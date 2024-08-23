Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed 14% in July

For the year, SoCal gateway passenger count is up 11%, nearly 4 million

Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded another record month for passenger volume in July as 14.4% more travelers moved through its terminals compared with the same month last year, officials announced.

The Southern California gateway welcomed 666,322 customers in July, breaking the record for a single month since the airport’s transition to local ownership in 2016 and inching closer to the all-time record of 693,000 set in August 2007. The July total included 629,000 domestic passengers, 16.7% more than July last year.

From January through July, ONT welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, 11.6% more than the same period in 2023. The seven-month total included 3.7 million domestic fliers and 270,000 international customers, increases of 10.9% and 23% over prior year.

“Our run of year-over-year growth now stands at 41 months as our airline partners and air travelers continue to show their strong preferences for Ontario International Airport,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Airlines are offering more seats to more places to meet the increasing demand for air travel in the Inland Empire, a desirable region to live and work which has experienced significant population gains in recent years, and the higher passenger volumes month after month bear that out.

“Residents and visitors alike can count on our world class facilities, appealing retail and dining options, and our hallmark hassle-free customer experience,” Elkadi said.

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in July were:

Southwest Airlines (33.7%) Frontier Airlines (17.6%) American Airlines (14.7%) Delta Air Lines (9.6%) United Airlines (7.7%)

PassengerTotals Jul2024 Jul2023 Change YTD2024 YTD2023 Change Domestic 629,104 539,024 16.7% 3,717,574 3,353,161 10.9% International 37,218 43,551 -14.5% 270,155 219,616 23.0% Total 666,322 582,575 14.4% 3,987,729 3,572,777 11.6%

Shipments of commercial freight increased by 11.8% in July to more than 59,000 tons. On a year-to-date basis, freight volume grew by nearly 4% to more than 406,500 tons.

Air cargo(tonnage) Jul2024 Jul2023 Change YTD2024 YTD2023 Change Freight 59,179 52,911 11.8% 406,561 391,342 3.9% Mail 3,583 3,448 3.9% 19,133 31,173 -38.6% Total 62,762 56,359 11.4% 425,694 422,514 0.8%

“Commercial freight volume climbed significantly in July while Ontario’s year-to-date performance continued to show our airport is a hub of choice for shippers and cargo owners,” Elkadi said.