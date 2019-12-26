A Conversation with Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario New Team President — Justin Kemp

Executive Profile

Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario Team President — Justin Kemp

By Diara M. Fowler — Guest Writer, California State University San Bernardino

What is your goal for the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario?

“Our goal is to engage with the community, it’s affordable family fun entertainment with the convenience of your back yard located in Ontario, CA., we want to get fans out to see more games — It’s actually an exciting piece of what we’re doing here with the Agua Caliente Clippers”, said President of the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario — Justin Kemp.

When I was 15 I knew that this was the path that I wanted to take. As a kid, most want to play professionally but I took an interest in the business side of sports” stated Kemp.

With all the growth and opportunity that’s happened recently over the past few months of his residency here in Ontario, CA — there is much promise on the horizon for the 2020 season.

The Agua Caliente Clippers are sustainable when it comes to giving back to their community. Their team members participate in local events and charities and even read with the local schools. “It’s a group effort. One person may be able to start with the vision but it takes a collective group of people to believe and buy into it to activate it” said kemp.

With all the drive and motivation, Kemp’s strong vision to take his team to the next level could be due to a strong hockey past. “Personally, I’ve never really been good at any sports but I did play hockey and I was a goaltender. Yea, hockey is definitely something better the younger you are, if I had to put on a set of pads now I’d probably pull something”, laughed Kemp.

As far as plans for this ongoing season “We’re a small organization it’s going to take a lot to get there but I’ve seen it done before. I’m extremely confident in being able to meet that challenge. We definitely have a plan for growth within this organization” stated Kemp.

As for this next upcoming offseason, the game plan to draw in some extra attention comes with some help from Mr. Randall Lewis, Executive Vice President of Marketing for the Lewis Group of Companies. “It’s always an ongoing thing with Mr. Lewis — being our biggest supporter and major developer in the area helping us get tickets into these community programs”, said Mr. Kemp

Some long term goals for the Agua Caliente Clippers is to help build a fan base, give more values to our sponsors, and help our ticket sale. The product is a memory that will last a lifetime spent with family and friends. “In order to grow your product — it is to get it in as many people’s hands as possible. We want to give them a value they cannot refuse — to get them out to the games to enjoy it cause we’re confident they will come back” said Mr. Kemp.

As the president elaborated on the growth and opportunity for his team he described one of the best parts of the job being simply the fans. “One of my most memorable moments with the team was our game day opener on November 11th. All the excitement and anticipation from the fans is definitely something I’ll remember forever — the looks on their faces and people seeing this for the first time”, closed Kemp.

For more information on the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, visit their website at https://aguacaliente.gleague.nba.com/