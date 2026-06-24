Bizz Buzz
National CORE Ranked No. 2 Among Nation’s Top Nonprofit Affordable Housing Developers
National affordable housing leader continues expanding across California, Texas and Florida while serving more than 10,400 households
National CORE has been recognized as one of the nation’s premier affordable housing developers, earning the No. 2 ranking among nonprofit affordable housing developers in the latest Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) Top 50 Developers list.
The Rancho Cucamonga-based organization also ranked No. 25 among all affordable housing developers nationwide and No. 48 on AHF’s Top 50 Owners list, underscoring its continued growth and leadership in developing and managing affordable housing communities across the country.
The rankings reflect National CORE’s expanding portfolio and development pipeline throughout California, Texas and Florida, where the organization continues to address the growing demand for affordable housing.
“Being recognized consistently among the nation’s leading developers of affordable housing is a testament to National CORE’s decades of work to build communities that strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunity for residents,” said National CORE President Michael Ruane. “At every level of our organization, we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality affordable housing.”
Founded more than 30 years ago, National CORE has become one of the nation’s leading nonprofit housing developers and has built a reputation for innovation in the affordable housing industry. In 2021, the organization became one of only two affordable housing developers in the country to receive an A+ credit rating from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, and in 2022 issued $100 million in Social Bonds to accelerate the development of critically needed affordable housing communities.
Today, National CORE owns and operates more than 110 affordable housing communities, providing homes for more than 10,400 households, including families, seniors, veterans and individuals who have experienced homelessness. During 2025 alone, the organization broke ground on 734 apartment homes while completing construction of 348 new residences.
The organization’s vertically integrated approach combines development, construction, property management and resident services from the earliest stages of every project. This model allows National CORE to build financially sustainable communities while addressing the broader health, educational and economic needs of residents through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.
That philosophy was recently showcased with the opening of The Iris at San Ysidro, National CORE’s 25th affordable housing community in San Diego County. The 100-unit development serves individuals and families earning between 25% and 60% of the area’s median income, including 15 apartments reserved for residents transitioning out of homelessness. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Hope through Housing Foundation, residents receive educational, health and supportive services designed to promote long-term stability.
National CORE also secured a $5 million State of California grant to renovate a nearby public park serving both residents and the surrounding neighborhood. Planned improvements include a renovated children’s playground, shade structures, security lighting, outdoor fitness equipment and a new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) system to improve pedestrian safety.
As of mid-2026, National CORE has 17 affordable housing communities under construction, including projects in California, Texas and Florida, with five additional developments expected to begin construction before the end of the year.
The organization’s mission extends beyond building housing. Through its philanthropic partner, the Hope through Housing Foundation, established in 1998, National CORE provides programs focused on educational achievement, economic mobility and overall well-being. Together, the organizations strive to make affordable housing not simply a destination, but a foundation for families to build brighter futures.
Bizz Buzz
Regency Centers Unveils Oak Valley Village: A New Retail Hub Coming to Beaumont, CA
Target, Sprouts to Anchor 230,000-Square-Foot Shopping Center Along I-10 Corridor
Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has officially announced the development of Oak Valley Village, a new 230,000-square-foot open-air shopping center that will break ground at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont, California. Designed as a vibrant new commercial hub, the project will be anchored by major national retailers Target and Sprouts Farmers Market, signaling significant momentum in the city’s ongoing growth.
With construction already underway as of early November, Oak Valley Village is positioned to capitalize on strong local demographics—boasting more than 96,000 residents within a five-mile radius and high rates of homeownership and household income. This new retail center is expected to serve not only Beaumont’s growing population, but also neighboring cities in the Inland Empire.
National Brands, Local Impact
Phase I of the project includes a 148,000-square-foot Target, a 23,000-square-foot Sprouts, 12,000 square feet of junior anchor space, and 34,000 square feet of additional shop space for retail and dining tenants. The development is designed to be necessity-driven, combining convenience and community-oriented retail options.
“Oak Valley Village will bring a vibrant, necessity-driven shopping destination to Beaumont, offering the community access to national retailers, local favorites, and high-quality dining options,” said Chris Sanchez, Vice President and Market Officer for Regency Centers. “We are proud to work alongside the City of Beaumont to make this vision a reality and look forward to delivering a project that will serve as a retail hub and gathering place for years to come.”
City and Developer Collaboration
The City of Beaumont has played an integral role in facilitating the project. Local officials praised the development as a sign of the city’s appeal and progress.
“The arrival of Target and Sprouts in the new Regency development marks more than just growth—it reflects Beaumont’s ability to attract high-quality retail that enhances daily life and strengthens our local economy,” said Mayor Mike Lara. “This project represents the culmination of hard work by our City Council, city staff, and development partners at Regency Centers.”
A Strategic Vision for Regional Retail
Oak Valley Village will benefit from excellent freeway visibility, convenient access, and a carefully curated tenant mix, positioning it as a prime destination for shopping, dining, and social interaction across the Inland Empire. Anchor tenant openings are anticipated in the second half of 2027.
Bizz Buzz
Minority Business Owner & Alumna Receives Regional SBA Award
Southern California Entrepreneur and Community Champion Anita Ron Recognized for Determination, Contributions
University of La Verne (ULV) alumna Anita Ron ‘88 has received the 2024 U.S. Small Business Administration Los Angeles District Small Business Person of the Year Award, which recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership and create sustainable, thriving businesses in their communities.
Ron is the owner of BriteWorks, Inc., a boutique cleaning service she started in 1996 and grew from only three vacuums and $700 after being laid off. At the time, she was also raising two young children. Today, the Covina-based business includes about 200 associates, providing commercial and janitorial services throughout the US, including for high-profile events like the Super Bowl (2022-24). It also boasts a community service footprint throughout the region.
The passionate businesswoman credits her training in journalism at ULV to helping her inquire about and bid for jobs, pivot when needed, handle deadline pressures, and meet client expectations. Instead of finding stories, Ron says she uses her skills to find the next client.
“It takes a lot of sweat equity. Failure is never an option, and this continues to be a driving factor as I empower my team to become leaders in their communities,” said Anita Ron, who weaves ULV values – diversity, service, lifelong learning, and ethical reasoning – into the workplace. “I am honored and so grateful to be in an organization where we all are truly making an impact.”
Annually, BriteWorks adopts a couple of inner-city schools to donate funds for education. Every employee is also challenged to take on their own service projects to share with the team. Past projects have included food kitchens, fundraising for medical equipment for the needy and volunteering at local churches. They also provide tours and mentorship for students in the ULV international business program.
The SBA award represents a business that has used at least one SBA program/service and demonstrates a number of characteristics including growth in employees and revenue, resiliency, “staying power” and contributions to the community.
“She exemplifies business success and is a wonderful role model for aspiring entrepreneurs. She created a business out of necessity, but her dedication, passion, resiliency and determination made BriteWorks a success,” said Julie Clowes, SBA Los Angeles director. “Anita maximizes opportunities, takes advantage of resources, mentors other business owners and gives back to her community. We are honored to present her with this award.”
The SBA award is among the latest honors and distinctions Ron has earned for her leadership and contributions in the industry. Last month, she also received the Diversity Professionals Magazine Women of Excellence award. She has received recognitions from elected officials, regional and state Hispanic chambers of commerce, the Latin Business Association, and several publications including the Los Angeles Business Journal and Latina Style Magazine.
She is currently a member of the ULV College of Business advisory board and vice president of the board of directors for the National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute, a regional nonprofit organization with the purpose of strengthening the success of Latina entrepreneurs in the Inland Southern California region. She is always looking for opportunities to network and make communities stronger.
Bizz Buzz
Webb Investments acquires Silver Creek Industries, an industry leader in modular construction for schools
Webb Investments today announced the launch of a new company, Silver Creek Modular, after acquiring the assets of Silver Creek Industries, a highly respected modular construction company known for bringing innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the education industry.
Silver Creek Industries’ existing business, including its employees and its Perris, Calif., manufacturing facility, will remain with the new company, with Webb providing the investment capital, resources and expertise to enhance Silver Creek’s presence in the modular construction marketplace.
The acquisition closed in June of 2023, following Silver Creek Industries’ Chapter 11 filing in the Central Bankruptcy Court of California.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Silver Creek into our family business, and look forward to building on our shared commitment to improving educational opportunities within communities across our region,” said Kiana Webb, CEO of Webb Family Enterprises. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy to invest in established firms that can help us drive community revitalization and inclusive growth, while improving quality of life and increasing economic output.”
Silver Creek Industries was founded in 2004 and has completed more than 1,000 projects in the education, commercial, medical, military, government and multi-family housing markets. More recently, the company’s focus has been on providing high-quality, sustainable modular buildings for schools and educational institutions. Silver Creek Industries is well known for delivering projects on time and on budget, with minimal disruption to school and the community.
Webb Investments is a privately held, family-owned company focusing on creating a community development ecosystem that drives inclusive, organic growth and transforms the areas they serve.
For more information on Webb Investments, please visit webbinvestments.com.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Sports Business6 months ago
Fontana’s Raymond Muratalla Defends IBF World Title in Las Vegas
-
Sports Business4 months ago
Ontario Tower Buzzers and IE Chamber to Host Exclusive VIP Reception at New ONT Field
-
Travel & Tourism3 months ago
Ontario International Airport passenger volumes rose for 4th straight month in March while freight shipments grew by 15%
-
People On The Move3 months ago
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior Vice President and Area Manager for San Bernardino County
-
Executive Profile4 months ago
Pankow Builders Launches Pankow Wood Structures to Expand Mid-Rise Housing Capabilities
-
Career & Workplace3 months ago
Jobs Dip, But Not Demand: Inland Empire Economy Shows Mixed Start to 2026