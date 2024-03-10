Inaugural “Persons with Disabilities Workforce Summit”: A Movement Towards Inclusivity and Opportunity

The IE Chamber takes the lead shaping an Inclusive Future in the Workforce for Persons with Hidden Talents.

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the inaugural “Persons with Disabilities Workforce Summit,” a pivotal event set to redefine the narrative around disabilities in the workplace. This summit, more than just an event, marks the beginning of a movement towards inclusivity, recognizing the untapped potential within our diverse community. Scheduled for April 8, 2024, at the Jessie Turner Events Center in Fontana, this transformative experience invites us to change our perspectives on abilities and disabilities, igniting a wave of positive change across the workforce.

Why Attend?

This summit is an unparalleled opportunity to:

Discover Hidden Gems: Uncover the extraordinary skills and talents of individuals with chronic illnesses, challenging the conventional ‘disabled’ label.

Uncover the extraordinary skills and talents of individuals with chronic illnesses, challenging the conventional ‘disabled’ label. Transform Perspectives: Shift from viewing individuals as ‘disabilities’ or ‘liabilities’ to recognizing them as ‘hidden talents’ and ‘opportunities.’

Shift from viewing individuals as ‘disabilities’ or ‘liabilities’ to recognizing them as ‘hidden talents’ and ‘opportunities.’ Foster Inclusive Growth: As the Inland Empire continues to thrive, it’s essential to embrace every community member, especially those sidelined due to chronic illnesses.

As the Inland Empire continues to thrive, it’s essential to embrace every community member, especially those sidelined due to chronic illnesses. Network & Collaborate: Engage with business leaders and academic professionals pioneering inclusive practices within their organizations.

Engage with business leaders and academic professionals pioneering inclusive practices within their organizations. Educate & Innovate: Learn strategies to integrate individuals with disabilities into your workforce, enriching your organization with diverse perspectives and skills.

Who Should Attend?

Business owners, academic leaders, HR professionals, and anyone passionate about creating an inclusive workplace will find immense value in attending this summit.

A New Perspective on Abilities

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is honored to provide a platform for Mr. Eddy Sumar, Founder of ERS Consulting Services, and Ms. Natalie Boehm, President of The Defeating Epilepsy Foundation. They will inaugurate the first edition of “Empowering Persons with Hidden Talents—A New Perspective on Abilities,” a vision also championed by Mr. Sumar in his role as the IERCC’s Chair of Education.

This vision was inspired by a visit to the Multisensory International School in Lusaka, Zambia, where Mr. Sumar encountered students with unique talents, prompting a shift in terminology from “persons with disabilities” to “persons with hidden talents.” This perspective celebrates the diverse abilities and potential within each individual, aiming to foster a more inclusive and dynamic future.

Notable Speakers

The summit will feature esteemed speakers, including California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, California Workforce Board Chairman Angelo Farooq, and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, among others. These leaders will share insights and strategies to support the integration and empowerment of individuals with hidden talents within the workforce.

Join the Movement

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with Mr. Eddy Sumar, Ms. Natalie Boehm, and a host of distinguished speakers, invite you to become co-authors of this new narrative. Let’s come together to celebrate, empower, and harness the hidden talents within our community, paving the way for a more inclusive and vibrant future.

The “Persons with Disabilities Workforce Summit” is more than an event—it’s the beginning of a transformative journey. Be a part of this movement on April 8, 2024, and help shape a future where every talent is recognized and valued.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce website at www.iechamber.org or visit the event website at talent.iechamber.org. Together, we can make a difference. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a community to build a future where everyone is empowered to reach their fullest potential.