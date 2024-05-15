Minority Business Owner & Alumna Receives Regional SBA Award

Southern California Entrepreneur and Community Champion Anita Ron Recognized for Determination, Contributions

University of La Verne (ULV) alumna Anita Ron ‘88 has received the 2024 U.S. Small Business Administration Los Angeles District Small Business Person of the Year Award, which recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership and create sustainable, thriving businesses in their communities.

Ron is the owner of BriteWorks, Inc., a boutique cleaning service she started in 1996 and grew from only three vacuums and $700 after being laid off. At the time, she was also raising two young children. Today, the Covina-based business includes about 200 associates, providing commercial and janitorial services throughout the US, including for high-profile events like the Super Bowl (2022-24). It also boasts a community service footprint throughout the region.

The passionate businesswoman credits her training in journalism at ULV to helping her inquire about and bid for jobs, pivot when needed, handle deadline pressures, and meet client expectations. Instead of finding stories, Ron says she uses her skills to find the next client.

“It takes a lot of sweat equity. Failure is never an option, and this continues to be a driving factor as I empower my team to become leaders in their communities,” said Anita Ron, who weaves ULV values – diversity, service, lifelong learning, and ethical reasoning – into the workplace. “I am honored and so grateful to be in an organization where we all are truly making an impact.”

Annually, BriteWorks adopts a couple of inner-city schools to donate funds for education. Every employee is also challenged to take on their own service projects to share with the team. Past projects have included food kitchens, fundraising for medical equipment for the needy and volunteering at local churches. They also provide tours and mentorship for students in the ULV international business program.

The SBA award represents a business that has used at least one SBA program/service and demonstrates a number of characteristics including growth in employees and revenue, resiliency, “staying power” and contributions to the community.

“She exemplifies business success and is a wonderful role model for aspiring entrepreneurs. She created a business out of necessity, but her dedication, passion, resiliency and determination made BriteWorks a success,” said Julie Clowes, SBA Los Angeles director. “Anita maximizes opportunities, takes advantage of resources, mentors other business owners and gives back to her community. We are honored to present her with this award.”



The SBA award is among the latest honors and distinctions Ron has earned for her leadership and contributions in the industry. Last month, she also received the Diversity Professionals Magazine Women of Excellence award. She has received recognitions from elected officials, regional and state Hispanic chambers of commerce, the Latin Business Association, and several publications including the Los Angeles Business Journal and Latina Style Magazine.

She is currently a member of the ULV College of Business advisory board and vice president of the board of directors for the National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute, a regional nonprofit organization with the purpose of strengthening the success of Latina entrepreneurs in the Inland Southern California region. She is always looking for opportunities to network and make communities stronger.