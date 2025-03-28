Supported by Local Leaders, CALED’s Annual Conference will be in Ontario this May

Celebrating Leadership and Innovation: Ornelas Recognized for Advancing Business Growth and Social Impact in the Inland Empire.

Edward Ornelas Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and owner of the Inland Empire Business Journal, has been named a finalist in the famed 2024 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards. Ornelas is honored in the Social Entrepreneur category for his remarkable leadership and vision in fostering business growth and development across the Inland Empire. The award ceremony will take place on November 21, 2024, at the Riverside Convention Center, celebrating the best of entrepreneurship throughout the region.

The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards, often regarded as the “Oscars of Business” in the Inland Empire, recognizes the innovation, leadership, and impact of outstanding entrepreneurs across various sectors. Ornelas joins a select group of 34 finalists, each representing the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that define the I.E. business community. The Social Entrepreneur category highlights individuals like Ornelas, whose work goes beyond profit to positively impact society.

In his role as President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ornelas has been a powerful advocate for the business community, connecting small businesses with essential resources and creating opportunities for growth. As the owner of the IE Business Journal, the only publication in the region dedicated solely to business news, Ornelas has provided a platform for local businesses to thrive by sharing their stories and promoting their success. His innovative, forward-thinking approach to marketing has earned him a reputation as a “visionary” and a “get-things-done” leader across both public and private sectors.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards. This nomination is a reflection of the incredible businesses and community leaders across the Inland Empire who inspire me every day. At the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, our mission is to empower businesses and foster economic growth, and this recognition highlights the collective efforts of our entire community. I’m excited for what the future holds as we continue to work together to make a lasting impact,” said Ornelas.

Other notable finalists for the 2024 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards include leaders in healthcare innovation, green technology, and digital transformation. Each finalist, selected by a distinguished panel of judges, represents the best in their respective industries and contributes to the Inland Empire’s continued growth as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards is an annual event that brings together business leaders, community advocates, and entrepreneurs to celebrate the entrepreneurial excellence that drives the region’s economy. This year’s event promises to be a night of inspiration and recognition, showcasing the achievements of finalists like Ornelas, who continue to elevate the Inland Empire’s business landscape.

For more information about the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.spiritawardsie.com.