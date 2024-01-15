Business
2024 Banking & Financial Industry Outlook: Where Knowledge Meets Opportunity in California’s Financial Landscape
In an age where financial trends rapidly evolve and economic landscapes shift with increasing unpredictability, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce stands as a beacon of knowledge and opportunity. It proudly announces its sold-out annual event, the Financial Industry Update, an exclusive gathering tailor-made for California and the Inland Empire region. This prestigious event is set to unfold on January 18, 2024, at the Ontario International Airport Authority Conference Center, promising an enriching experience for attendees.
A Gathering of Minds in the Financial Sphere
The Financial Industry Update is more than just an event; it’s a crucial nexus for professionals, businesses, and community leaders keen on gaining a deeper understanding of the financial nuances specific to California and the Inland Empire. This year’s event is particularly significant, given the rapid changes and challenges facing the financial sector in the region.
Keynote Speaker: A Treasury of Knowledge
Leading the charge is none other than California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, a figure renowned for her acumen in public finance, economic development, and responsible fiscal management. Her role as the keynote speaker underscores the event’s stature, offering invaluable insights into the financial future of California and the Inland Empire.
Featured Speakers: A Diverse Spectrum of Expertise
Joining Treasurer Ma is a lineup of distinguished speakers, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise:
- Ivo Tjan: As the Chairman, President, and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, Tjan’s journey from founding the company to leading it through an IPO is nothing short of inspirational. His leadership and insights are eagerly anticipated.
- Hilda Kennedy: The Founder/President of AmPac CDC and a trailblazer in local government and economic development, Kennedy’s impact on small businesses and community financing is profound.
- Edward Ornelas, Jr.: The visionary force behind the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ornelas’s innovative approaches to business and economic development have redefined the region’s business narrative.
Event Highlights: More Than Just Talks
The event promises more than just insightful presentations. It’s a unique opportunity for networking, where professionals can connect, collaborate, and engage with potential partners and influential community figures. The interactive Q&A sessions will allow attendees to delve deeper into subjects, clarifying doubts and gaining more profound knowledge.
A Confluence of Opportunity and Expertise
This event symbolizes the intersection of knowledge and opportunity in California’s dynamic financial landscape. It’s a platform where insights are shared, connections are made, and the future of the financial industry in the Inland Empire is contemplated and shaped.
As January 18 approaches, the anticipation among California’s financial community continues to build. This event is not just a meeting of minds; it’s a forge where the future of financial industry trends and strategies will be hammered out, shaping the economic future of the Inland Empire and beyond.
For more information about the event and the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, visit www.iechamber.org
MVS, Inc. Partners with Junior Achievement to Fuel Youth Empowerment in Orange County and Inland Empire
Building Futures Together: MVS, Inc. and Junior Achievement Join Forces to Empower Next-Generation Leaders
MVS, Inc. (Mountain View Services) President and CEO, Eric Goodman, has taken a significant step in supporting the education and development of local youth by providing free office space to Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire (JA). The partnership, initiated in 2023, underscores MVS’s commitment to community involvement and fostering youth empowerment.
Eric Goodman embarked on his volunteering journey with JA in 2023, following a connection with Burgandie Onekea, Regional VP & Executive Director, through the professional networking platform LinkedIn. Since then, Goodman has actively engaged in numerous speaking engagements at various school sites across Orange County, demonstrating his dedication to supporting educational initiatives in the region.
Recently, Burgandie Onekea communicated JA’s strategic plan to expand further into the Inland Empire, coinciding with the appointment of a new IE Development Director. Upon learning of JA’s need for office space, Goodman swiftly translated his thoughts into action. Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Goodman revealed that he had long contemplated offering space in his Redlands office building to a nonprofit organization. To MVS and Goodman, this is a win-win for both MVS and the nonprofit, as they get free rent, and we get to continue to help the communities in which we serve. Goodman is very excited that it’s JA who will be housed in our building. We are thrilled to help grow their mission and the programs offered throughout both the Inland Empire and Orange County.
In response to MVS’s generous contribution, Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire expresses profound gratitude to MVS, Inc. and the MVS Foundation for their unwavering commitment and support. The provision of office space in MVS’s Redlands, CA office building at no cost is instrumental in JA’s expansion into the Inland Empire, showcasing a shared dedication to the education and development of local youth.
Onekea emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with MVS exemplifies collaborative efforts between businesses and non-profits, investing in the education and future of Inland Empire youth, aligning with Junior Achievement’s overarching mission and vision.”
This partnership is poised to play a crucial role in JA’s continued expansion in the Inland Empire, extending beyond physical office space to symbolize a shared commitment & community support for youth empowerment. By deepening its impact and reaching more students, Junior Achievement aims to equip them with essential skills for future success.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces the 2024 Human Resources Conference, led by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Rudd & Romo (AALRR)
Uniting Leaders, Shaping Futures: Charting the Next Course in Human Resources
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Insight HR Consulting and presented by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR), announces the much-anticipated 2024 Human Resources Conference. Scheduled for February 15th, 2024, at the Jessie Turner Center, this event is set to be a landmark gathering for HR and business leaders.
Event Details:
- Date: February 15th, 2024
- Venue: Jessie Turner Center, [Full Address]
- Title: 2024 2nd Annual Inland Empire HR Summit: Shaping the Future of Human Resources
The conference is hosted by The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Insight HR Consulting. AALRR, a leading full-service law firm, is the presenting sponsor, bringing their extensive legal expertise in employment and labor to the forefront of the event.
“We are thrilled to sponsor and present at the upcoming 2024 Human Resources Conference,” said Amber Solano, AALRR’s Private Labor and Employment Law Practice Group Chair. “With all of the recent changes in the law, we feel this is going to be a valuable event for human resource and business leaders throughout the region.”
The conference offers an invaluable platform for professionals to engage with evolving trends and innovations in HR, preparing them to lead in the changing world of work.
Special Highlights:
- Renowned HR thought leaders as keynote speakers.
- Networking opportunities with industry experts and peers.
- A special focus session by AALRR on the evolving legal landscape in human resources.
“The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to collaborate with Insight HR consulting and leading speakers AALRR. This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering a conference that truly impacts the HR and Business community.” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., CEO.
For the event schedule, registration, and sponsorship details, please visit hr.iechamber.org
AmPac Business Capital Announces Graduates from Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program
Empowering Future Business Leaders: AmPac Business Capital Celebrates the Inaugural Graduates of Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program
AmPac Business Capital proudly announces the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the Leap 2 Launch Entrepreneur Development Program. This 18-month journey culminated in a vibrant and inspiring graduation ceremony held at AmPac Business Capital in Ontario, CA.
Graduation Day: A Celebration of Growth and Potential
The graduation event was a dynamic blend of networking, sharing of experiences, and powerful testimonials from the passionate graduates. Their stories highlighted the intense growth and hard work undertaken during the program.
The Pitch Competition: A Showcase of Emerging Business Leaders
One of the day’s highlights was the Pitch Competition, where entrepreneurs demonstrated their business acumen and innovative ideas. Esteemed judges, including Sharon Takaha from ALFC, Wanda K. Jones of Flagstar Bank, Thomas Galindo of Pacific Premier Bank, and Sandra Rodriguez from the City of Ontario, lent their expertise to the event.
Recognizing the Achievements of Our Graduates
AmPac Business Capital is excited to recognize all graduates, especially the winners of the Pitch Competition:
- 1st Place ($25,000): Marie Vernon, All Hours Adult Care
- 2nd Place ($15,000): Milly Golia, BUREAUCOM LLC, Take5steps
- 3rd Place ($10,000): Clarence Billingslea, 24/7 Non-Medical Transport Services
Appreciation for Sponsors and Partners
This program’s success owes much to our sponsors and partners. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the offices of Congresswoman Norma Torres and Assembly Member Eloise Reyes, East West Bank, Cathay Bank, Blended Impact, UCR, Oak Valley College, Ecredable, Small Business Majority, the City of Ontario, Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, EOS Worldwide, and others for their invaluable support.
Leap 2 Launch: A Stepping Stone to Entrepreneurial Success
The Leap 2 Launch Program is more than just an educational course; it is a launchpad for entrepreneurial aspirations, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to take their businesses to the next level.
Watch the Graduation Event Highlights: Video Recap Link
