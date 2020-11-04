Online Retailer Newegg Signs 100-Month Lease for 275,986-SF Industrial Facility in Eastvale, CA

Newcastle Partners and BentallGreenOak Announce Full-Building, 275,986-SF Industrial Lease with Newegg at South Milliken Distribution Center in Eastvale, CA

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

Newcastle Partners, a commercial real estate investment and development company, and BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment advisor, are pleased to announce South Milliken Distribution Center has been leased in its entirety to Newegg, an American online retailer of items including computer hardware and consumer electronics. The 275,986-square-foot industrial facility is located at 2653 South Milliken Avenue in Eastvale, CA. Newegg, who signed a 100-month lease, expanded into the new space on November 1, 2020.

Newcastle Partners completed development of the Class A facility in August 2020 and is the development manager for BentallGreenOak. Mike Wolfe, Ken Jones and Joe McKay of Lee & Associates were responsible for leasing the facility on behalf of the ownership. Michael Fowler, Robert Tamillo, and Eric Chou of JLL represented Newegg.

“This facility provides Newegg with all features needed to conduct a streamlined warehouse and distribution process that will enable the company to expand its sales and fulfillment activities throughout the United States,” said Jackson Smith, Partner with Newcastle Partners.

Smith added, “The demand for industrial product throughout the Inland Empire continues to grow, especially for large users, as more and more consumers look to buy online products. This region provides logistics-oriented businesses with a more economical alternative as well as large facilities that are few and far between, as compared to nearby Orange, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.”

South Milliken Distribution Center features 36 dock high doors, two grade-level doors, 6,349-sf of office space, 36’ clear height, 46 trailer stalls, 176 car parking spaces, and is LEED Silver Certified, among other features. It provides immediate access to the 10, 15, and 60 freeways.