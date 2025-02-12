Ontario International Airport to welcome STARLUX as its newest airline partner in June 2025

Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed news from STARLUX Airlines that it will begin service between the Inland Empire and Taiwan in June.

The Taipei-based carrier will initiate nonstop service between ONT and Taipei, Taiwan (TPE) on June 2, 2025, with flights operating four times a week in both directions – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Flights will depart from Terminal 4 at ONT at 11:10 p.m. local time and arrive at TPE at 4:15 a.m. two days later. Return flights will depart TPE at 8:05 p.m. local time and arrive at ONT’s International Arrivals Terminal at 5:05 p.m. on the same day.

STARLUX offers convenient connections at its TPE hub to many destinations in East and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Hong Kong, and will serve the ONT route with Airbus A350-900 equipped with 306 seats: four first class; 26 business class; 36 premium economy; and 240 economy.

“We are most grateful to STARLUX Airlines for its confidence in our airport, employees and community neighbors,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Greater Ontario is the gateway to Southern California – a premier destination served by one of the fastest-growing and most popular airports in the United States. We look forward to welcoming STARLUX travelers to the convenience of ONT and all that our great region has to offer.”

The announcement comes just weeks after ONT announced that the number of international travelers in 2024 was the highest in the airport’s history, growing 5.1% to 438,896.