Spectrum Awards $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant to Hope Through Housing Foundation
Hope Through Housing Foundation Will Use the Funds to Provide Digital Technology to Low-Income Families and Seniors
Spectrum today awarded Hope through Housing Foundation with a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for their Resident Empowerment Through Digital Access program. In 2023, Spectrum awarded $1.1 million total to 46 nonprofit organizations through Spectrum Digital Education, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout the company’s service area.
Hope through Housing is dedicated to breaking the generational cycle of poverty by providing an array of quality health and social services programs to low-income residents within National CORE affordable housing communities throughout Southern California. By delivering programs that empower individuals and change communities, Hope impacts the lives and futures of thousands of children, adults and seniors each year.
The grant was presented at Mission Village, a housing community for seniors ages 55 and over in Riverside that holds digital literacy classes for its residents. Jurupa Valley Mayor Guillermo Silva and Spectrum executives participated in the celebration. The organization will use the funding to provide computers with broadband access for their residents to connect with online resources needed to increase their social and economic mobility.
“We are so grateful to Spectrum for this opportunity to enhance our digital connectivity for residents of affordable housing,” said Alyssa Cotter, Hope through Housing Foundation, Vice President. “By providing quality computers in onsite community centers, combined with individual coaching and group workshops, this support will help to increase access for children, parents and seniors to critical resources. Increasing the physical, economic and social well-being of low-income families and seniors will be achieved through this generous grant.”
“I am pleased to congratulate Hope through Housing Foundation on being awarded a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant,” said Jurupa Valley Mayor Guillermo Silva. “Their work connecting seniors and families to digital technology and critical online resources is a tremendous asset to our community, and will improve the quality of life for many people. I appreciate Spectrum for supporting their mission and addressing digital and broadband inequality with this grant.”
Spectrum’s Commitment: $9 Million and Counting
Hope through Housing Foundation is one of 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states that Spectrum is supporting through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since the program’s 2017 launch, Spectrum has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative and has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, Spectrum Digital Education has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.
“The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter. “Through the Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve.”
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Hawaii Chamber as Honorary Global Member
Empowering Future Generations: IERCC and Chamber of Commerce Hawaii Forge Partnership for Youth Development
In a landmark meeting that signifies the growing collaboration between regional chambers of commerce, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) proudly welcomed the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii as an Honorary Global Member. This momentous occasion was marked by a ceremonial presentation led by Eddy Sumar, MBA, CCE, CICE, a distinguished member and Chair of the Education and Youth Skills Development Liaison at IERCC.
Eddy Sumar, renowned for his passionate advocacy for youth education and skill development, met with Sherry Menor-McNamara, CCE, President & CEO, and Tyler Hunt, Associate Vice President of Membership Services, of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. The meeting was not just a formal presentation but also an opportunity to share the innovative approaches IERCC is employing to champion youth development.
In a unique and inspiring gesture, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii representatives were introduced to IERCC’s youth initiatives through a trilogy of educational books authored by Eddy Sumar himself. These books – “A Treasure Hunt With OTIS,” “The Hidden Dreams,” and “The Cutting Edge” – are a testament to Sumar’s dedication to empowering the youth. Each book addresses critical areas of youth development:
- “A Treasure Hunt With OTIS” provides wisdom to guide young lives.
- “The Hidden Dreams” unlocks the potential of identifying and pursuing youthful aspirations.
- “The Cutting Edge” offers vital insights into understanding credit and financial literacy.
Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership, stating, “This collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to foster the leaders of tomorrow. By combining our resources and expertise, we can more effectively prepare our youth for the dynamic world they will inherit. Our shared vision for youth development and education is the cornerstone of this partnership.”
The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii expressed its enthusiasm for the collaboration, recognizing the value of the resources provided by IERCC. This partnership is a significant step towards a shared goal of fostering a brighter future for youth through education, skill development, and empowerment.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastically developing plans to launch a summer internship program exclusively for students from the Inland Empire, offering them the opportunity to travel to Hawaii for this enriching experience. This initiative, which stems from the IERCC’s recent collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, is focused on providing Inland Empire students with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse business and cultural environment of Hawaii. The program aims to equip these students with invaluable hands-on experience in various industries, enhancing their skills and broadening their perspectives. This visionary approach underscores the IERCC’s dedication to fostering the professional and personal growth of its youth, preparing them for successful careers in an increasingly interconnected world.
The IERCC is committed to continuing these collaborative efforts and looks forward to a fruitful and impactful partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, collectively striving to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.
A Great Milestone Reached! The Otis Dream Project Has Been Recognized in Zambia, Africa!
Have you been wondering what happened to the establishment of the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization), the Otis Dream Project in Zambia, Africa? Well, wonder no more! As of August 10, 2023, the Otis Dream Project has become a reality! Yes, the government of Zambia has recognized the Otis Dream Project as a legal entity. Thanks to our incredible team on the ground and all the hard work they put into the project, the Otis Dream Project has become a legal NGO in a much shorter time frame than most NGOs in that country. This is a BIG milestone, the first of many more! Again, thanks to our hardworking team: Derby Chipwande, Chali Ezra Mwansa, and Edwin Mukwamba.
San Manuel Orange County Golf Tournament Raises $425,000 for Five Tribal, Local & National Nonprofits
24th Annual Tournament Recognizes O.C. based Meals on Wheels and Radiant Futures Among Others
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Tribal leaders, business and community partners united for this year’s annual golf tournament to raise $425,000 for tribal, local and national nonprofits, making it the largest year for funds raised at the annual event. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has donated more than $3 million to 50 nonprofit organizations as a result of its annual golf tournament. The tournament was the first Tribal event at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club since the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians acquired an interest in the property earlier this year.
The annual event commenced on July 16 with a celebration and a check presentation of $85,0000 each to five inspiring tribal, local and national nonprofits. The following nonprofits were awarded: Lakota Waldorf School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota dedicated to providing an exemplary education to reservation students while incorporating their culture; Voices for Children which serves children in Riverside and San Diego County who are in foster care by providing court appointed special advocates; Citrus Counseling Services located in Redlands which provides mental health services at low or no cost; Radiant Futures of Orange County provides crisis support, services for survivors, and education to prevent domestic violence and human trafficking; and Meals on Wheels OC which provides programming to nourish the wellness of senior citizens in Orange County.
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman, Lynn Valbuena, says she is moved by the community’s commitment to providing a hand up to nonprofits that are dedicated to making a difference regionally and throughout Indian Country.
“Each year I stand in awe of the thoughtfulness and generosity of our sponsors and partners to continue San Manuel’s mission of supporting organizations that are truly the boots on the ground for making our world a better place,” said San Manuel Chairwoman, Lynn Valbuena. “These five nonprofits are improving the lives of so many Native Americans, as well as local communities, and we are proud to help. The tournament is one of the many ways San Manuel demonstrates its value of giving back.”
This year, golfers teed off on ocean-view golf courses at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point from Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20.
Presenting sponsors of the tournament included Imagine This and PENTA Building Group. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino was also joined by its sports partners from the LA Dodgers, LAFC and the Anaheim Ducks.
Supporting nonprofit organizations is part of the Tribe’s commitment to their Giving Pillar also known as “San Manuel Cares.” For more information on San Manuel Care’s Program, please visit: www.sanmanuelcares.org
