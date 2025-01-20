A Smile Ahead: Expanding Pediatric Dental Care in the Inland Empire

A Conversation with Dr. Fariborz Rodef on the Growth and Vision of Children’s Dental FunZone!

As President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, I have the privilege of engaging with dynamic business leaders who are driving growth and innovation across our region. Recently, I sat down with Dr. Fariborz Rodef, the founder and CEO of Children’s Dental FunZone!, a key member of our chamber and a pioneer in pediatric dental care. Our conversation offered deep insights into how they are expanding their footprint in the Inland Empire and their unique approach to pediatric dentistry.

Children’s Dental FunZone!, with its sixteen successful locations, is poised to open new branches in Montclair, Chino Hills, and other strategic locations within the Inland Empire. Dr. Rodef shared with me, “Our expansion is driven by the vibrant growth of the community and the pressing need for accessible, high-quality pediatric dental care.” This expansion reflects their commitment to making pediatric dental services accessible to more families, ensuring that our young residents receive the best possible care early on.

Dr. Fariborz Rodef, the founder and CEO of Children’s Dental FunZone! at a recent CDFZ grand opening in Colton.

One of the most impressive aspects of Children’s Dental FunZone! is their innovative approach to reducing the anxiety often associated with dental visits. Dr. Rodef explained, “We create inviting and comforting environments, which help children view dental care positively, crucial for establishing lifelong healthy habits.” This approach not only improves the dental visit experience but also promotes regular dental hygiene practices among young patients, a foundation for lifelong health.

Beyond providing clinical services, Children’s Dental FunZone! actively participates in community health fairs and educational programs. Dr. Rodef emphasized, “We aim to enrich the communities we serve by enhancing oral health awareness and participating actively in local health initiatives.” This commitment to community engagement is instrumental in fostering broader health and wellness conversations within our region.

Dr. Rodef proudly discussed the company’s financial health, noting a significant revenue growth, with last year’s earnings at $70 million and an anticipated increase to $85 million this year. This financial success underscores the effectiveness of their business model and the high demand for their services. As they continue to expand, their strategic location choices and commitment to innovation are key drivers of their success.

Children’s Dental FunZone! is not just a dental practice; it is a community advocate and a pioneer in health care innovation. As they prepare for further expansion, their commitment to quality care and community involvement continues to make them a leader in the pediatric dental care industry. As part of the Chamber, we are proud to support and witness their journey toward making a lasting impact in our communities.