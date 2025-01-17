Main Event Joins Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce: Bringing Premier Family Entertainment to Montclair

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Main Event as its newest member. Main Event has recently expanded its presence with a new location in Montclair, marking its first venture into the California market. Known for its vibrant entertainment options, Main Event Montclair offers a unique venue for family fun and corporate events, setting a new standard for entertainment in the region.

Q&A with Main Event: A Closer Look at the New Montclair Location

Q: Tell us about Main Event Montclair. What sets this entertainment venue apart from others in the region? A: Main Event Montclair distinguishes itself with its family-friendly atmosphere and exceptional customer service, available until late in the evening. We provide a plethora of activities ensuring a memorable experience for birthdays, corporate events, or simply a fun night out.

Q: Main Event offers a variety of experiences under one roof. What are some of the key attractions that guests can enjoy? A: Our guests can enjoy Bowling, Arcade Games, Laser Tag, Gel Blaster battles, and immersive virtual reality experiences. This mix of classic and modern entertainment caters to all ages, providing an action-packed environment for everyone.

Q: Why did you choose the Inland Empire for your newest location? A: The Inland Empire’s vibrant and growing community made Montclair the perfect location. We aimed to provide a destination where diverse residents can enjoy fun and create memories. The accessibility and central location of Montclair enhance our ability to serve this dynamic community.

Q: How does Main Event cater to both families and business professionals? A: We offer versatile experiences that suit family outings and professional gatherings. Our facilities are ideal for events, featuring customizable packages, private rooms, and flexible dining options, making Main Event a perfect blend of work and play.

Q: Can you tell us more about your food and beverage offerings? A: Main Event features two dining options: a Family Kitchen Menu for casual dining and a Catered Menu for events. Highlights include handcrafted burgers, signature pizzas, and our unique Grill & Chill menu with items like Slow-Smoked Ribs and Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.

Q: What types of events does Main Event host, and what makes it an ideal venue for corporate gatherings? A: Main Event is perfect for a variety of corporate events, offering spaces for team building, meetings, and networking. We provide everything from activity planning to catering, ensuring a comprehensive and enjoyable event experience.

Q: What can guests expect from your VIP experiences? A: Our VIP Bowling Lanes and private event spaces offer an exclusive atmosphere with plush seating, personalized service, and custom catering options, making any gathering special and memorable.

Q: How does Main Event support the local community? A: We actively participate in community engagement through partnerships, charitable events, and educational programs, aiming to positively impact and give back to the community we serve.

Q: For someone who has never been to Main Event, why is it a must-visit destination in the Inland Empire? A: Main Event is a must-visit for its unique Gel Blaster attraction, a fun and interactive alternative to paintball, suitable for all ages. It’s just one example of the innovative and exciting activities available at our location.

Q: Looking ahead, what are some exciting things Main Event has planned for 2025 and beyond? A: In 2025, we are hosting several community events including Educators Appreciation, Holiday Sneak Peek, and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, among others. These events are open to everyone and we look forward to welcoming the community.

Q: How can readers and businesses book their next event or visit Main Event Montclair? A: Contact our events team at 909-784-6620 or monsales@mainevent.com. For Inland Empire Business Journal subscribers, we offer a special promotion: Book a Banquet for 10 or more by January 21, 2025, and receive a free team-building event.

Main Event’s commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and dining experiences makes it a significant addition to the Inland Empire’s business community. The Chamber looks forward to supporting Main Event as it grows and continues to serve the local community.