DAVID MORRELL JR. ﻿TRAINING CAMP QUOTES AND PHOTOS

WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr.
Battles Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao in Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View Co-Main Event Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Click HERE for Photos from iRull Fotos by Hosanna Rull
Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. has no concerns about a late change in opponent as he prepares to face Olympic Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao this Saturday, April 22 in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia SHOWTIME PPV® production taking place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is headlined by undefeated rivals Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia in a 12-round showdown.
The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.
A Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene. The 25-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight before being elevated to champion.
Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, was originally scheduled to face Sena Agbeko, who was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Despite the late change in opponent, Morrell has no concerns about facing an accomplished veteran Falcao. Here is what he had to say about that matchup and more:
On his matchup with Yamaguchi Falcao:
“For most fighters it might be difficult to adjust to a new opponent, especially being that Falcao is a southpaw, but I’ve seen so many styles that I feel confident with anyone that’s across the ring from me. Falcao is on a nice winning streak and I’m sure his confidence is at an all-time high. He knows that winning this fight could change his life dramatically, so I know he’s coming to fight. I have plans to take him out and send another message to the entire super middleweight division. Falcao is a good fighter, but I’m better in all aspects.”
On his recent training camp:
“I’ve been training with a purpose since I got the word that I’ll be fighting on one of the biggest cards of the last ten years. Ronnie Shields and I have been working endlessly to get everything fine-tuned. With all the intense training I’ve been doing, I’m going to be in the best shape of my career. I’m right on weight and I’m feeling great. I had a great training camp.”
On fighting in Las Vegas in his first PPV event:
“As a kid, I would always dream about what it would be like to fight in Las Vegas, and here we are. It’s a tremendous blessing. I’ve worked hard to get to this point in my career and I’m ready to become a star. I want to thank my team for getting me this fight. Davis vs. Garcia is going to be one of the most watched PPV events in modern day history. My goal is to shine on the big stage and steal the show.”
On what a win will do for his career:
“With all the big fights in the super middleweight, winning this fight means everything. If I’m going to fight David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo or any of the other big names in boxing, I must win this fight. So, everything is on the line on April 22. A win will get me to the biggest fights in the sport.”
Entertainment
San Bernardino County joins Topgolf to open Ontario location
There’s now one more reason why San Bernardino County is Southern California’s premier recreation and business destination.
International entertainment phenomenon Topgolf opened its first Southern California location in Ontario this morning in a deal with San Bernardino County that will create approximately 400 private-sector jobs, $625,000 in annual revenue to County Regional Parks, and an additional recreational opportunity for families and businesses throughout the county and the region.
“Topgolf will be an outstanding entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said this morning as Topgolf Ontario opened its doors to the public.
Hagman, whose Fourth District includes the Topgolf site adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park in Ontario, developed the idea to use 13.7 acres of County-owned land at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Archibald Avenue as a golf attraction more than five years ago. That led the County’s Real Estate Services Department to make contact with Topgolf.
“We are honored to be joining the San Bernardino County community as we open the doors to our newest venue to entertain the Inland Empire,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. “We are very excited to welcome the community to a fun, energetic experience one can only get at Topgolf.”
What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability. The Topgolf technology-driven experience is centered on guests hitting patented, microchipped golf balls into targets on a field.
The open-air, three-level venue features 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.
Topgolf has 75 venues in 31 U.S. states and international locations in Dubai, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.
“The Topgolf concept appeals to all ages, and everyone will benefit from the revenue that will be directed toward the betterment of the county’s Regional Parks system,” Hagman said.
Over the course of the initial 20-year ground lease between the County and Topgolf, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, https://parks.sbcounty.gov/, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.
Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf’s career website.
For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit the Topgolf Ontario location page.
Health & Wellness
Mayweather Boxing and Fitness Announces Rancho Cucamonga Opening with Floyd Mayweather
The first location to open in the Inland Empire and San Bernardino Area
Mayweather Boxing and Fitness, a group fitness and boxing experience created by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather-announced today the Grand Opening of its first Inland Empire/San Bernardino location in Rancho Cucamonga. Grand Opening activities include a red-carpet event and the opportunity to Train Like the Champ himself. The Studio will celebrate March 26th, 2022 at 8401 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
The new boutique boxing studio brings the most effective group fitness experience on the market today, to the San Bernardino County/Inland Empire community. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather’s undefeated 21-year boxing career. Members partake in 45 and 60-minute classes consisting of boxing, weightlifting, body-weight exercises, and a variety of other dynamic fitness stations. State-of-the-art smart screen technology projects Floyd’s lessons throughout the duration of the class, giving the authentic feel of training alongside the legend himself. Members can track their process in class, through cutting-edge heart rate monitors with the help of Golden Standard coaches. Whether a former athlete, young professional, stay-at-home parent, or someone getting back into fitness, the Mayweather workout program is designed to help anyone burn up to 1,000 calories per class.
“The Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand is known internationally and is growing rapidly. Our Rancho Cucamonga studio is a total transformation experience where community, health, commitment, discipline, and inspiration merge to produce 45 minutes that will change anyone’s life – guarantee!”, said Frank Oliver, franchisee.
Prior to opening, the Rancho Cucamonga studio has signed over 500 members and invites all members and guests to join regularly scheduled fitness classes on opening day with celebrity trainers, shop vendors, win giveaway prizes, and more.
For more information about Mayweather Boxing and Fitness Rancho Cucamonga email ranchocucamonga@mayweather.fit, follow on Instagram @mayweatherfitranchocucamonga, visit the website https://mayweather.fit/rancho-cucamonga/ or call 909-520-6330.
Entertainment
Topgolf Expands California Footprint with First Greater Los Angeles Area Venue Opening in Ontario
Topgolf Ontario welcomes Guests from the Inland Empire area to signature Topgolf experience
Topgolf Entertainment Group, a modern day, technology-enabled entertainment company, is set to open its first Greater Los Angeles area venue on Friday, March 11.
Located off I-10 near Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, Topgolf’s 75th global venue welcomes all communities in and around San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire to enjoy Topgolf’s signature, technology-driven multi-level entertainment experience players have grown to know and love.
“As a company focused on providing our players with an experience like no other, we are thrilled for the opportunity to connect with Greater Los Angeles,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. “We are excited to invite the community to come play golf with us, with the fun and energetic experience that people of all ages can only get at Topgolf.”
The open-air, three-level venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.
Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Ontario will employ approximately 400 Associates, further strengthening San Bernardino County’s economy. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf’s career website.
Topgolf Ontario marks the third venue to serve the state of California alongside venues in San Jose and Roseville (Sacramento). Topgolf continues its Greater Los Angeles area expansion in early spring with the opening of its second Los Angeles-area venue in El Segundo. Located on the Pacific Coast Highway, just south of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and west of The 405, the El Segundo venue will have a similar 102 climate-controlled hitting bay design and will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s latest technology and a 10-hole green grass golf course.
“The energy and excitement for Topgolf in and around the Inland Empire is incredible,” Starrs added. “We are excited to finally open our doors to these communities and are looking forward to entertaining guests through the power of play.”
For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit the Topgolf Ontario location page.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
Business3 weeks ago
Thoughts on Financial Literacy Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
-
Commercial Real Estate4 weeks ago
SRS Completes $54 Million Sale of Newly Built Grocery Anchored Shopping Center in Ontario, CA
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
CBRE Sells 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Western Inland Empire for $6.78 Million
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Hanley Investment Group’s New Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru Sale Completes Break-up Sale Strategy at Highland Village Shopping Center
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Stater Bros. Unveils Enlarged and Remodeled Oceanside, CA Store
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
Meritage Homes Expands Southern California Presence With New Home Communities