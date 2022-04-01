Business
Topgolf Brings So Much More to San Bernardino County
By Chairman Curt Hagman
What a thrill celebrating the opening of the first Topgolf location in Southern California in the city of Ontario. While this entertainment experience brings a whole new level of high-quality recreation to our region, it represents so much more.
It was more than four years ago that the County pursued bringing Topgolf to 13.7 acres of undeveloped County-owned land in Ontario. Given the location of the land coupled with the socio-economic demographics of the area and recreational use restrictions, the County believed that Topgolf was an ideal fit for the site and developed a strategy to attract the company. This highly strategic initiative resulted in a 20-year ground lease agreement with Topgolf that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 30, 2019.
What is important to emphasize is that over the course of Topgolf’s 20-year ground lease, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.
The Topgolf relationship represents the true value of a successful public-private partnership. While the County had the land, location, and workforce, Topgolf had the right business model, and that made all the difference.
The entertainment aspects of this new facility appeal to all ages. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability.
While the agreement facilitates the opening of a wonderful new entertainment destination for residents and visitors, the County’s park system gains a valuable income stream which even further benefits our county residents. More importantly, Topgolf’s business operations bring hundreds of new jobs that will enhance the local economy as well as create an important catalyst for new economic opportunities and investment.
While Topgolf executives chose San Bernardino County due to its convenient regional location, strong retail performance, and large and growing population base, they have also shared that the County was business-friendly since day one noting the County worked proactively throughout the deal process, solving any challenges along the way.
All told, this is an exciting and vital relationship with Topgolf that underscores the value of public-private partnerships and the excitement we all feel for this new first-ever Southern California Topgolf location.
Business Activity Continues To Surge In The Inland Empire; Growth Will Moderate Now That Region Has Surpassed Pre-Pandemic Levels
Labor Shortages Will Be Region’s Key Restraint On Economic Growth
Business activity in the Inland Empire jumped considerably in the latest numbers – and on an annual basis, continues to outpace the nation. According to the new Inland Empire Business Activity Index released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, the region’s economy officially transitioned from recovery to expansion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (the latest data available) and growth is forecast to continue throughout 2022.
Business activity in the Inland Empire expanded by 6.4% in the fourth quarter compared to 4.5% in the third. At 7%, U.S. GDP outpaced the region in the fourth quarter but still lags the Inland Empire in total growth for the year (5.6% vs. 6.1%). Notably, the IE’s growth rate has declined from 8% in the second quarter and 7% in the first, but this is to be expected as the region’s economy moved steadily towards pre-pandemic conditions throughout 2021.
The short-term outlook for the Inland Empire remains positive, with local business activity forecast to rise between 3% and 3.5% in 2022. “Now that the region is again in expansion mode, as opposed to recovering losses from the pandemic-driven recession, growth will moderate,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at the UCR Center for Economic Forecasting. “That isn’t a detriment; the point of concern continues to be the prospect of workforce shortages and the ability to meet the labor market’s demand.”
According to the report, labor shortages, which are caused largely by California’s high cost of living relative to other parts of the nation, will continue to limit the region’s growth over the long run.
The new report also calls out the surge in e-commerce purchases, an effect of the pandemic that shows little sign of slowing and bodes well for the Inland Empire’s economy. “A major component of e-commerce operations is transportation and warehousing, which has long been one of this region’s mainstay industries and one that should continue to benefit from consumers’ discernible preference for online purchasing.”
The new Inland Empire Business Activity Index was authored by Osman and Senior Research Associate Justin Niakamal. View the full analysis here.
Sunitha Reddy, Prime Healthcare VP of Operations, Named to Modern Healthcare’s Top Emerging Leaders List
Modern Healthcare has named Sunitha Reddy, VP of Operations for Prime Healthcare, as one of America’s 25 Top Emerging Leaders, in recognition of her work to help community hospitals remain open and improve performance across the country.
Modern Healthcare, the leader in healthcare business news, research, and data, annually honors emerging leaders aged 40 and under who have made significant contributions in the areas of innovation, financial, operational, and clinical excellence.
“Fresh perspectives, adaptability and strategic thinking are crucial to the advancement of healthcare, especially at a time when ideas about care delivery and patient needs are rapidly changing,” said Fawn Lopez, Modern Healthcare Publisher.
Reddy oversees revenue cycle and financial operations for Prime Healthcare and guides managed care strategy. Challenges in revenue cycle and operations, compounded with increasing costs have put significant financial strain on community hospitals, leading to bankruptcies or hospital closures around the country. Reddy has focused on revenue cycle improvement and building the bridge between finance and operations to aid communities struggling to keep their hospitals open. She successfully streamlined multiple clinical and financial operations to enhance performance across the organization, driving millions in improvements.
Reddy also led a multidisciplinary team to develop a user-friendly Patient Estimator Tool to help consumers better understand their healthcare costs, consistent with Prime Healthcare’s commitment to price transparency and consumer-focused care.
Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states. Under Reddy’s leadership, teams at the hospital and corporate levels have designed and implemented new systems, data-driven processes, innovative technology, and best practices that have enhanced the operational performance of Prime Healthcare; helping the company triple in size since 2015.
“Sunitha is a proven innovator and servant leader who has helped position Prime Healthcare extremely well in the face of rapid advancements in the healthcare field,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “In addition to her diligence and incredible contributions to our hospitals throughout the pandemic, Sunitha’s guidance and vision will be a key to ensuring Prime Healthcare’s continued record of clinical, financial and operational excellence.”
“Sunitha has been a leader in accelerating Prime Healthcare’s implementation of technologies and processes to drive improvements in performance,” said Steve Aleman, Prime Healthcare CFO. “She is always focused on our mission and our people, and she creates a culture of inclusivity and togetherness that celebrates everyone’s strengths and unique perspectives.”
Reddy is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University with honors; a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, where she received the Foster G. McGaw scholarship award for academic excellence; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude, from UCLA with college and departmental honors. For the last two years, Reddy has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as a “Rising Star.”
“Thank you to Modern Healthcare for this prestigious recognition, and congratulations to my fellow honorees who are making an incredible impact through their work,” said Reddy. “I am honored to represent Prime Healthcare and our mission of saving hospitals to serve communities across the United States.”
This year’s honorees are profiled in the March 21 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/top-25-emerging-leaders-2022
Second Annual Inland Empire Education & Workforce Summit Hosts Sold-Out Event to Discuss Education’s Role in Post-Pandemic Job Recovery
In partnership with Think Together and the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event gathered 200 education and business leaders to address the need to prepare students for college and career.
Think Together, California’s leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs, in partnership with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, hosted the 2022 Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit at the Historic Ioamosa on March 9, bringing together nearly 200 leaders in the public, education and nonprofit sectors.
The event aimed to create cross-collaboration and constructive solutions to ensure students impacted by COVID-19 are equipped with the necessary academic, technical, and soft skills needed to succeed in today’s economy.
The summit opened with Bansree Parikh, Bank of America president for the Inland Empire who shared a powerful testimonial with the audience about her own personal journey from student to workforce leader.
“Mastery of a trade or job skill can have as significant an impact on lifetime earnings as a college degree, with millions of underskilled workers having the potential to increase their income by as much as 70% if they receive skill or education accreditation,” said Parikh. “This is why Bank of America – not only as a major employer ourselves but as a community leader – heavily invests into workforce education programs and summits like this one that help create pathways to careers in the region.”
The event’s first keynote speaker was California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who spoke on the current affairs of workforce readiness in California and what the state is doing to support college and career readiness from early learning to high school.
“From STEM careers created to address climate change, to education jobs leading the next generation of trailblazers, the state applauds the work of public and private leaders across the state collaborating to create 21st century jobs for our young people,” said Treasurer Ma.
Keynote speaker Dr. Angelo Farooq, Chairman of the California Workforce Development Board, followed providing his unique perspective on how solutions can be found when business and government work collaboratively. “Students today need the social emotional intelligence and intrinsic support from our business leaders to guide them on the road to success. The pandemic has contracted opportunities for young people to get the hands-on experience they need to enter the workforce and it’s up to us to give those back to them.”
Bank of America’s Inland Empire Market Executive Cathy Paredes led the panel to showcase regional perspectives on how the pandemic has changed the workforce landscape and what educators are doing to prepare students for today’s job market. Panelists included:
- Dr. Angelo Farooq, Chairman at California Workforce Development Board
- Ted Alejandre, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools
- Dr. Ruth Perez, Deputy Superintendent of Schools at Riverside County Office of Education
- Randy Barth, Founder and CEO of Think Together
“We are still learning the exact impact that the pandemic will have on this current generation of students and their futures,” said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together. “What we do know is we need to focus on supporting students academically, as well as supporting them emotionally and giving them the tools they will need in college, career and beyond in an ever-evolving job market.”
The 2022 Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit was proudly sponsored by Bank of America with San Bernardino County, Small Business Majority, Clearworld and the Otis Academy as supporters of the event.
Those interested can watch the Inaugural Inland Empire Education and Workforce Readiness Summit on YouTube. Those looking to get involved with Think Together can visit: www.thinktogether.org/get-involved.
