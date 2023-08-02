CBRE Completes $6.3 Million Sale of 25-Unit Multifamily Community in Fontana, California to Private Local Buyer

CBRE announced the sale of a 25-unit multifamily community in Fontana, California to a local private investor for $6.3 million.

Eric Chen, Blake Torgerson and Hunter Wetton of CBRE represented both the private seller and private buyer in the transaction.

Located at 8919 Mango Ave. in Fontana, the property, built in 1973, offers a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom (townhouse-style), and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 787 square feet. Units feature high speed internet access, air conditioning and heating, and kitchen appliances. Property amenities include on-site laundry, carport and surface parking, secure entry gate and lush landscaping.

“This 25-unit property is a quality asset with substantial value-add upside potential in one of the best performing cities of the Inland Empire,” said Torgerson. “The property has historically performed well and is poised for future rent growth as the new owner plans to strategically renovate the interior and exterior of the property.”

He added, “This was a transaction in which our team negotiated seller financing, allowing the seller to achieve their target pricing while simultaneously enabling the buyer to immediately cash flow.”

The community is walking distance to Veterans Park, Chaffey College Fontana Campus and various restaurant options. It is also near Kaiser Hospital Fontana, the Fontana Metrolink Transit Station, retailers and Interstate 10.