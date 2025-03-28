Business
Supported by Local Leaders, CALED’s Annual Conference will be in Ontario this May
Empowering Economic Growth: CALED Conference Set to Unite Industry Leaders in Ontario
CALED’s ‘Growing Local Economies from the Ground Up’ Conference is being held in Ontario at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport on May 7-9. This event is co-hosted by the City of Ontario and San Bernardino County, with Jennifer McLain Hiramoto, CALED’s Chair of the Board and Derek Armstrong respectively representing their city and county as Co-Chairs of the event.
With over 950 members and 45 years of empowering economic developers, CALED is the largest economic development association in the country and the annual conference is the number one place to meet and connect with the boots-on-the -ground, decision makers in our communities.
The conference will include a pre-conference teaching tour, ‘Building & Paying for Development Projects’ on May 6th and then begin in full on May 7th, with a welcome session and breakouts. Overall, there will be four general assembly sessions and 18 breakout sessions, which will delve into local economic development practices and innovative tools.
In addition to compelling content, the conference will have numerous opportunities to connect with community leaders and valued peers through networking receptions, the culinary crawl, and new this year, the Tournament of Champions, where conference attendees will navigate a gauntlet of games to win the grand prize on the evening of Thursday, May 8th.
To learn more about the conference and register, visit the CALED website at www.caled.org.
Business
Strengthening Community Connections: Our Exciting New Partnership with Toyota Arena, Ontario Convention Center, and GOCAL
Contributed Content | By Chris Venhoff, Senior Vice President and Inland Empire Market Leader for Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank
As the Inland Empire market leader for U.S. Bank, I’m thrilled to share some exciting news: we are proud to be the Official Bank Partner of Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center. This partnership represents a reflection of our deep commitment to the Inland Empire and our dedication to fostering a vibrant, thriving community.
At U.S. Bank, we believe that strong partnerships drive meaningful progress. Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center are at the heart of the region’s culture and economy, bringing people together for world-class entertainment, business conventions, and community events. By joining forces, we’re not only expanding our presence but also creating opportunities to engage with residents, businesses, and organizations in ways that make a lasting impact.
Through our sponsorship, we’ll support concerts, sporting events, and conventions that showcase the diversity and energy of the Inland Empire. But this is only the beginning. As our partnership evolves, we’ll work closely with Toyota Arena, Ontario Convention Center, and GOCAL to introduce community-focused programs, including financial literacy workshops and charitable giving initiatives.
This partnership is designed to bring added value to the people we serve. For our customers, we’re introducing the U.S. Bank Fast Pass Lanes, providing priority access at Toyota Arena events. Special offers, exclusive event experiences, and tailored financial solutions for businesses operating in the region are just a few of the many perks we’re excited to roll out.
Our employees are at the core of our success, and this partnership allows us to recognize their dedication. Through exclusive access to events, corporate hospitality opportunities, and community volunteer programs, our team will have new ways to engage with and celebrate the community they serve.
The Inland Empire is a dynamic, fast-growing region, and we’re committed to supporting its continued success. By investing in Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center, we’re helping to create and sustain jobs while driving local business growth. These venues bring in visitors, revenue, and visibility, strengthening the region’s economy.
This collaboration is about more than just sponsorship—it’s about making a difference. By working together, we can elevate not just these venues but the entire Inland Empire. At U.S. Bank, we’re committed to being a partner in progress, supporting our customers, businesses, and communities every step of the way.
Business
Inland Empire Celebrates Entrepreneurial Excellence at Spirit Awards Gala
Honoring Visionary Leaders Driving Innovation and Community Impact
The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Gala, held at the Riverside Convention Center, celebrated the brightest entrepreneurial talent across the Inland Empire. Among the evening’s finalists was Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, who was honored in the Social Entrepreneur category for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the region.
Although Ornelas did not win, the Social Entrepreneur award went to Cesar Navarrete, President & CEO of Children’s Fund, a proud Chamber member. “Being a finalist alongside such remarkable leaders is an incredible honor,” said Ornelas. “I am especially thrilled to see Cesar, a Chamber member, recognized for the transformative work he’s doing to improve the lives of children in our community. It’s a proud moment for us all.”
Another highlight of the evening was the recognition of Hilda Kennedy, President & Founder of AMPAC Business Capital, another Chamber member, who was awarded the Top Female Entrepreneur category. Hilda’s leadership at AMPAC, a mission-driven business lender, has been instrumental in empowering small businesses and fostering economic growth across the region.
“It’s amazing to see leaders like Hilda and Cesar being celebrated for their contributions,” added Ornelas. “Their achievements underscore the talent and dedication of entrepreneurs in our Chamber and across the Inland Empire. They are setting the standard for excellence and impact in their fields.”
The evening also featured the prestigious “Best of the Best” Award, sponsored by Best Best & Krieger LLP, which was awarded to Mauro Gomez, Chief Growth Officer of Anita’s Mexican Foods Corp.. Based in San Bernardino, Anita’s Mexican Foods has grown from modest beginnings into a leader in the food production industry under Gomez’s strategic direction.
The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Gala continues to shine a spotlight on the transformative work of Inland Empire entrepreneurs, celebrating their innovation, resilience, and commitment to the community.
For more information about the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards, visit https://www.spiritawardsie.com.
For more details about the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and its members, visit www.iechamber.org.
Business
Inland Empire Chamber President Edward Ornelas, Jr. Named Finalist for Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards
Celebrating Leadership and Innovation: Ornelas Recognized for Advancing Business Growth and Social Impact in the Inland Empire.
Edward Ornelas Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and owner of the Inland Empire Business Journal, has been named a finalist in the famed 2024 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards. Ornelas is honored in the Social Entrepreneur category for his remarkable leadership and vision in fostering business growth and development across the Inland Empire. The award ceremony will take place on November 21, 2024, at the Riverside Convention Center, celebrating the best of entrepreneurship throughout the region.
The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards, often regarded as the “Oscars of Business” in the Inland Empire, recognizes the innovation, leadership, and impact of outstanding entrepreneurs across various sectors. Ornelas joins a select group of 34 finalists, each representing the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that define the I.E. business community. The Social Entrepreneur category highlights individuals like Ornelas, whose work goes beyond profit to positively impact society.
In his role as President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ornelas has been a powerful advocate for the business community, connecting small businesses with essential resources and creating opportunities for growth. As the owner of the IE Business Journal, the only publication in the region dedicated solely to business news, Ornelas has provided a platform for local businesses to thrive by sharing their stories and promoting their success. His innovative, forward-thinking approach to marketing has earned him a reputation as a “visionary” and a “get-things-done” leader across both public and private sectors.
“I’m deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards. This nomination is a reflection of the incredible businesses and community leaders across the Inland Empire who inspire me every day. At the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, our mission is to empower businesses and foster economic growth, and this recognition highlights the collective efforts of our entire community. I’m excited for what the future holds as we continue to work together to make a lasting impact,” said Ornelas.
Other notable finalists for the 2024 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards include leaders in healthcare innovation, green technology, and digital transformation. Each finalist, selected by a distinguished panel of judges, represents the best in their respective industries and contributes to the Inland Empire’s continued growth as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards is an annual event that brings together business leaders, community advocates, and entrepreneurs to celebrate the entrepreneurial excellence that drives the region’s economy. This year’s event promises to be a night of inspiration and recognition, showcasing the achievements of finalists like Ornelas, who continue to elevate the Inland Empire’s business landscape.
For more information about the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.spiritawardsie.com.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Commercial Real Estate4 months ago
The Evolution of Retail: A Comprehensive Look at the Inland Empire’s Newest Shopping Center
-
Commercial Real Estate3 months ago
Valore Ventures Sells SoCal Single-Tenant NNN Retail Property
-
Entertainment3 months ago
Main Event Joins Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce: Bringing Premier Family Entertainment to Montclair
-
Business1 month ago
Strengthening Community Connections: Our Exciting New Partnership with Toyota Arena, Ontario Convention Center, and GOCAL
-
Travel & Tourism2 months ago
Ontario International Airport to welcome STARLUX as its newest airline partner in June 2025
-
Travel & Tourism2 months ago
Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare