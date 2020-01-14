Element by Westin® in Ontario, California Announces New Executive Team Members

Carlos Yong Joins as General Manager and Jennifer Mendoza Named Opening Director of Sales

News Release — ONTARIO, CA (Jan. 14, 2020) – Slated to open in early 2020, Element by Westin® in Ontario, California announces the appointment of Carlos Yong as General Manager and Jennifer Mendoza as Opening Director of Sales. As a member of the Marriott International brand, the Element by Westin® will bring its redefined, longer stay experience to the Ontario market. With a nature-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern and bright, each property features eco-conscious practices and an innovative guest experience that resonates with today’s traveler.

Carlos Yong, appointed opening General Manager, has been a strong hospitality leader for the last nineteen years. His career in hospitality started as a Night Auditor with the Intercontinental Hotel Group and progressively transitioned to roles with ESA Hotels and Marriott that include operations manager, general manager, area manager and district manager. In his new role, Carlos will lead the overall sales and operations by linking his team’s expertise with the Element by Westin® brand ethos.

Jennifer Mendoza joins Element by Westin® with more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience within the hospitality industry with a strong grasp on the Anaheim and Ontario markets. As the Opening Director of Sales, Mendoza will help lead and support the strategic sales initiatives and will work closely with local CVB and city representatives and business councils managing relationships across all market segments within the hospitality industry. Originally, from Chicago, Mendoza’s hospitality background began with Interstate Hotel and Resorts.

“As a current Ontario resident, I’m excited to focus my attention and experience on the brand’s newest property right in my own neighborhood,” notes Yong. “The property will be the first sustainable, eco-friendly, LEED certified hotel in the area and will feature fresh thinking, clever use of space and ergonomic design, as well as sustainable products and practices. I’m proud to be part of a property that is green from the ground up.” “I’m extremely excited to be working with such a forward-thinking and innovative brand,” explains Mendoza. “Every detail of this property Share this email: will set it apart, and it has been designed to accommodate group and private business gatherings in the most modern setting available in the marketplace.”

The property is owned by Samchully America Corporation (SL & C Anaheim, LLC) and managed by Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ontel-element-ontario/ or call +1-909-360-0010

About Element Hotels Element® Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., is made to order for guests in the know and on the go. Its bright design defies convention, bathing guest rooms and public spaces in natural light. Stylish and sustainable throughout, Element offers extended stay comfort with a conscience and lots of signature amenities from its healthy RISE breakfast and RELAX evening reception to saline swimming pools, spacious fitness centers, Bikes to Borrow and electric vehicle charging stations. Element’s sustainably designed buildings require third party eco-certification worldwide. For more information visit www.ElementHotels.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.