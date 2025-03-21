Western National Property Management Announces Grand Opening of 330-Unit Luxury Multi-Family Community in Palm Desert, California

The firm will serve as property manager for the newly developed Millennium Apartments.

Western National Property Management (WNPM), a highly respected property management firm that specializes in multifamily communities and commercial properties across Southern California and Nevada, announces the opening of Millennium Apartments, a recently developed 330-unit luxury multifamily apartment community in Palm Desert, California, owned by Metonic Real Estate Solutions.

WNPM, a 65-year-old company and a subsidiary of full-service commercial real estate firm Western National Group, will serve as property manager for the community.

The opening of Millennium Apartments in the heart of the Coachella Valley represents a broader national call for high-quality, well-located multifamily communities as prohibitively high home prices and a limited inventory of single-family homes combine to fuel continued renter demand, according to Laura Khouri, President and Chief Operating Officer of Western National Property Management.

“Millennium was designed to offer the best of desert living for residents looking to enjoy Palm Desert’s thriving culture and recreation scene without enduring the financial challenges associated with home ownership in the current economic landscape,” explains Khouri. “Our firm is dedicated to providing this new community with the top-tier resident services we’re known for and using our multifamily expertise to employ operational strategies that help to elevate ROI and long-term value for owners amid a challenging economy.”

Western National proudly brings an ownership mindset to each asset it manages because the firm represents both third-party partners and in-house owners, enabling the company to treat each property as its own. Through this unique perspective, WNPM applies comprehensive skillfulness and a customized approach that distinguishes each asset from its competitors, boosts efficiency, and keeps costs in check while maintaining resident satisfaction, describes Khouri.

Ideally located in the Coachella Valley where vibrant desert landscapes meet luxury living, Millennium Apartments is situated close to Acrisure Arena, which offers year-round concerts and sporting events; Joshua Tree National Park; art galleries; numerous fine dining establishments and local eateries; and a variety of entertainment and shopping venues to provide access to the ultimate desert lifestyle.

“Today’s apartment living is all about curating modern, well-located communities with the features and amenities that ensure comfort and convenience for residents,” says Kassie Inness, President of Metonic Real Estate Solutions. “Millennium living offers the highly amenitized environment renters crave and the human-centric approach to resident services that make it feel like home.”

The community features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with contemporary finishes and smart-home technology, private patios, stainless-steel appliance suites, quartz countertops, plush carpeting in bedrooms, open-concept floorplans, and direct-access garages.

Common-area amenities at the property include a clubhouse, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, first-class fitness center with private yoga studio and outdoor exercise lawn, activity park, pet park, three conference rooms, business center, coworking spaces, package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations.

Open now for leasing, Millennium Apartments is located at 74699 Technology Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211.