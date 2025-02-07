Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare

United Airlines to Link the Inland Empire with Global Destinations Through Its Chicago Hub Starting May 2025

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials said they are pleased to learn United Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between the Inland Empire and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in May 2025.

“We are thrilled that United has chosen to add service from Ontario to its home base in Chicago, which will become our airport’s 27th nonstop destination,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Airport Commissioners. “United’s O’Hare service will enable Ontario passengers to travel nearly anywhere across the globe via one of the world’s busiest airports. Providing more options to reach more destinations is what we’re all about.”

The service between Ontario and Chicago O’Hare will begin May 22 in the westbound direction, and May 23 in the eastbound direction, with a daily departure from ONT at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and a return flight departing ORD at 7:55 p.m. Central Time.

The flights are timed to offer travelers convenient connections to and from United’s global hub serving more than 180 nonstop destinations worldwide.

United will launch the route using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 166 seats in three classes: First, Economy Plus and Economy.

The Chicago service will complement United’s existing nonstop service from ONT to Denver, Houston and San Francisco.

“This welcome news reflects the confidence of our airline partners in our facilities, services and amenities, and the strong demand for air travel through our Southern California gateway,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer. “We look forward to extending the world class service air travelers have come to expect at Ontario to more airline passengers in 2025.”

The United Airlines announcement comes as ONT welcomed more than 7 million travelers in 2024, 27% more than pre-pandemic 2019 and a 67% increase since 2016 when ONT was transferred to local control from the City of Los Angeles. Ontario is the fastest growing among medium- and large-size airports in California.