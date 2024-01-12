MVS, Inc. Partners with Junior Achievement to Fuel Youth Empowerment in Orange County and Inland Empire

Building Futures Together: MVS, Inc. and Junior Achievement Join Forces to Empower Next-Generation Leaders

MVS, Inc. (Mountain View Services) President and CEO, Eric Goodman, has taken a significant step in supporting the education and development of local youth by providing free office space to Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire (JA). The partnership, initiated in 2023, underscores MVS’s commitment to community involvement and fostering youth empowerment.

Eric Goodman embarked on his volunteering journey with JA in 2023, following a connection with Burgandie Onekea, Regional VP & Executive Director, through the professional networking platform LinkedIn. Since then, Goodman has actively engaged in numerous speaking engagements at various school sites across Orange County, demonstrating his dedication to supporting educational initiatives in the region.

Recently, Burgandie Onekea communicated JA’s strategic plan to expand further into the Inland Empire, coinciding with the appointment of a new IE Development Director. Upon learning of JA’s need for office space, Goodman swiftly translated his thoughts into action. Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Goodman revealed that he had long contemplated offering space in his Redlands office building to a nonprofit organization. To MVS and Goodman, this is a win-win for both MVS and the nonprofit, as they get free rent, and we get to continue to help the communities in which we serve. Goodman is very excited that it’s JA who will be housed in our building. We are thrilled to help grow their mission and the programs offered throughout both the Inland Empire and Orange County.

In response to MVS’s generous contribution, Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire expresses profound gratitude to MVS, Inc. and the MVS Foundation for their unwavering commitment and support. The provision of office space in MVS’s Redlands, CA office building at no cost is instrumental in JA’s expansion into the Inland Empire, showcasing a shared dedication to the education and development of local youth.

Onekea emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with MVS exemplifies collaborative efforts between businesses and non-profits, investing in the education and future of Inland Empire youth, aligning with Junior Achievement’s overarching mission and vision.”

This partnership is poised to play a crucial role in JA’s continued expansion in the Inland Empire, extending beyond physical office space to symbolize a shared commitment & community support for youth empowerment. By deepening its impact and reaching more students, Junior Achievement aims to equip them with essential skills for future success.