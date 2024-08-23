Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport awarded $4 million in FAA grants for runway, taxiway improvements
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) will receive another $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to invest in infrastructure improvements at the aviation gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.
The FAA announced on August 9 that it is awarding a total of $636 million to airports across the country, under its 2024 Airport Improvement Program. ONT’s portion – $4,090,060 – will be used for its ongoing runway and taxiway rehabilitation projects.
“We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the FAA, along with the unwavering support of Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., for providing the critical funding needed to enhance our runways, taxiways and infrastructure. Together, we are committed to creating the safest possible experience for our travelers and air carriers across the U.S.,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.
The funding comes as Ontario International continues to outperform the industry as a whole while serving one of the most dynamic economic and population centers in the United States. This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.
Nationally, the Airport Improvement Program funds a variety of projects such planning, airport safety improvements, airport development and airport noise compatibility.
“This $636 million investment helps airports across the Nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin.
Travel & Tourism
Passenger count will be 11% higher over Labor Day weekend at Ontario International Airport
Popular Southern California gateway experiencing greater demand with added flights to popular destinations over summer
The summer travel rush at Ontario International Airport (ONT) will conclude over Labor Day weekend with passenger volume up 11% over the same long holiday weekend last year, officials announced. The expected increase exceeds the Transportation Security Administration‘s prediction of an 8.5% increase nationwide.
Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 130,000 seats on arriving and departing flights between Thursday, August 29, and Monday, September 2, with more than 105,000 passengers traveling through ONT.
The busiest travel day at ONT is expected to be Labor Day Monday, September 2, with some 23,500 passengers.
“As this summer illustrates once again, Ontario International has become the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians who are drawn to us by our convenience, routes and a travel experience they won’t get anywhere else,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
Said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, “We have enjoyed a great run of summer travel and we expect to end it on a strong note. We forecast 2.1 million passengers for summer travel beginning Memorial Day weekend and we anticipate our Labor Day weekend passenger count will help us reach our mark.”
|Labor Day
Wknd 2024
|Estimated
Passengers
|Versus
2023
|Total
Seats
|Versus
2023
|105,395
|11 %
|130,413
|7.4 %
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed 14% in July
For the year, SoCal gateway passenger count is up 11%, nearly 4 million
Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded another record month for passenger volume in July as 14.4% more travelers moved through its terminals compared with the same month last year, officials announced.
The Southern California gateway welcomed 666,322 customers in July, breaking the record for a single month since the airport’s transition to local ownership in 2016 and inching closer to the all-time record of 693,000 set in August 2007. The July total included 629,000 domestic passengers, 16.7% more than July last year.
From January through July, ONT welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, 11.6% more than the same period in 2023. The seven-month total included 3.7 million domestic fliers and 270,000 international customers, increases of 10.9% and 23% over prior year.
“Our run of year-over-year growth now stands at 41 months as our airline partners and air travelers continue to show their strong preferences for Ontario International Airport,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Airlines are offering more seats to more places to meet the increasing demand for air travel in the Inland Empire, a desirable region to live and work which has experienced significant population gains in recent years, and the higher passenger volumes month after month bear that out.
“Residents and visitors alike can count on our world class facilities, appealing retail and dining options, and our hallmark hassle-free customer experience,” Elkadi said.
The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in July were:
- Southwest Airlines (33.7%)
- Frontier Airlines (17.6%)
- American Airlines (14.7%)
- Delta Air Lines (9.6%)
- United Airlines (7.7%)
|PassengerTotals
|Jul2024
|Jul2023
|Change
|YTD2024
|YTD2023
|Change
|Domestic
|629,104
|539,024
|16.7%
|3,717,574
|3,353,161
|10.9%
|International
|37,218
|43,551
|-14.5%
|270,155
|219,616
|23.0%
|Total
|666,322
|582,575
|14.4%
|3,987,729
|3,572,777
|11.6%
Shipments of commercial freight increased by 11.8% in July to more than 59,000 tons. On a year-to-date basis, freight volume grew by nearly 4% to more than 406,500 tons.
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|Jul2024
|Jul2023
|Change
|YTD2024
|YTD2023
|Change
|Freight
|59,179
|52,911
|11.8%
|406,561
|391,342
|3.9%
|3,583
|3,448
|3.9%
|19,133
|31,173
|-38.6%
|Total
|62,762
|56,359
|11.4%
|425,694
|422,514
|0.8%
“Commercial freight volume climbed significantly in July while Ontario’s year-to-date performance continued to show our airport is a hub of choice for shippers and cargo owners,” Elkadi said.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed more than 8% in April, 9% through first four months of 2024
Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued its robust growth in passenger volume in April, increasing 8% to more than 573,000 and extending its run of year-over-year increases to 38 consecutive months.
The Southern California gateway welcomed more than 537,000 domestic passengers and 36,000 international travelers, increases of 8.2% and 5.5%, respectively, compared with April last year.
During the first four months of the year, ONT drew more than 2 million passengers, 9.4% more than the same period in 2023. The number of domestic and international fliers increased by 6.9% and 51.9%, respectively.
“April was another strong month for passenger growth,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “As our airport continues to gain in popularity among air passengers, our airline partners are adding new routes and expanding existing services, all of which bodes well for air travel through the Inland Empire for the remainder of the year.”
The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in April were:
- Southwest Airlines (37.0%)
- American Airlines (16.1%)
- Frontier Airlines (14.6%)
- Delta Air Lines (10.6%)
- Alaska Airlines (7.0%)
|PassengerTotals
|Apr2024
|Apr2023
|Change
|YTD2024
|YTD2023
|Change
|Domestic
|537,141
|496,298
|8.2%
|1,891,071
|1,769,206
|6.9%
|International
|36,326
|34,435
|5.5%
|158,878
|104,569
|51.9%
|Total
|573,467
|530,733
|8.1%
|2,049,949
|1,873,775
|9.4%
Elkadi noted that ONT is benefitting from recent population increases in the Inland Empire and proving to be an appealing and easily accessible option for Southern California air travel. The airport earlier reported it expects to serve nearly 2.2 million passengers this summer, a 15.1% increase over last summer and more than double an Airlines for America (A4A) industry forecast of a 6.3% by U.S. airlines this summer.
Total cargo shipments rebounded in April growing to almost 61,000 tons, a 4.1% increase over the same month last year. Air freight increased 8.8% year-over-year to more than 58,500 tons.
Over the first four months of 2024, freight shipments were 1.3% higher while total cargo of freight and mail combined decreased slightly by 2.3%.
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|Apr2024
|Apr2023
|Change
|YTD2024
|YTD2023
|Change
|Freight
|58,544
|53,822
|8.8%
|227,343
|224,354
|1.3%
|2,423
|4,753
|-49.0%
|10,243
|18,704
|-45.2%
|Total
|60,968
|58,576
|4.1%
|237,586
|243,057
|-2.3%
“Strong demand for consumer goods helped to turn freight volume positive in April and through the first four months of the year,” Elkadi said. “We have been anticipating a return to growth on the cargo side and we are
