New McDonald’s Restaurant Opening In Indio CA!

McDonald’s is opening its newest Coachella Valley location in Indio and inviting the community to celebrate!

Customers can enjoy a tasting of McDonald’s newly released Cold Brew Coffee and other activities including a bubble artist, face painting, photobooth, and costumed characters. Attendees will also be given chances to win discounts and merchandise giveaways. The City of Indio Police Department and the Riverside County Fire Department will be in attendance along with squad cars and a fire truck to interact with attendees.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony the following week, the Indio Chamber of Commerce, city officials, the Family YMCA of the Desert and Ronald McDonald himself will be on hand to help commemorate the occasion.

Stacey Shalhoub, an alumna of Palm Springs High School, has been part of the McFamily for 13 years. This is her 5th restaurant and the 31st for her family’s organization, the Shalhoub Management Co, Inc.

“We are thrilled to host a day of celebration to welcome everyone into our new McDonald’s restaurant,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Stacey Shalhoub. “With a full crew of 70 new restaurant team members, we look forward to getting to know our fellow neighbors and creating a space for locals and travelers to connect over quality food.”







