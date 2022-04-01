Topgolf Brings So Much More to San Bernardino County

By Chairman Curt Hagman

What a thrill celebrating the opening of the first Topgolf location in Southern California in the city of Ontario. While this entertainment experience brings a whole new level of high-quality recreation to our region, it represents so much more.

It was more than four years ago that the County pursued bringing Topgolf to 13.7 acres of undeveloped County-owned land in Ontario. Given the location of the land coupled with the socio-economic demographics of the area and recreational use restrictions, the County believed that Topgolf was an ideal fit for the site and developed a strategy to attract the company. This highly strategic initiative resulted in a 20-year ground lease agreement with Topgolf that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 30, 2019.















What is important to emphasize is that over the course of Topgolf’s 20-year ground lease, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.

The Topgolf relationship represents the true value of a successful public-private partnership. While the County had the land, location, and workforce, Topgolf had the right business model, and that made all the difference.

The entertainment aspects of this new facility appeal to all ages. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability.

While the agreement facilitates the opening of a wonderful new entertainment destination for residents and visitors, the County’s park system gains a valuable income stream which even further benefits our county residents. More importantly, Topgolf’s business operations bring hundreds of new jobs that will enhance the local economy as well as create an important catalyst for new economic opportunities and investment.

https://youtu.be/tGP8dAqET-Y

While Topgolf executives chose San Bernardino County due to its convenient regional location, strong retail performance, and large and growing population base, they have also shared that the County was business-friendly since day one noting the County worked proactively throughout the deal process, solving any challenges along the way.

All told, this is an exciting and vital relationship with Topgolf that underscores the value of public-private partnerships and the excitement we all feel for this new first-ever Southern California Topgolf location.