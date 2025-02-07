Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare
United Airlines to Link the Inland Empire with Global Destinations Through Its Chicago Hub Starting May 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials said they are pleased to learn United Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between the Inland Empire and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in May 2025.
“We are thrilled that United has chosen to add service from Ontario to its home base in Chicago, which will become our airport’s 27th nonstop destination,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Airport Commissioners. “United’s O’Hare service will enable Ontario passengers to travel nearly anywhere across the globe via one of the world’s busiest airports. Providing more options to reach more destinations is what we’re all about.”
The service between Ontario and Chicago O’Hare will begin May 22 in the westbound direction, and May 23 in the eastbound direction, with a daily departure from ONT at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and a return flight departing ORD at 7:55 p.m. Central Time.
The flights are timed to offer travelers convenient connections to and from United’s global hub serving more than 180 nonstop destinations worldwide.
United will launch the route using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 166 seats in three classes: First, Economy Plus and Economy.
The Chicago service will complement United’s existing nonstop service from ONT to Denver, Houston and San Francisco.
“This welcome news reflects the confidence of our airline partners in our facilities, services and amenities, and the strong demand for air travel through our Southern California gateway,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer. “We look forward to extending the world class service air travelers have come to expect at Ontario to more airline passengers in 2025.”
The United Airlines announcement comes as ONT welcomed more than 7 million travelers in 2024, 27% more than pre-pandemic 2019 and a 67% increase since 2016 when ONT was transferred to local control from the City of Los Angeles. Ontario is the fastest growing among medium- and large-size airports in California.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport to welcome STARLUX as its newest airline partner in June 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed news from STARLUX Airlines that it will begin service between the Inland Empire and Taiwan in June.
The Taipei-based carrier will initiate nonstop service between ONT and Taipei, Taiwan (TPE) on June 2, 2025, with flights operating four times a week in both directions – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Flights will depart from Terminal 4 at ONT at 11:10 p.m. local time and arrive at TPE at 4:15 a.m. two days later. Return flights will depart TPE at 8:05 p.m. local time and arrive at ONT’s International Arrivals Terminal at 5:05 p.m. on the same day.
STARLUX offers convenient connections at its TPE hub to many destinations in East and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Hong Kong, and will serve the ONT route with Airbus A350-900 equipped with 306 seats: four first class; 26 business class; 36 premium economy; and 240 economy.
“We are most grateful to STARLUX Airlines for its confidence in our airport, employees and community neighbors,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Greater Ontario is the gateway to Southern California – a premier destination served by one of the fastest-growing and most popular airports in the United States. We look forward to welcoming STARLUX travelers to the convenience of ONT and all that our great region has to offer.”
The announcement comes just weeks after ONT announced that the number of international travelers in 2024 was the highest in the airport’s history, growing 5.1% to 438,896.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport awarded $2.5 million from FAA to reduce emissions, increase sustainability
Greening the Gateway: Ontario International Airport Secures $2.5 Million from FAA for Sustainability Enhancements
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $2.5 million to Ontario International Airport’s (ONT) to further the popular Southern California gateway’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
The money is through FAA’s Voluntary Airport Low-Emission (VALE) Program and will be used to replace 22 Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units – external heating, cooling and dehumidifying devices that control temperatures and keep jetways and planes comfortable when aircraft are parked at the gate. The units are connected to airport electrical power sources, eliminating the need for parked aircraft to use on-board auxiliary power units, which require jet fuel.
The VALE funding comes two weeks after ONT received $4 million in FAA funding for its runway rehabilitation program.
“We are deeply appreciative to the FAA and to Congresswoman Norma Torres, who has played such a critical role in securing funding for ONT as we meet the needs of this dynamic region we serve. The VALE Program funding will allow us to replace older PCA units with state-of-the-art, high energy-efficient models that reduce emissions and improve air quality,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
Since its return to local ownership in 2016, Ontario International has been a leader in promoting sustainable airport operations through its investment in energy-efficient infrastructure, the recycling of runway and construction materials, its fleet of zero-emission shuttle buses and its support of enhanced transit to and from the airport, among other things.
This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.
Travel & Tourism
Passenger count will be 11% higher over Labor Day weekend at Ontario International Airport
Popular Southern California gateway experiencing greater demand with added flights to popular destinations over summer
The summer travel rush at Ontario International Airport (ONT) will conclude over Labor Day weekend with passenger volume up 11% over the same long holiday weekend last year, officials announced. The expected increase exceeds the Transportation Security Administration‘s prediction of an 8.5% increase nationwide.
Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 130,000 seats on arriving and departing flights between Thursday, August 29, and Monday, September 2, with more than 105,000 passengers traveling through ONT.
The busiest travel day at ONT is expected to be Labor Day Monday, September 2, with some 23,500 passengers.
“As this summer illustrates once again, Ontario International has become the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians who are drawn to us by our convenience, routes and a travel experience they won’t get anywhere else,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
Said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, “We have enjoyed a great run of summer travel and we expect to end it on a strong note. We forecast 2.1 million passengers for summer travel beginning Memorial Day weekend and we anticipate our Labor Day weekend passenger count will help us reach our mark.”
Labor Day
Wknd 2024
Estimated
Passengers
Versus
2023
Total
Seats
Versus
2023
105,395 11 % 130,413 7.4 %
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Philanthropy & Nonprofits4 months ago
United Way Unveils New Brand Strategy to Reflect Its Transformative Approach Forward
-
Commercial Real Estate2 months ago
The Evolution of Retail: A Comprehensive Look at the Inland Empire’s Newest Shopping Center
-
Business4 months ago
Inland Empire Chamber President Edward Ornelas, Jr. Named Finalist for Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards
-
Business3 months ago
Inland Empire Celebrates Entrepreneurial Excellence at Spirit Awards Gala
-
Commercial Real Estate1 month ago
Valore Ventures Sells SoCal Single-Tenant NNN Retail Property
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Main Event Joins Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce: Bringing Premier Family Entertainment to Montclair