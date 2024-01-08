Business
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces the 2024 Human Resources Conference, led by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Rudd & Romo (AALRR)
Uniting Leaders, Shaping Futures: Charting the Next Course in Human Resources
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Insight HR Consulting and presented by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR), announces the much-anticipated 2024 Human Resources Conference. Scheduled for February 15th, 2024, at the Jessie Turner Center, this event is set to be a landmark gathering for HR and business leaders.
Event Details:
- Date: February 15th, 2024
- Venue: Jessie Turner Center, [Full Address]
- Title: 2024 2nd Annual Inland Empire HR Summit: Shaping the Future of Human Resources
The conference is hosted by The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Insight HR Consulting. AALRR, a leading full-service law firm, is the presenting sponsor, bringing their extensive legal expertise in employment and labor to the forefront of the event.
“We are thrilled to sponsor and present at the upcoming 2024 Human Resources Conference,” said Amber Solano, AALRR’s Private Labor and Employment Law Practice Group Chair. “With all of the recent changes in the law, we feel this is going to be a valuable event for human resource and business leaders throughout the region.”
The conference offers an invaluable platform for professionals to engage with evolving trends and innovations in HR, preparing them to lead in the changing world of work.
Special Highlights:
- Renowned HR thought leaders as keynote speakers.
- Networking opportunities with industry experts and peers.
- A special focus session by AALRR on the evolving legal landscape in human resources.
“The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to collaborate with Insight HR consulting and leading speakers AALRR. This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering a conference that truly impacts the HR and Business community.” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., CEO.
For the event schedule, registration, and sponsorship details, please visit hr.iechamber.org
Business
MVS, Inc. Partners with Junior Achievement to Fuel Youth Empowerment in Orange County and Inland Empire
Building Futures Together: MVS, Inc. and Junior Achievement Join Forces to Empower Next-Generation Leaders
MVS, Inc. (Mountain View Services) President and CEO, Eric Goodman, has taken a significant step in supporting the education and development of local youth by providing free office space to Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire (JA). The partnership, initiated in 2023, underscores MVS’s commitment to community involvement and fostering youth empowerment.
Eric Goodman embarked on his volunteering journey with JA in 2023, following a connection with Burgandie Onekea, Regional VP & Executive Director, through the professional networking platform LinkedIn. Since then, Goodman has actively engaged in numerous speaking engagements at various school sites across Orange County, demonstrating his dedication to supporting educational initiatives in the region.
Recently, Burgandie Onekea communicated JA’s strategic plan to expand further into the Inland Empire, coinciding with the appointment of a new IE Development Director. Upon learning of JA’s need for office space, Goodman swiftly translated his thoughts into action. Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Goodman revealed that he had long contemplated offering space in his Redlands office building to a nonprofit organization. To MVS and Goodman, this is a win-win for both MVS and the nonprofit, as they get free rent, and we get to continue to help the communities in which we serve. Goodman is very excited that it’s JA who will be housed in our building. We are thrilled to help grow their mission and the programs offered throughout both the Inland Empire and Orange County.
In response to MVS’s generous contribution, Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire expresses profound gratitude to MVS, Inc. and the MVS Foundation for their unwavering commitment and support. The provision of office space in MVS’s Redlands, CA office building at no cost is instrumental in JA’s expansion into the Inland Empire, showcasing a shared dedication to the education and development of local youth.
Onekea emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with MVS exemplifies collaborative efforts between businesses and non-profits, investing in the education and future of Inland Empire youth, aligning with Junior Achievement’s overarching mission and vision.”
This partnership is poised to play a crucial role in JA’s continued expansion in the Inland Empire, extending beyond physical office space to symbolize a shared commitment & community support for youth empowerment. By deepening its impact and reaching more students, Junior Achievement aims to equip them with essential skills for future success.
Business
AmPac Business Capital Announces Graduates from Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program
Empowering Future Business Leaders: AmPac Business Capital Celebrates the Inaugural Graduates of Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program
AmPac Business Capital proudly announces the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program. This 18-month journey culminated in a vibrant and inspiring graduation ceremony held at AmPac Business Capital in Ontario, CA.
Graduation Day: A Celebration of Growth and Potential
The graduation event was a dynamic blend of networking, sharing of experiences, and powerful testimonials from the passionate graduates. Their stories highlighted the intense growth and hard work undertaken during the program.
The Pitch Competition: A Showcase of Emerging Business Leaders
One of the day’s highlights was the Pitch Competition, where entrepreneurs demonstrated their business acumen and innovative ideas. Esteemed judges, including Sharon Takaha from ALFC, Wanda K. Jones of Flagstar Bank, Thomas Galindo of Pacific Premier Bank, and Sandra Rodriguez from the City of Ontario, lent their expertise to the event.
Recognizing the Achievements of Our Graduates
AmPac Business Capital is excited to recognize all graduates, especially the winners of the Pitch Competition:
- 1st Place ($25,000): Marie Vernon, All Hours Adult Care
- 2nd Place ($15,000): Milly Golia, BUREAUCOM LLC, Take5steps
- 3rd Place ($10,000): Clarence Billingslea, 24/7 Non-Medical Transport Services
Appreciation for Sponsors and Partners
This program’s success owes much to our sponsors and partners. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the offices of Congresswoman Norma Torres and Assembly Member Eloise Reyes, East West Bank, Cathay Bank, Blended Impact, UCR, Oak Valley College, Ecredable, Small Business Majority, the City of Ontario, Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, EOS Worldwide, and others for their invaluable support.
Leap 2 Launch: A Stepping Stone to Entrepreneurial Success
The Leap 2 Launch Program is more than just an educational course; it is a launchpad for entrepreneurial aspirations, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to take their businesses to the next level.
Watch the Graduation Event Highlights: Video Recap Link
Business
American Chamber of Commerce in Zambia Proudly Announces New Membership of OTIS Dream Project
Uniting for Impact: OTIS Dream Project Joins AMCHAM Zambia
In a significant move that highlights the growing synergy between business and social development, the American Chamber of Commerce in Zambia (AMCHAM Zambia) is thrilled to publicize the formal induction of the OTIS Dream Project as an esteemed member. This distinguished non-governmental organization (NGO), deeply rooted in Zambian soil, has been officially welcomed into the fold of the Chamber, as of December 21, 2023.
Royd Kapesa, the dynamic Chief Executive Officer of AMCHAM Zambia, conveyed his enthusiasm in a heartfelt message to the OTIS Dream Project. “We are excited to add you to our membership list and anticipate that your membership will add value to your company through the connections you will form,” said Kapesa, underscoring the mutual benefits of this union.
Mr. Eddy Sumar, the visionary behind the OTIS Dream Project and Chairman of the Youth Skills Division for the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed his excitement about this collaboration. “Joining AMCHAM Zambia marks a significant milestone for the OTIS Dream Project. It’s not just about being part of a prestigious chamber; it’s about creating real opportunities and forging networks that will substantially impact the youth we serve. Together, we are poised to make a transformative impact,” stated Sumar.
Membership in AMCHAM Zambia is a gateway to a plethora of opportunities and resources. OTIS Dream Project now stands to gain access to an extensive membership directory, brimming with key business and government contacts that are essential for fostering growth and partnership. Furthermore, the NGO will have the privilege to immerse itself in a variety of networking events, trade missions, business forums, as well as exclusive luncheons and dinners with prominent U.S. and foreign business leaders and high-ranking officials.
Dedicated to fostering a spirit of cooperation and growth, AMCHAM Zambia encourages OTIS Dream Project members to actively engage in the Chamber’s Advocacy, Fellowship, and Business Linkages Committees. These platforms are designed to amplify their involvement within the Chamber’s dynamic community and to contribute meaningfully to its initiatives.
In extending a warm welcome to the new members, Kapesa reiterated, “Once again, welcome to the Chamber; we look forward to working with you.” This sentiment is not just a courtesy but a reflection of the Chamber’s commitment to nurturing and leveraging this new partnership for collective advancement.
The OTIS Dream Project, a brainchild of Mr. Eddy Sumar, represents a significant stride in empowering the youth and fostering skills development. The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, having recently welcomed AMCHAM Zambia as an honorary global member, celebrates this new relationship. Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed his delight at seeing Mr. Eddy Sumar’s vision come to fruition and make a global impact.
This partnership between OTIS Dream Project and AMCHAM Zambia is more than a membership; it’s a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration between the business community and social initiatives. Together, they are set to embark on a journey of growth, innovation, and societal impact.
Trending
-
By Press Release8 months ago
Ontario Apartment Community Trades or $50.5 Million
-
By Press Release9 months ago
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Work on Emporia Place in Ontario
-
Business10 months ago
Thoughts on Financial Literacy Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
-
By Press Release8 months ago
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group Completes $3.3 Million Ground Lease Sale of a McDonald’s-Occupied Property Near Temecula, CA for a 3.48% Cap Rate
-
By Press Release8 months ago
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Pre-Sale of New Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru in Riverside County, Calif., for $1.9 Million
-
By Press Release8 months ago
New McDonald’s Restaurant Opening In Indio CA!