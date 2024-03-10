Public Service Announcement
Inaugural “Persons with Disabilities Workforce Summit”: A Movement Towards Inclusivity and Opportunity
The IE Chamber takes the lead shaping an Inclusive Future in the Workforce for Persons with Hidden Talents.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the inaugural “Persons with Disabilities Workforce Summit,” a pivotal event set to redefine the narrative around disabilities in the workplace. This summit, more than just an event, marks the beginning of a movement towards inclusivity, recognizing the untapped potential within our diverse community. Scheduled for April 8, 2024, at the Jessie Turner Events Center in Fontana, this transformative experience invites us to change our perspectives on abilities and disabilities, igniting a wave of positive change across the workforce.
Why Attend?
This summit is an unparalleled opportunity to:
- Discover Hidden Gems: Uncover the extraordinary skills and talents of individuals with chronic illnesses, challenging the conventional ‘disabled’ label.
- Transform Perspectives: Shift from viewing individuals as ‘disabilities’ or ‘liabilities’ to recognizing them as ‘hidden talents’ and ‘opportunities.’
- Foster Inclusive Growth: As the Inland Empire continues to thrive, it’s essential to embrace every community member, especially those sidelined due to chronic illnesses.
- Network & Collaborate: Engage with business leaders and academic professionals pioneering inclusive practices within their organizations.
- Educate & Innovate: Learn strategies to integrate individuals with disabilities into your workforce, enriching your organization with diverse perspectives and skills.
Who Should Attend?
Business owners, academic leaders, HR professionals, and anyone passionate about creating an inclusive workplace will find immense value in attending this summit.
A New Perspective on Abilities
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is honored to provide a platform for Mr. Eddy Sumar, Founder of ERS Consulting Services, and Ms. Natalie Boehm, President of The Defeating Epilepsy Foundation. They will inaugurate the first edition of “Empowering Persons with Hidden Talents—A New Perspective on Abilities,” a vision also championed by Mr. Sumar in his role as the IERCC’s Chair of Education.
This vision was inspired by a visit to the Multisensory International School in Lusaka, Zambia, where Mr. Sumar encountered students with unique talents, prompting a shift in terminology from “persons with disabilities” to “persons with hidden talents.” This perspective celebrates the diverse abilities and potential within each individual, aiming to foster a more inclusive and dynamic future.
Notable Speakers
The summit will feature esteemed speakers, including California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, California Workforce Board Chairman Angelo Farooq, and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, among others. These leaders will share insights and strategies to support the integration and empowerment of individuals with hidden talents within the workforce.
Join the Movement
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with Mr. Eddy Sumar, Ms. Natalie Boehm, and a host of distinguished speakers, invite you to become co-authors of this new narrative. Let’s come together to celebrate, empower, and harness the hidden talents within our community, paving the way for a more inclusive and vibrant future.
The “Persons with Disabilities Workforce Summit” is more than an event—it’s the beginning of a transformative journey. Be a part of this movement on April 8, 2024, and help shape a future where every talent is recognized and valued.
For more information and to register for the summit, visit the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce website at www.iechamber.org or visit the event website at talent.iechamber.org. Together, we can make a difference. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a community to build a future where everyone is empowered to reach their fullest potential.
San Bernardino County declares State of Emergency
San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency tonight in anticipation of extreme rain and snow expected today through Wednesday.
“This declaration puts the state and federal government on notice that our residents will need their help,” said Board of Supervisors Chair and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “The County is taking all available steps to keep our residents safe and we are making preparations to meet their needs during and after the storms. I urge everyone to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and visit Prepare.SBCounty.gov for vital safety information.”
The proclamation was signed by County CEO Luther Snoke in his capacity as the County’s Director of Emergency Services and will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for ratification.
The County sent out phone and text warnings in English and Spanish today warning residents about the potential for flooding and mudslides. The County will continue to post warnings and safety information on its social media platforms.
The County has crews and equipment in position to be activated as needed.
The National Weather Service has predicted catastrophic and life-threatening flooding for the San Bernardino valley and coastal slopes of the San Bernardino mountains tonight through Tuesday with showers chances lasting through Friday. Travel and commuting will be difficult.
Small stream and urban flooding will occur and rivers are expected to rise.
The County’s emergency declaration clears the way for state and federal assistance that will likely be needed to assist the county in coping with the storms and their aftermath.
Today the Governor also declared a state of emergency for eight counties, including San Bernardino County.
Business
SBA Amends Disaster Declaration for California
Disaster Assistance Now Available to Private Nonprofit Organizations in Six Additional Counties
Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Alameda, Imperial, San Joaquin, San Bernardino, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties following the amendment to President Biden’s April 3, major disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Feb. 21 – July 10, 2023, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne and Ventura counties in California.
Although the deadline to apply for a disaster loan for physical damages was June 5, private nonprofits in Alameda, Imperial, San Joaquin, San Bernardino, Stanislaus and Ventura counties may apply with an explanation that they were not eligible until this July 25, amendment to the declaration.
SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For certain private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage.
The interest rate is 2.375 percent with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage is June 5, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 3, 2024.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Politics
Governor Newsom & CFC Executive Director Colleen Bell Release Statements Regarding Extension of California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program
Signed on July 10th by Governor Newsom, SB 132 extends the state’s $330 million-a-year Film and TV Tax Credit Program an additional five years through fiscal 2030-31, which will create an estimated 60,000 jobs and $10 billion of investment over that time.
“California’s iconic entertainment industry drives economic growth in communities all across our state,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Over the past years, our Film and Television Tax Credit Program has helped create thousands of good paying jobs, relocated productions to California, and brought billions in new investment to our state. Through the extension of the program, we’ll continue this growth, protect jobs, and push for progress on diversity so workers better represent communities throughout our state.”
“This fantastic news regarding California’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program is a testament to Governor Newsom’s leadership and the Legislature’s commitment to the industry,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “For more than a century, our unmatched crews, talent, infrastructure and locations have made California the world’s entertainment capital. The extension of our tax credit program will strengthen our global competitiveness and deliver significant, long-term value to California’s economic future.”
Building upon a strong track record of success from previous iterations of the program, whose productions have generated more than $23 billion in economic output and supported the employment of more than 178,000 cast and crew, this new budget will create the state’s fourth-generation film/TV tax credit program – known as Program 4.0.
Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a slate of bills to accelerate critical infrastructure projects across California that help build our 100% clean electric grid, ensure safe drinking water and boost the state’s water supply and modernize our transportation system.
The legislation represents an urgent push by Governor Newsom to take full advantage of an unprecedented $180 billion in state, local, and federal infrastructure funds over the next ten years – critical to achieving California’s world-leading climate and clean energy goals while also creating up to 400,000 good-paying jobs.
By streamlining permitting, cutting red tape, and allowing state agencies to use new project delivery methods, this legislation will maximize taxpayer dollars and accelerate timelines of projects throughout the state, while ensuring appropriate environmental review and community engagement.
Governor Newsom also signed components of the 2023-24 state budget agreement, which includes $37.8 billion in total budgetary reserves – the largest in state history – including $22.3 billion in the Rainy Day Fund amid continued global economic uncertainty. The budget closes a shortfall of more than $30 billion while preserving major investments in public education, health care, climate action, addressing homelessness, and other priorities.
