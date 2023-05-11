By Press Release
Ontario Apartment Community Trades or $50.5 Million
The Mogharebi Group Secures $50.5-Million Sale of 156-Unit Apartment Community in Ontario, CA
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the $50.5 million sale of The Landing Apartments, a 156-unit multifamily community in Ontario, CA.
Located at 3364 Honeybrook Way, The Landing is a garden-style apartment community with a desirable mix of 53% two-bedroom and 47% one-bedroom units ranging from 704 to 1,108 square feet. The well-amenitized community features in-unit laundry, a pool and spa, a tennis court, carport parking, and a private-access community lake.
Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, and Bryan LaBar represented the seller in the transaction—an Orange County-based family that owned the property for more than 20 years.
“Despite a very challenging capital markets environment, we were able to generate more than 20 offers on The Landing, ultimately selling the legacy asset to a Los Angeles-based investor at a sub 4.5 percent cap rate,” said Ozen. “Investors were attracted to the multiple levels of growth potential for this extremely well-located community including the ability to capture significant rental upside with a value-add plan focused on interior renovations.”
Ontario continues to exhibit favorable multifamily fundamentals driven by significant increases in population growth and limited supply, according to LaBar.
“The Landing generated significant investor interest due to its location in the path of growth and adjacency to the Ontario Ranch development,” LaBar added. “There is little relief for the current supply-demand imbalance with very few new units scheduled to be delivered in the foreseeable future, so The Landing represented an excellent opportunity to fill the need for well-located, quality rental housing.”
Founded in 2015, The Mogharebi Group is one of the leading multifamily brokers in the state of California, according to real estate research and advisory firm Green Street. TMG has been involved in closing almost 10,000 units in the Inland Empire with total value nearing $2 billion.
By Press Release
Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit, 6/15/23
Registration Now Open for the 2023 Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit
Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) will host the annual Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit at Imperial Valley College on June 15, 2023. The conference will be co-hosted by Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC). The full-day event will convene local leaders and industry experts to discuss industry and economic growth in Imperial Valley. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network and join conversations that shape Imperial Valley’s future.
The 2023 conference is sponsored by ORMAT Technologies and will cover top industry clusters including Lithium Valley, recycling, transmission and clean transportation, including electric vehicle battery supply chain, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas and fuels. The conference will also feature a Listening Session led by California Forward in preparation for their upcoming California Economic Summit that will be hosted and centered around Imperial and Coachella Valleys in October 2023.
To attend this event, registration is required. Registration includes breakfast, panel discussions and presentations, lunch and reception. Online registration can be found at www.ivedc.com/events.
By Press Release
Lisa Anderson, LMA Consulting, Issues Supply Chain Special Report for 2023
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., has published a Special Report – The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
“While the visible signs of supply chain chaos have dissipated, business volatility and disruptions remain high. With the world order in a state of flux, risk is high. Yet because everything is interconnected, companies have an opportunity to stay ahead of their ideal customers’ needs. They can do this by reconfiguring their supply chains, leveraging technology and attracting and continually developing talent to leapfrog their competitors to secure a lead position in their marketplace,” commented Lisa Anderson.
The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order is a special report that captures comments from trusted advisors and experts from various disciplines about what their most successful clients are doing and what companies should do to take advantage of opportunities in 2023 and beyond. “In talking with my colleagues, it became apparent that the same challenges, issues and opportunities resonate among business disciplines. Each discipline requires attention. Making required changes is not for the faint of heart. The opportunity in front of companies today is the greatest since the Great Depression,” she said.
From cybersecurity, logistics, insurance and talent acquisition to nearshoring, reshoring and friendshoring, the tasks are many, but the opportunity is significant. “The only question will be whether your company is ready to take advantage of the opportunities to grow profitably or if you’ll struggle for survival. I hope that our Special Report sheds light on these opportunities,” she concluded.
Ms. Anderson also recently released: SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth to help organizations understand the value of a proven process. The book is complimentary on the LMA Website at: https://www.lma-consultinggroup.com/siop-book/. It can also be found on Amazon digitally and on-demand print at: SIOP at amazon.com and on iTunes: Apple. Ms. Anderson also provides supply chain updates through Supply Chain Chats, a series of short videos that address current topics, issues and challenges related to supply chains.
By Press Release
Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $6M Sale of South Sierra Plaza in Fontana, CA
Progressive Real Estate Partners, the leading Southern California Inland Empire based retail real estate brokerage, announced it has closed the $6M sale of South Sierra Plaza, a 17,250 square-foot unanchored strip center located at 10660 South Sierra Avenue in Fontana, California. The 12-unit center traded at a 6.6% cap rate based on 93% occupancy. South Sierra Plaza is less than a ½ mile from the heavily traveled 1-10 freeway and is located along a major Fontana retail corridor with numerous national retailers including Target, Ross, 24 Hr. Fitness, TJ Maxx and many others surrounding the property.
Progressive Real Estate Partners’ President Brad Umansky and Investment Sales Advisor Lance Mordachini exclusively marketed the property and represented the seller, a private Los Angeles investor who is also the original property developer. In addition to brokering the sale, Progressive brokers Paul Galmarini and Albert Lopez handled the lease-up of the center maximizing the property value prior to listing. Cameron Diab of D & Z Properties represented the buyer, a private Los Angeles-based investor.
Built in 2006, the attractive and well-maintained property is home to a variety of e-commerce resistant services and eateries that cater to the local community including a dentist, nail salon, Armed Forces career center, staffing agency, Japanese eatery and Peruvian restaurant. Comprised of smaller spaces no single tenant occupies more than 20% of the center providing the buyer a diverse income stream and tenant mix.
South Sierra Plaza features highly visible pylon signage and enjoys outstanding visibility and unobstructed frontage on Sierra Avenue. Furthermore, the Social Security Administration office is directly adjacent to the property attracting a steady flow of weekday traffic and there are several new development projects in close proximity including two new hotels and a satellite college campus. Approximately 325,000 people with an average household income of $84,640 live within a 5-mile radius.
Umansky noted, “This transaction benefitted from an assumable loan that was at a 5% interest rate for a portion of the purchase price. Loan assumption is a relatively new financing trend since existing loans were more of a burden for many years but in the current interest rate environment the ability to assume loans that were priced from 2015 to 2021 may facilitate sales that might not have been achievable otherwise.”
Furthermore, Umansky added, “This sale demonstrates that there are still investors that want to buy multi-tenant properties and benefit from the current income as well as current and future depreciation. Although investor demand may be lower, the lack of inventory of multi-tenant properties available for sale creates an opportunity for property owners to sell and exchange into the plethora of single tenant properties that are currently available nationwide. “
