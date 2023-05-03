By Press Release
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Pre-Sale of New Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru in Riverside County, Calif., for $1.9 Million
Hanley’s 4th Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru Sale in the Last 90 Days
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a brand-new construction, single-tenant property occupied by a Dutch Bros Coffee Drive-Thru in Beaumont, California. The sale price was $1.9 million for the new 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller and developer, Evergreen Development. Spanning the last 48 years, Evergreen is a national retail and multi-family development company with a heavy emphasis on developing projects in California, Colorado, Arizona and Utah. The buyer, a private investor based in Riverside County, California, was represented by Trevor Harris of Triwell Properties Inc. in Torrance, California.
“We generated multiple competitive offers and procured a local all-cash 1031 exchange buyer,” Asher said. “We implemented a pre-sale marketing strategy and secured the buyer while the property was under construction and closed escrow the day after the tenant opened for business.”
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a high-growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high-quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior service. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what Dutch Bros does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that appeal to a broad array of customers. As of December 31, 2022, Dutch Bros had 671 locations across 14 states.
The single-tenant 920-square-foot Dutch Bros is located on 0.87 acres at 1675 E. 8th Street at the hard corner, signalized intersection of Highland Springs Avenue and 8th Street, adjacent to a brand new single-tenant 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, also developed by Evergreen and is currently listed for sale by Hanley Investment Group (contact Bill Asher for further details at 949.585.7684 or basher@hanleyinvestment.com).
The property is situated on the morning side of the street, less than a half-mile north of the Interstate 10 on/off ramps (138,500 cars per day). Dutch Bros enjoys excellent accessibility and visibility with two points of ingress/egress and two monument signs along Highland Springs Avenue and 8th Street. The property is also located across from San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, a 79-bed, non-profit community hospital with over 200 employees. Surrounding tenants include Walmart, Kohl’s, The Home Depot, Albertsons, ALDI, Best Buy, Food 4 Less, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Petco, Ross Dress For Less, Stater Bros Markets, Applebee’s, Burger King, Denny’s, Jack in the Box, Petco, Walgreens and Wendy’s.
The property benefits from its location in a high-growth trade area, just south of two master-planned communities, Butterfield and Sundance, with approximately 9,000 residential units between both communities. From 2010-2020, the area experienced a 21% increase in population and a 24% increase in the number of households within a three-mile radius of the property.
The city of Beaumont is part of the Inland Empire, one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. The Inland Empire has grown by 78% in the past 30 years, twice as fast as the rest of California during that same period.
“We have had great success in implementing a pre-sale marketing process for the sale of Dutch Bros in Beaumont to help the seller retain maximum value for the development,” Asher noted. “For many historical transactions, we have been able to procure buyers for net-leased assets often before the buildings are completed and the tenants are open for business. Although overall investor demand has slowed in 2023, we expect the appetite for well-located single-tenant net-retail investments leased to national corporate quick-service restaurant (QSR) drive-thru tenants to remain steady and pricing stable for the remainder of the year.”
Hanley Investment has completed the sale of 49 coffee-related retail investments in the past 48 months, including four single-tenant Dutch Bros properties in less than three months and seven in the last 16 months.
By Press Release
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group Completes $3.3 Million Ground Lease Sale of a McDonald’s-Occupied Property Near Temecula, CA for a 3.48% Cap Rate
Sale is part of a break-up strategy of French Valley Marketplace valued in excess of $40 million
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the $3.3 million ground lease sale of a 4,400-square-foot property occupied by McDonald’s.
The newly developed property with a drive-thru opened its doors in 2023 and has a 20-year absolute triple-net corporate-guaranteed ground lease in place. The freestanding building is within French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
SRS NNLG’s Managing Principals Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther and Vice President Jack Cornell represented the seller, a Southern California-based private developer. The buyer, a Southern California-based private investor, was represented by Austin Dias of Duhs Commercial. The closing cap rate was 3.48% which is one of the lowest for a McDonald’s-occupied asset in Southern California this year.
French Valley Marketplace totals 78,000 sf and in addition to McDonald’s includes Grocery Outlet, Rite Aid, Eos Fitness, Chipotle, and 7-Eleven among others.
“This most recent ground lease sale is part of a break-up strategy of French Valley Marketplace valued in excess of $40 million that SRS is conducting on behalf of the seller/developer,” said Mousavi. “We have sequentially been transacting the phases upon the leases going non-contingent and have additional phases to follow as the property completes build-out including the 7-Eleven site which is currently in escrow. With McDonald’s, we received multiple sub 4% cap offers ultimately transacting with an all-cash investor from Southern California.”
The site is just under one-acre of land and is situated at the intersection of Winchester Road and Thompson Road. There are more than 151,000 residents and 22,000 employees within a five-mile radius of the property.
In 2022, SRS’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) and National Net Lease Group (NNLG) completed more than $2.8 billion in deal volume comprised of 705 transactions in 49 states. SRS currently has in excess of 550 properties actively on the market with a market value surpassing $2.8 billion.
By Press Release
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Work on Emporia Place in Ontario
R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Emporia Housing development in Ontario, California. The 50-unit affordable housing complex is expected to reach completion by mid-Summer 2024.
Located at 310 W. Emporia in a semi-residential neighborhood of Ontario, the $17.8 million, 60,000-square-foot project will be the second phase of the development, with Phase One already completed. The new buildings are slated to be two and three stories in height, with residences offering various layouts including six one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units.
Infrastructure improvements include the closing of an existing street, adding an extra layer of safety to the community. Shared amenities include a Tot Lot children’s playground, outdoor pool, community center and convenient parking lots onsite and offsite.
The development will also enhance the neighborhood surrounding it with extensive improvements including underground utilities, added streetlights, all-new sidewalks and street paving. Exterior details include various facade finishes, ornate iron fencing, and gates with artwork paneling. Extra care and expense were invested in minimizing any sound from surrounding traffic with the installation of High STC (sound rating) for windows and exterior doors creating a unique façade, and comfortable homes.
“This is R.D. Olson’s fifth affordable housing project with developer Related California, and we are happy to bring this second phase of the property to life,” said Bill Wilhelm, president, R.D. Olson. “Related California has a long-standing track record of successful developments and are great partners in our work building affordable housing to improve communities.”
With careful advance planning, in the face of supply chain issues, R.D. Olson built in a considerable lead time on the electrical materials delivery in order to remain faithful to their construction schedule. R.D. Olson partnered with Danielian Associates Architects on the project.
By Press Release
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of New Fast5Xpress Car Wash in Ontario, Calif., for $3.5 Million
The new express car wash is located adjacent to the Ontario Mills Mall, the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant property occupied by Fast5Xpress Car Wash in Ontario, Calif., adjacent to the Ontario Mills Mall, one of the top shopping and tourist destinations in California. The sale price was $3.5 million for the new 35-year absolute triple-net ground lease.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller and developer, Evergreen Development. Spanning the last 48 years, Evergreen is a national retail and multi-family development company with a heavy emphasis on developing projects in California, Colorado, Arizona and Utah. The buyer, a private investor from Orange County, California, was self-represented.
“We procured an all-cash, 1031-exchange buyer based in Southern California and achieved a premium cap rate and pricing due to the 35-year initial lease term and centralized location adjacent to Ontario Mills,” said Asher. “We secured the buyer prior to closing their downleg and closed escrow before the expiration of the buyer’s 1031 identification period.”
Fast5Xpress is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in Southern California. The chain currently has 20 locations open and operating, with two more under development.
Built in 2021, Fast5Xpress Car Wash occupies a 4,446-square-foot building on 1.17 acres at 4392 East Ontario Mills Parkway in Ontario. The property is located at the signalized intersection of Ontario Mills Parkway (16,175 cars per day) and Inland Empire Boulevard, and across the street from the Ontario Mills Mall (28 million annual visitors). The property is also near the Interstate 10 Freeway (271,000+ cars per day) and Milliken Avenue.
“The Ontario Mills Mall area is an outstanding regional retail destination pulling consumers from all over the Inland Empire, providing a very strong customer base of people that benefit from a subscription-based express car wash service,” said Asher. “The average household in Ontario owns two or more vehicles with nearly 280,000 people with an average household income of $96,660 reside within a five-mile radius.”
Fast5Express is less than two miles from the Ontario International Airport (5.5 million passengers, 2019) and less than half a mile from the Toyota Arena (11,000+ capacity venue).
According to Asher, the U.S. car wash services market size is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
“The car wash industry is a service-based business, which makes it internet-resistant and poised for long-term growth,” continues Asher. “Increased car counts nationwide have resulted in more daily washes. There is less overhead per location due to the growing express car wash model. Furthermore, customer lifetime value is expanding due to ‘unlimited wash’ monthly subscription programs.”
Asher adds, “Express car washes are one of the most profitable tenants in the net-lease sector, with margins between 50% to 60%. As a result, we expect this segment will continue to experience steady demand from investors in 2023.”
Hanley Investment Group has sold 67 express car washes in the last 36 months, plus has another seven single-tenant express car wash net-lease investments in escrow or on the market valued in excess of $29 million.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
Commercial Real Estate2 months ago
Newmark Negotiates 864,000-Square-Foot Industrial Lease Renewal in Perris, California
-
Career & Workplace2 months ago
Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit Connects the Dots Between the Classroom and Careers
-
Business1 week ago
Beacon Economics Sets the Record Straight on the UCR Business Center Controversy
-
Commercial Real Estate Transactions1 week ago
Wood Investments Companies Purchases Former Kmart Property to Develop 80,800 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Big Bear Lake
-
Business1 month ago
Thoughts on Financial Literacy Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
-
By Press Release2 months ago
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa Newly Appoints Albert Park as Executive Chef
You must be logged in to post a comment Login