People On The Move
Mountain View Services, Inc. Recognized and Awarded as Medium-Size Family Business of the Year
#inthenews
Mountain View Services, Inc. (MVS, Inc.) Recognized and awarded as MEDIUM-SIZE FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, BY ORANGE COUNTY BUSINESS JOURNAL AT THE 24TH ANNUAL FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESS AWARDS.
MVS, Inc. has been named and awarded by the Orange County Business Journal as Medium-Sized Business of the Year for Orange County and the Inland Empire at the 24th annual Family-Owned Business Awards.
This award recognizes MVS, Inc. and the Goodman Family for their business accomplishments, and contributions to our local community, as an Orange County-based family-owned business, with at least 2 or more family members actively involved in the business. Since President/CEO took 100% ownership of MVS, Inc., several of the Goodman family members, have joined their team, some of which, have supported MVS, Inc. for serval years. Employed by MVS, Inc. are Eric’s wife, Roxanne Goodman as Finance Manager, daughter Vanessa See, as Marketing Manager, son Grant Goodman, as Social Media Manager; and son-in-law Mark See, as Internet Manager. Each of the 43 nominees for Family-owned Business of the Year, through Orange County Business Journal, range from restaurateurs to construction, to wealth management, all of which have a legacy that grows their roots and moves the needle in Orange County.
“The more people we meet, the more we can help.” – Eric Goodman, President/CEO, MVS, Inc.
“Together we can move mountains.” – Crystal Cook, Executive Director, MVS Foundation.
People On The Move
People On The Move: New Mountain View Services Foundation Executive Director — Crystal Cook
Mountain View Services, Inc. Introduces MVS Foundation and its new Executive Director with support from OCCF (Orange County Community Foundation)
Recently, Eric Goodman, President/CEO Mountain View Services, Inc. (MVS., Inc.) created the MVS Foundation as a way to give back to our communities. He and MVS, Inc. have been doing this for many years. With the help of the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), MVS, Inc. has established a fund and a formal grant process. To date, MVS Inc. has supported many great organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities, the American Heart Association, OneOC, Mountain Shadows Foundation, Angle View, United Way, Momentum UCP, The ARC, The Wooden Floor, Thunder, Lighting and Peace, Independent Choices, Peppermint Ridge, Hope House, Olive Crest, HomeAid and the Boys and Girls Club, to name a few.
Mountain View Services, Inc. (MVS, Inc.) has a mission to provide the highest quality products and services available to their customers so they, in turn, can provide the highest quality service to the residents they serve. MVS, Inc. is a leading Healthcare supply and distribution company, serving more than 500 Care Facilities for Developmentally Disabled Adults and Children, Home Care Facilities, Hospice Care Companies, Nonprofits, Schools, Care Centers, and Homeless Shelters.
The MVS Foundation was established with a vision to help others. Helping others in several components, including funding their mission. Eric says, “the more people we meet, the more people we can help.” Eric announced he has hired Crystal Cook as the MVS Foundation Executive Director. Eric shared “that I could not think of a better person to partner with on this journey to build and develop the MVS Foundation. In my 29 years of working with charitable organizations as a Board Member and volunteer, Crystal is by far one of the best nonprofit leaders I have ever met.” She showed him how professionals work in the nonprofit field through her compassion for others, follow-up, and professionalism. MVS, Inc. decided it was time to bring Crystal on to help build this vision out. To create a mission and strategic plan that allows the Foundation, with Crystal and Eric’s leadership, to offer non-profit mentorship, coaching, board development, and fundraising expertise to other companies looking to get more involved with charitable foundations. “Giving can move mountains, and we cannot do it alone,” says Foundation Executive Director Crystal Cook. Together we can move mountains.
Crystal Cook began her career at the young age of 14 years old, working for Wienerschnitzel in Moreno Valley and being promoted to store manager by 16 years old. Just two years later, realizing that she was soon to need her own medical insurance, she obtained a second job in the banking industry, where she was shortly scouted and recruited to the credit union industry by a credit union recruiter. Working within the credit union industry was where she learned about philanthropy, volunteerism, and the people helping people philosophy. Being an Ambassador of the Moreno Valley Chamber of Commerce, a graduate of the Leadership Moreno Valley Program, and Co-Chair of the MV/Val Verde USD Student of the Month Program, to name a few, it was this; her drive and authenticity, that her career blossomed from there.
Today, Crystal brings with her over two decades of industry experience, including large nonprofit health agencies serving as Executive Director for the American Heart Association, Inland Empire Division, as Senior Development Director with The Leukemia & Lymphomas Society, East Bay, San Francisco, North Bay, and Napa. Since March 2022, Crystal resigned from her most recent role with HomeAid Orange County serving those experiencing homelessness to stay home and serve her family, her boys (Jaxon, 5, and Tyler, 3), and shares what a blessing this has been. Crystal and Eric had been networking as she was supporting Eric with his efforts to find the right fit for his team for the MVS Foundation. She shares that she was humbled and honored when Eric reached out, sharing, “I have a crazy idea, this should be YOU while working remote and putting your family first.” Now, she is serving her family and Mountain View Services as MVS Foundation’s newest and first Executive Director.
People On The Move
New General Manager announced for Toyota Arena in Ontario, California
Toyota Arena has announced the position of General Manager has been filled by Gus Le Grand. He took on the day to day duties of General Manager as of March 20, 2023. “We are pleased to welcome Gus to Ontario and look forward to his expertise in managing our entertainment venue.” said Michael Krouse, Regional Vice President of ASM Global. “His experience in the live entertainment industry, as well as the food and beverage sector, will benefit the guests of Toyota Arena”.
Gus has over twenty years of accumulated experience in the Hospitality and Entertainment industry. His passion for the business began when ne moved to Maryland from Wisconsin at the age of twenty-one. Through hard work and dedication Gus obtained a management role and became the Assistant General Manager at Ram’s Head Live! Within this position he managed an astounding three hundred employees while handling all scheduling, inventory, and day to day operations. In this capacity, Gus’s passion for the industry and customer service became glaringly evident. Within six months he was promoted into the role of General Manager where he played an integral role in Ram’s Head Live!’s $2.8 million-dollar annual revenue. Most recently, Gus was at Live! Casino Hotel in Hanover, MD. His love for music and people drives him daily to help others to succeed. Gus is active in mentoring others to reach their full potential. Gus Le Grand will relocate to Southern California. Learning about the region that will be his new home, the arena, and getting to know the guests of Toyota Arena will be his top priorities.
People On The Move
Andrew Roseberry — People On The Move
PEOPLE ON THE MOVE
Erickson-Hall Construction Co. welcomes Andrew Roseberry as its Talent Acquisition Specialist. A Navy veteran, he brings eight years of HR experience. At Erickson-Hall, he will improve efficiencies, streamline hiring processes, and recruit new personnel. Erickson-Hall has been a California construction leader since 1998.
Andrew can be reached at Careers@ericksonhall.com.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
Business3 weeks ago
Navigating the Digital Frontier: The 2023 Cybersecurity Update
-
Commercial Real Estate4 weeks ago
Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges $6.5M Sale of Land for New Home Development in Upland, CA
-
Business3 weeks ago
Thriving Without the Status: Local Small Business Owner Shares his Journey as an Undocumented Entrepreneur
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Tyler Ankrum World Wide Technology Raceway Race Preview
-
Business2 weeks ago
California Job Growth Keeps on Rolling
-
By Press Release3 days ago
Darrin Chiaverini Named Chaffey College Panthers Football Coach
You must be logged in to post a comment Login