronger, more vibrant Inland Empire.
For more information about the IESEC and its ongoing projects, please visit our website at www.iechamber.org
Latin pop duo Jesse & Joy come to Agua Caliente July 22
GRAMMY-WINNING LATIN POP DUO JESSE & JOY COME TO THE SHOW AT AGUA CALIENTE RANCHO MIRAGE JULY 22
Extraordinaire Latin pop duo Jesse & Joy are embarking on a tour across the US and Canada to support their latest album, Clichés. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour includes a stop at to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for Jesse & Joy are on sale now at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Thanks to their authenticity, talent, and unique style, Jesse & Joy has become Mexico’s most beloved musical power duo, connecting with millions of people around the world. Their platinum-certified hits like “¡Corre!”, “Llorar”, “Me Voy”, “¿Con Quién se Queda el Perro?”, and “Espacio Sideral” are just a few staples of their vast catalog of memorable lyrics and melodies. Their career has been marked by sold out shows and multiple nominations to the music industry’s most prestigious awards, earning them a Grammy and six Latin Grammys so far, among many other accolades.
Show Information: Jesse & Joy
Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $45 – $85, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
AJ Croce’s “Croce Plays Croce” heads to Agua Caliente Sept. 22 – tickets on sale Friday
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 7 AT 10:00 A.M.
A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. Coming to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on Friday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m., this special event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy),” and “Lovers Cross,” to name a few. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.
Tickets for AJ Croce: “Croce Plays Croce” go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/entertainment.
Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest songwriters and artists ever. With sales surpassing 50 million records, including three No. 1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits, Jim Croce’s short career and long-lived legacy are well-remembered through his era-defining standards like “Operator,” “Time in a Bottle,” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”
A.J. Croce’s 30-year touring and recording career has produced ten studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels and have charted 20 Top 20 singles and all ten albums on the radio including Top 40, Americana, and Blues. A virtuoso piano player, he has performed at a TED Talk and gave a master class at the University of Barcelona. Croce has performed on major talk shows and news programs including The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, CNN, MTV, and VH1. He’s toured with such esteemed artists as Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and B.B. King. While his last album, Just Like Medicine, paired him with producer and soul legend Dan Penn and an all-star cast of players and guests like Vince Gill and Steve Cropper, his new album was born of memories — of favorite artists and shows, but mostly, of late-night gatherings with groups of friends, many of them fellow musicians, with Croce at the piano taking requests. Croce revisits these musical evenings on By Request (out on Compass Records) with 12 personally curated covers that traverse decades and genres, propelled by his spirited, piano mastery and emotive vocals. With a rich catalog of original compositions A.J. first recorded and released a composition of his fathers with a never-before-recorded song “Name of the Game” on his Just Like Medicine release. In 2018 he covered the 1973 hit “I Got A Name” for a Goodyear commercial with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Show Information: AJ Croce: “Croce Plays Croce”
Date: Friday, September 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
Location: The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Purchase tickets:
Prices: $25 – $75, based on seat location.
www.AguaCalienteCasinos.com; (800) 514-3849
Los Temerarios Announce New Dates For Their Successful Tour Through The United States And Coming to Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023
After multiple sold out concerts in different cities of the country, the legendary group LOS TEMERARIOS added fourteen new dates and cities to their tour of the United States this 2023. The tour will be making a stop at Toyota Arena on Saturday, September 16th. Tickets on – sale now at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-Arena.com and the Toyota Arena box office.
Los Temerarios faithful audience will be able to enjoy their great classics such as “Come Because I Need You”, “My Life Is You”, “I Will Be There”, “Your Last Song”, “You Are a Dream”, including other songs from their successful record productions.
It should be noted that the “2023 US Tour”, which began on February 3 and toured cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San José, Phoenix, Dallas and Houston, managed to sell out most of their concerts.
Here are the new confirmed dates:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|15/septiembre/2023
|San Diego, California
|Pechanga Arena
|16/septiembre/2023
|Ontario
|Toyota Arena
|23/septiembre/2023
|Albuquerque
|KIVA Auditorium
|24/septiembre/2023
|Denver, Colorado
|BellCo Theatre
|7/octubre/2023
|Fort Myers, Florida
|Hertz Arena
|8/octubre/2023
|Miami, Florida
|Miami-Dade Arena
|13/octubre/2023
|New York
|UBS Arena
|14/octubre/2023
|Connecticut
|Bridgeport Arena
|20/octubre/2023
|Greenville
|Bon Secours Arena
|21/octubre/2023
|Raleigh
|Memorial Auditorium
|3/noviembre/2023
|Fresno
|Selland Arena
|4/noviembre/2023
|Anaheim, California
|Honda Center
|10/noviembre/2023
|San Antonio, Texas
|Tech Port Arena
|11/noviembre/2023
|McAllen, Texas
|Payne Arena
For more information on Tour dates please visit: www.lostemerarios.net
Also “La Colección” (limited edition) is now available for pre-order, a vinyl which contains six LPs that make up an important part of their career as one of the most respected and successful groups in the music industry. It includes 66 songs from their extensive musical repertoire and can be purchased in physical format at the concerts of their US tour. As of April 14, it will be available for sale in all digital stores through the official Los Temerarios website and on Amazon.
For more information on LOS TEMERARIOS:
Website: www.lostemerarios.net
Twitter: www.twitter.com/los_temerarios
Facebook: www.facebook.com/official.los.temerarios
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lostemerarios
