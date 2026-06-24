National CORE Ranked No. 2 Among Nation’s Top Nonprofit Affordable Housing Developers

National affordable housing leader continues expanding across California, Texas and Florida while serving more than 10,400 households

National CORE has been recognized as one of the nation’s premier affordable housing developers, earning the No. 2 ranking among nonprofit affordable housing developers in the latest Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) Top 50 Developers list.

The Rancho Cucamonga-based organization also ranked No. 25 among all affordable housing developers nationwide and No. 48 on AHF’s Top 50 Owners list, underscoring its continued growth and leadership in developing and managing affordable housing communities across the country.

The rankings reflect National CORE’s expanding portfolio and development pipeline throughout California, Texas and Florida, where the organization continues to address the growing demand for affordable housing.

“Being recognized consistently among the nation’s leading developers of affordable housing is a testament to National CORE’s decades of work to build communities that strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunity for residents,” said National CORE President Michael Ruane. “At every level of our organization, we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality affordable housing.”

Founded more than 30 years ago, National CORE has become one of the nation’s leading nonprofit housing developers and has built a reputation for innovation in the affordable housing industry. In 2021, the organization became one of only two affordable housing developers in the country to receive an A+ credit rating from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, and in 2022 issued $100 million in Social Bonds to accelerate the development of critically needed affordable housing communities.

Today, National CORE owns and operates more than 110 affordable housing communities, providing homes for more than 10,400 households, including families, seniors, veterans and individuals who have experienced homelessness. During 2025 alone, the organization broke ground on 734 apartment homes while completing construction of 348 new residences.

The organization’s vertically integrated approach combines development, construction, property management and resident services from the earliest stages of every project. This model allows National CORE to build financially sustainable communities while addressing the broader health, educational and economic needs of residents through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

That philosophy was recently showcased with the opening of The Iris at San Ysidro, National CORE’s 25th affordable housing community in San Diego County. The 100-unit development serves individuals and families earning between 25% and 60% of the area’s median income, including 15 apartments reserved for residents transitioning out of homelessness. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Hope through Housing Foundation, residents receive educational, health and supportive services designed to promote long-term stability.

National CORE also secured a $5 million State of California grant to renovate a nearby public park serving both residents and the surrounding neighborhood. Planned improvements include a renovated children’s playground, shade structures, security lighting, outdoor fitness equipment and a new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) system to improve pedestrian safety.

As of mid-2026, National CORE has 17 affordable housing communities under construction, including projects in California, Texas and Florida, with five additional developments expected to begin construction before the end of the year.

The organization’s mission extends beyond building housing. Through its philanthropic partner, the Hope through Housing Foundation, established in 1998, National CORE provides programs focused on educational achievement, economic mobility and overall well-being. Together, the organizations strive to make affordable housing not simply a destination, but a foundation for families to build brighter futures.