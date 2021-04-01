San Bernardino County to Hold Economic Recovery Series; First Virtual Event to be held on April 19, 2021

With vaccination rates rising and COVID-19 cases declining, San Bernardino County is ready to focus on recovery.

On April 19 at 11:30 am, San Bernardino County will host its first virtual Economic Recovery Series event. The series host is San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who will share the County’s progress and success in overcoming the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. The virtual event is being held at no cost for registrants.

During the virtual event, three well-known business leaders will share more on their industries as well as what they see as opportunity as the County emerges from the restrictions of the pandemic and businesses begin to reopen. Guest speakers include Michael Krouse, president/CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau; John Magness, senior vice president / market leader – West Region, Hillwood; Randall Lewis, executive vice president, Lewis group of companies; and Reggie Webb, founder, Webb Family Enterprises.

These respected business leaders will cover recent data, regional trends and growth potential for topics such as tourism and conventions, industrial development and e-commerce, housing and community building. Webb will share a compelling message on entrepreneurship and equity for business leaders. As an African American entrepreneur, Reggie Webb has built a legacy that’s impact is felt well beyond his family business and extends into the neighborhoods where they live and work. Webb began his career with McDonald’s Corporation and in 1985 retired as vice president, responsible for Southern California, to become a franchisee. Today, Webb Family Enterprises owns sixteen McDonald’s restaurants across Southern California along with Webb Investments, Webb Consulting and the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM). When the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution in June 2020 declaring racism a public health crisis, Reggie Webb joined the Countywide Vision Equity Element Group to promote and increase equity in San Bernardino County.

“Each day brings more positive news on how we are dealing with COVID-19. Our County has worked hard to focus on health and safety and now we need to focus efforts on the future. This series will provide insight into where we can expect growth and where we need to emphasize recovery,” shared Hagman. “The County has many tools to help business and this series will provide a forum for that information as well as real takeaways from the business leaders who are helping to lead growth in the region.”

