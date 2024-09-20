Ontario International Airport awarded $2.5 million from FAA to reduce emissions, increase sustainability

Greening the Gateway: Ontario International Airport Secures $2.5 Million from FAA for Sustainability Enhancements

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $2.5 million to Ontario International Airport’s (ONT) to further the popular Southern California gateway’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The money is through FAA’s Voluntary Airport Low-Emission (VALE) Program and will be used to replace 22 Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units – external heating, cooling and dehumidifying devices that control temperatures and keep jetways and planes comfortable when aircraft are parked at the gate. The units are connected to airport electrical power sources, eliminating the need for parked aircraft to use on-board auxiliary power units, which require jet fuel.

The VALE funding comes two weeks after ONT received $4 million in FAA funding for its runway rehabilitation program.

“We are deeply appreciative to the FAA and to Congresswoman Norma Torres, who has played such a critical role in securing funding for ONT as we meet the needs of this dynamic region we serve. The VALE Program funding will allow us to replace older PCA units with state-of-the-art, high energy-efficient models that reduce emissions and improve air quality,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

Since its return to local ownership in 2016, Ontario International has been a leader in promoting sustainable airport operations through its investment in energy-efficient infrastructure, the recycling of runway and construction materials, its fleet of zero-emission shuttle buses and its support of enhanced transit to and from the airport, among other things.

This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.