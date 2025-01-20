Executive Profile
A Smile Ahead: Expanding Pediatric Dental Care in the Inland Empire
A Conversation with Dr. Fariborz Rodef on the Growth and Vision of Children’s Dental FunZone!
As President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, I have the privilege of engaging with dynamic business leaders who are driving growth and innovation across our region. Recently, I sat down with Dr. Fariborz Rodef, the founder and CEO of Children’s Dental FunZone!, a key member of our chamber and a pioneer in pediatric dental care. Our conversation offered deep insights into how they are expanding their footprint in the Inland Empire and their unique approach to pediatric dentistry.
Children’s Dental FunZone!, with its sixteen successful locations, is poised to open new branches in Montclair, Chino Hills, and other strategic locations within the Inland Empire. Dr. Rodef shared with me, “Our expansion is driven by the vibrant growth of the community and the pressing need for accessible, high-quality pediatric dental care.” This expansion reflects their commitment to making pediatric dental services accessible to more families, ensuring that our young residents receive the best possible care early on.
One of the most impressive aspects of Children’s Dental FunZone! is their innovative approach to reducing the anxiety often associated with dental visits. Dr. Rodef explained, “We create inviting and comforting environments, which help children view dental care positively, crucial for establishing lifelong healthy habits.” This approach not only improves the dental visit experience but also promotes regular dental hygiene practices among young patients, a foundation for lifelong health.
Beyond providing clinical services, Children’s Dental FunZone! actively participates in community health fairs and educational programs. Dr. Rodef emphasized, “We aim to enrich the communities we serve by enhancing oral health awareness and participating actively in local health initiatives.” This commitment to community engagement is instrumental in fostering broader health and wellness conversations within our region.
Dr. Rodef proudly discussed the company’s financial health, noting a significant revenue growth, with last year’s earnings at $70 million and an anticipated increase to $85 million this year. This financial success underscores the effectiveness of their business model and the high demand for their services. As they continue to expand, their strategic location choices and commitment to innovation are key drivers of their success.
Children’s Dental FunZone! is not just a dental practice; it is a community advocate and a pioneer in health care innovation. As they prepare for further expansion, their commitment to quality care and community involvement continues to make them a leader in the pediatric dental care industry. As part of the Chamber, we are proud to support and witness their journey toward making a lasting impact in our communities.
Business
Element by Westin® in Ontario, California Announces New Executive Team Members
Carlos Yong Joins as General Manager and Jennifer Mendoza Named Opening Director of Sales
News Release — ONTARIO, CA (Jan. 14, 2020) – Slated to open in early 2020, Element by Westin® in Ontario, California announces the appointment of Carlos Yong as General Manager and Jennifer Mendoza as Opening Director of Sales. As a member of the Marriott International brand, the Element by Westin® will bring its redefined, longer stay experience to the Ontario market. With a nature-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern and bright, each property features eco-conscious practices and an innovative guest experience that resonates with today’s traveler.
Carlos Yong, appointed opening General Manager, has been a strong hospitality leader for the last nineteen years. His career in hospitality started as a Night Auditor with the Intercontinental Hotel Group and progressively transitioned to roles with ESA Hotels and Marriott that include operations manager, general manager, area manager and district manager. In his new role, Carlos will lead the overall sales and operations by linking his team’s expertise with the Element by Westin® brand ethos.
Jennifer Mendoza joins Element by Westin® with more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience within the hospitality industry with a strong grasp on the Anaheim and Ontario markets. As the Opening Director of Sales, Mendoza will help lead and support the strategic sales initiatives and will work closely with local CVB and city representatives and business councils managing relationships across all market segments within the hospitality industry. Originally, from Chicago, Mendoza’s hospitality background began with Interstate Hotel and Resorts.
“As a current Ontario resident, I’m excited to focus my attention and experience on the brand’s newest property right in my own neighborhood,” notes Yong. “The property will be the first sustainable, eco-friendly, LEED certified hotel in the area and will feature fresh thinking, clever use of space and ergonomic design, as well as sustainable products and practices. I’m proud to be part of a property that is green from the ground up.”
“I’m extremely excited to be working with such a forward-thinking and innovative brand,” explains Mendoza. “Every detail of this property Share this email: will set it apart, and it has been designed to accommodate group and private business gatherings in the most modern setting available in the marketplace.”
The property is owned by Samchully America Corporation (SL & C Anaheim, LLC) and managed by Interstate Hotels & Resorts.
For more information or to make reservations, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ontel-element-ontario/ or call +1-909-360-0010
About Element Hotels Element® Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., is made to order for guests in the know and on the go. Its bright design defies convention, bathing guest rooms and public spaces in natural light. Stylish and sustainable throughout, Element offers extended stay comfort with a conscience and lots of signature amenities from its healthy RISE breakfast and RELAX evening reception to saline swimming pools, spacious fitness centers, Bikes to Borrow and electric vehicle charging stations. Element’s sustainably designed buildings require third party eco-certification worldwide. For more information visit www.ElementHotels.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.
By Press Release
A Conversation with Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario New Team President — Justin Kemp
Executive Profile
Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario Team President — Justin Kemp
By Diara M. Fowler — Guest Writer, California State University San Bernardino
What is your goal for the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario?
“Our goal is to engage with the community, it’s affordable family fun entertainment with the convenience of your back yard located in Ontario, CA., we want to get fans out to see more games — It’s actually an exciting piece of what we’re doing here with the Agua Caliente Clippers”, said President of the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario — Justin Kemp.
When I was 15 I knew that this was the path that I wanted to take. As a kid, most want to play professionally but I took an interest in the business side of sports” stated Kemp.
With all the growth and opportunity that’s happened recently over the past few months of his residency here in Ontario, CA — there is much promise on the horizon for the 2020 season.
The Agua Caliente Clippers are sustainable when it comes to giving back to their community. Their team members participate in local events and charities and even read with the local schools. “It’s a group effort. One person may be able to start with the vision but it takes a collective group of people to believe and buy into it to activate it” said kemp.
With all the drive and motivation, Kemp’s strong vision to take his team to the next level could be due to a strong hockey past. “Personally, I’ve never really been good at any sports but I did play hockey and I was a goaltender. Yea, hockey is definitely something better the younger you are, if I had to put on a set of pads now I’d probably pull something”, laughed Kemp.
As far as plans for this ongoing season “We’re a small organization it’s going to take a lot to get there but I’ve seen it done before. I’m extremely confident in being able to meet that challenge. We definitely have a plan for growth within this organization” stated Kemp.
As for this next upcoming offseason, the game plan to draw in some extra attention comes with some help from Mr. Randall Lewis, Executive Vice President of Marketing for the Lewis Group of Companies. “It’s always an ongoing thing with Mr. Lewis — being our biggest supporter and major developer in the area helping us get tickets into these community programs”, said Mr. Kemp
Some long term goals for the Agua Caliente Clippers is to help build a fan base, give more values to our sponsors, and help our ticket sale. The product is a memory that will last a lifetime spent with family and friends. “In order to grow your product — it is to get it in as many people’s hands as possible. We want to give them a value they cannot refuse — to get them out to the games to enjoy it cause we’re confident they will come back” said Mr. Kemp.
As the president elaborated on the growth and opportunity for his team he described one of the best parts of the job being simply the fans. “One of my most memorable moments with the team was our game day opener on November 11th. All the excitement and anticipation from the fans is definitely something I’ll remember forever — the looks on their faces and people seeing this for the first time”, closed Kemp.
For more information on the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, visit their website at https://aguacaliente.gleague.nba.com/
Commercial Real Estate
Michael G. Rademaker, CEO of MGR Real Estate – A Southern California Leader in Property Management and Real Estate
EXECUTIVE PROFILE — Michael G. Rademaker
Thursday, August 29, 2019 – ONTARIO, CA – Michael G. Rademaker founded MGR Property Management, MGR Real Estate, and MGR Services in 1983. Under his leadership, MGR Real Estate and MGR Property Management have emerged as a leading residential and commercial real estate sales, leasing, and management company in Southern California.
He is recognized for his exceptional success in growing clients’ real estate investment portfolios and possesses the ability to provide clients with an unparalleled perspective of the local investment real estate market by which he creates a successful positioning strategy that will maximize the client’s opportunities.
In addition to MGR’s profound history in property management, MGR owns and leases a substantial portion of the Inland Empire’s commercial office space. In 2017 alone, “we acquired $135,855,000 in commercial real estate, totaling 4 transactions,” said Michael G. Rademaker. Other notable acquisitions include One Lakeshore Centre in Ontario for $36.9 million which is office space close to the Ontario Airport, totaling 176, 813 square feet, and also the addition of the sixth building in the MGR Empire Towers complex.
Rademaker’s approach to business is simple: “Treat client investments like it’s our own,” said Mr. Rademaker. It is this approach that continually results in increasing value in MGR clients’, and its own, investments.
“Business is much more than just getting your work done at the end of the day. I take every opportunity I can to give back,” said Mr. Rademaker. For example, Rademaker hosts food truck events at his office buildings to promote community. He is also utilizing his platform to achieve his own philanthropic goals. He sits on various boards and also started #MGRGivesBack, which was a social media campaign to raise awareness for those affected by autism. He donated $11,700 to Autism Speaks Southern California as a result of that campaign.
“#MGRGivesBack was created to honor my 27-year-old, nonverbal son, Matthew Rademaker, who suffers from severe autism. Autism is often misunderstood, and I have seen first-hand the negative effects that misunderstanding has had on my son. However, with the support of my community and family, we have found new hope. We are proud to partner with an organization that makes a true difference in our community,” said Mr. Rademaker.
Michael and his team look forward to continued success and expansion of the business.
About MGR Real Estate, Inc.
MGR Real Estate is a “full service” brokerage serving Southern California’s residential and commercial needs since 1983. At MGR, we have brokered millions in square footage of investment properties. Our clients include homeowners, investors, tenants, developers, bankers and institutions. Whether residential or commercial, our mission is to understand your business and real estate objectives, so that we can deliver the results you expect from a professional real estate company.
