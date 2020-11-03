Regional Business Organization Hosts Event Discussing the NEW ‘California Rebuilding Fund’

Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts region wide webinar to educate the business community about NEW funding available to California small businesses.

November 03, 2020 — For the majority of the year the U.S. has experienced an unprecedented pandemic, crippling the economy. This has not only affected our entire country, but the rest of the world as well.

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to learn more about The NEW California Rebuilding Fund. Topics of discussion will include: an overview of the fund; how to get loan ready and apply; how to find a Community Development Financial Institution; and how to discover resources within your local place of business. Speakers in attendance are Mark Herbert, Vice President, California at Small Business Majority, Edward Ornelas, Jr. President and CEO of Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Latavia Pineda, Southern California Outreach Manager at Small Business Majority.

The California Rebuilding Fund was developed to help small business owners who need a manageable, low-cost loan to help adapt to the impact of COVID-19. These loans will be distributed to local community lenders throughout the state.

“The pandemic has left too many small businesses in the Inland Empire and across California on the verge of collapse. To prevent a wave of closures, small businesses need access to affordable and responsible capital, but due to large gaps in available capital and a system that favors well-connected businesses, many of the smallest and most diverse businesses in our state are at risk of being left behind,” said Mark Herbert, Vice President, California at Small Business Majority. “If our economy is to recover, we must fill this gap. This is why we’re thrilled the state is investing in the California Rebuilding Fund, and we look forward to working with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce to educate local small business owners about this new financing opportunity.”

The loan gives California’s small businesses the opportunity to connect with resources they may need during the COVID-19 pandemic through a new public-private partnership called The California Small Enterprise Task Force (CASE Force). CASE Force is focused on collecting local, state, federal, and private/nonprofit resources and quickly communicating the information to those who have been and who continue to be impacted by the recent pandemic.

“The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with the Small Business Majority to bring awareness to the new CA Rebuilding Fund. Businesses need our help more than ever to mobilize with our partners and provide key financial information and resources currently available to them,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.

You can register for the webinar here RebuildCA.iechamber.org