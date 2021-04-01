Loma Linda University Health administers its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

Mass vaccine clinic sites and mobile vaccine clinics support large-scale San Bernardino County effort

Loma Linda University Health administered its 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine dose today, a milestone for its mass vaccine clinic sites that were established on Jan. 29 to serve San Bernardino County.

Loma Linda University Health’s mass vaccination clinics are among the largest vaccination efforts in San Bernardino County. Three major sites deliver approximately 2,000 vaccines a day free of charge.

The vaccination efforts also included a mobile clinic as part of a specialized outreach to underserved communities for those who may not have transportation to a clinic or internet access to make an appointment online.

Michael Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, dean of LLU School of Pharmacy, has played an integral role in establishing clinics in line with CDC and California state guidelines and says bringing the pandemic to an end will require at least 70% of the county’s 2.18 million citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “We are committed to reaching this goal, together, with our partners at the County and State Departments of Health,” he said.

“I’m so proud of our healthcare providers, faculty, staff, and students, as well as dozens of community volunteers, who have given of their time over the past three months to provide this life-saving resource,” Hogue said. “I believe that this is a tangible demonstration of our love for our neighbors and evidence of our deep commitment to the health of our community.”

Hogue said the Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Group has been key in reaching this goal.

“Loma Linda University Health is privileged to participate in the County-wide vaccination efforts,” said FMG president, Ricardo Peverini, MD. “Every single vaccine means another person that has markedly increased their ability to fight off the virus, lessening the chances of others being infected, and gets us closer to bringing this pandemic under control.”

More information and answers to common questions about COVID-19 are available online at lluh.org/coronavirus. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit lluh.org/vaccine.