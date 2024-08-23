Ontario International Airport awarded $4 million in FAA grants for runway, taxiway improvements

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) will receive another $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to invest in infrastructure improvements at the aviation gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.

The FAA announced on August 9 that it is awarding a total of $636 million to airports across the country, under its 2024 Airport Improvement Program. ONT’s portion – $4,090,060 – will be used for its ongoing runway and taxiway rehabilitation projects.

“We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the FAA, along with the unwavering support of Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., for providing the critical funding needed to enhance our runways, taxiways and infrastructure. Together, we are committed to creating the safest possible experience for our travelers and air carriers across the U.S.,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

The funding comes as Ontario International continues to outperform the industry as a whole while serving one of the most dynamic economic and population centers in the United States. This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.

Nationally, the Airport Improvement Program funds a variety of projects such planning, airport safety improvements, airport development and airport noise compatibility.

“This $636 million investment helps airports across the Nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin.