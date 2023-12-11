Commercial Real Estate
CBRE’s NRP – Newport Beach Retail Investment Team Closes 1,000th Retail Investment Transaction, Launches Retail Private Capital Team
CBRE’s NRP – Newport Beach Retail Investment Team announced the completion of its 1,000th retail investment sale transaction with the closing of Komar Desert Center in La Quinta, California. Komar Desert Center consists of multiple pad retail buildings shadow-anchored by the only Costco in the Desert. The property sold for $26.4 million to a private capital investor, completing a 1031 exchange.
Led by Phil Voorhees, the Newport Beach, California team, successfully closed 1,000 retail investment sale transactions, including 359 anchored shopping centers, 267 strip shopping centers, 356 single-tenant-net-leased (STNL) investments, and a variety of other retail properties, totaling nearly $14.8 billion in value and encompassing over 75 million square feet throughout the west. Since 2012, the team achieved an average of 97% of the list price on 581 closed transactions, amounting to nearly $8.8 billion. The team consists of 19 members and leverages CBRE’s extensive resources to deliver exceptional results for institutional and private clients.
“This is a day that is – at the same time – hard to imagine and inevitable,” said team leader Phil Voorhees, Vice Chairman at CBRE. “When I arrived at CBRE in 2001, Todd Goodman (retired) and Preston Fetrow already managed one of the few retail investment teams in the country focused solely on retail investments. Now we have closed the 1,000th retail investment sale transaction and expanded the team’s footprint to include strip centers and STNL investments. The team’s remarkable track record of accuracy and consistency over more than two decades is extremely gratifying.”
With its 1,000th successful transaction completed, Voorhees is stepping down from CBRE’s National Retail Partners platform to focus on private capital assets and clients, and personal investments. Voorhees and his longtime partner, John Read, will co-lead the private capital team and expand throughout the region.
Jimmy Slusher will assume leadership of the Newport Beach National Retail Partners team, concentrating on institutional clients and premier retail assets. The Newport Beach NRP team is part of CBRE’s National Retail Partners platform, a national group covering every region around the country advising real estate investment trusts (REITs), operators, developers and pension fund clients, the institutional cohort targeting larger format retail investments.
“In hindsight, the team laid a foundation of success, one successfully closed transaction at a time,” noted Slusher, regarding the 1,000th team transaction. “We’re grateful for many repeat clients and working at a great company that has supported the team over the years.”
Read added, “Variety is the spice of life, and that could not ring truer than with the variety of clients and retail investments our team represented over many years. While our 1,000th sale is a significant milestone, we approach every assignment and transaction with the same level of passion and process, regardless of its size. We are grateful for our clients’ trust in our ability to execute and represent their best interests, which has been instrumental in our success.”
Going forward, Slusher will lead National Retail Partner’s efforts in the region while Voorhees and Read will handle private client opportunities. The two separate teams will be positioned to service a wide variety of retail investment matters across the region. Long recognized as industry-leading retail investment experts, the teams continue to specialize in portfolio sales, anchored centers, strip centers, single-tenant assets, specialty retail projects, REO and Receivership assets and parcelized disposition strategy opportunities. Based in Orange County, California, the teams consist of specialists with institutional and private client relationships that leverage institutional quality knowledge and service across unparalleled access to private capital investors and the brokers who represent them, domestically and around the world.
Commercial Real Estate
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Chipotle Drive-Thru Anchored Pad in Palm Desert, Calif., for $3.86 Million
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a fully occupied, multi-tenant retail pad property in Palm Desert, California. The property is anchored by a new Chipotle Mexican Grill with a drive-thru “Chipotlane” near the Interstate 10 freeway Washington Street on/off ramp. This transaction closed at $3.86 million, marking the 17th Chipotle property sold by Hanley Investment Group in the last 24 months.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, a private investor based in Los Angeles. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from San Diego, was represented by Omar Hussein of Beacon Realty Advisors in Del Mar, California.
“We generated multiple qualified offers and created a competitive bidding environment to achieve maximum market pricing,” said Asher. “We procured an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer and negotiated a 21-day due diligence period and a timely closing to help accommodate the buyer’s exchange requirement.”
Built in 2008, the 8,500-square-foot, four-tenant retail pad sits on 1.01 acres at 39575 Washington Street in the heart of Coachella Valley. Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies approximately 40% of the building with a new 10-year triple-net corporate lease (NYSE: CMG). Other tenants include Cornerstone Pharmacy, Luxury Nails & Spa, and Keller Williams Realty Coachella Valley | Jelmberg Team.
The property is strategically located at a signalized intersection on Washington Street, a major north/south corridor in the Coachella Valley (46,350 cars per day). It is ideally positioned one block from the Interstate 10 entrance/exit for Washington Boulevard (107,750 cars per day). Interstate 10 connects Los Angeles to San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and Phoenix, Arizona. The Chipotle-anchored property is also directly across from Sun City Palm Desert, a 1,600-acre gated community with over 5,000 homes and more than 9,000 residents.
Surrounding retailers include Stater Bros., EOS Fitness, Bank of America, DaVita Dialysis, Del Taco, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Walgreens. The property is less than 2.5 miles from the new Acrisure Arena, an 11,000-seat indoor arena that opened in December 2022 and is home to an NHL minor league ice hockey team.
Palm Desert is the geographic center of the Coachella Valley, a rapidly growing region in Southern California. The average household income within a three-mile radius is over $110,000. The population within a three-mile radius of the investment property has increased by 65% between 2000 and 2021. Within one mile, the number of households has increased by 44% during the same period.
The Coachella Valley attracts over three million visitors each year and hosts major events such as the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (the world’s largest music festival, attracting over 250,000 visitors), the Stagecoach Festival (the second largest country music festival with over 85,000 visitors), and the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival (attracting 315,000 visitors). The region is also home to four casinos and more than 130 golf courses.
Asher adds, “Chipotle is one of the more sought-after QSR drive-thru tenants in the marketplace right now, and it showed based on the high-interest level we received on the property. The sale of the Chipotle-anchored pad building in Palm Desert demonstrates there is still an active buyer pool for top-tier multi-tenant retail pad investments in today’s market.”
Hanley Investment Group has sold $1.8 billion in retail properties in the Inland Empire, including $470 million in volume in the last 48 months.
Commercial Real Estate
CBRE Completes $6.3 Million Sale of 25-Unit Multifamily Community in Fontana, California to Private Local Buyer
CBRE announced the sale of a 25-unit multifamily community in Fontana, California to a local private investor for $6.3 million.
Eric Chen, Blake Torgerson and Hunter Wetton of CBRE represented both the private seller and private buyer in the transaction.
Located at 8919 Mango Ave. in Fontana, the property, built in 1973, offers a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom (townhouse-style), and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 787 square feet. Units feature high speed internet access, air conditioning and heating, and kitchen appliances. Property amenities include on-site laundry, carport and surface parking, secure entry gate and lush landscaping.
“This 25-unit property is a quality asset with substantial value-add upside potential in one of the best performing cities of the Inland Empire,” said Torgerson. “The property has historically performed well and is poised for future rent growth as the new owner plans to strategically renovate the interior and exterior of the property.”
He added, “This was a transaction in which our team negotiated seller financing, allowing the seller to achieve their target pricing while simultaneously enabling the buyer to immediately cash flow.”
The community is walking distance to Veterans Park, Chaffey College Fontana Campus and various restaurant options. It is also near Kaiser Hospital Fontana, the Fontana Metrolink Transit Station, retailers and Interstate 10.
Commercial Real Estate
Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges $6.5M Sale of Land for New Home Development in Upland, CA
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT
Progressive Real Estate Partners, the leading SoCal Inland Empire retail real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of 4.84 acres of land at 1400 E. Arrow Highway in Upland, CA for $6.5M in an all-cash transaction.
The Landmark Company, which is a SoCal based real estate investment and development company, purchased the land and has partnered with Century Communities to build the Rose Glen residential development.
The neighborhood will feature 64 two-story single family detached homes with two-car attached garages for an overall density of 13.2 dwelling units per acre. The homes are approximately 1,540 square-feet and will feature a Spanish Colonial and Santa Barbara architectural style. Additional neighborhood features will include open space to accommodate play areas, picnic tables, fitness stations and barbeque areas. Grading is projected to start in July with the first Rose Glen homes being available in the 2nd quarter of 2024.
Progressive Real Estate Partners’ Senior VP Paul Galmarini and Investment Land & Sales specialist Chris Lindholm represented both the Inland Empire based private-party seller and The Landmark Company in the transaction.
Century Communities, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: CCS) top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets including several developments in Southern California’s Inland Empire.
According to Galmarini, “Although the land was zoned light industrial the City of Upland had identified the area as being well suited for residential based on the adjacent uses and proximity to schools and other amenities. With the current housing shortage and California mandates to build more homes, cities across the Inland Empire are being very pro-active to identify new residential opportunities. The rezoning and entitlement process took approximately two years and during that time we worked closely with Landmark to obtain the necessary approvals.”
Lindholm added, “Rose Glen will be an excellent addition to the Upland community and offer prospective homebuyers a great opportunity to acquire a new home with modern interior features and convenient amenities. The property is also just a short distance from Downtown Upland which is undergoing a revitalization and features a variety of shops and restaurants with several new eateries opening this year. Additionally, the Downtown Upland Metrolink train station provides residents easy travel options between San Bernardino and Los Angeles.”
Trending
-
Bizz Buzz4 months ago
Hernandez resigns as County CEO; Snoke will continue filling in pending Board action
-
Commercial Real Estate6 months ago
Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges $6.5M Sale of Land for New Home Development in Upland, CA
-
Business6 months ago
Navigating the Digital Frontier: The 2023 Cybersecurity Update
-
Economy4 months ago
The Recession That Didn’t Happen… And Why Most Forecasters Got It Wrong
-
Business6 months ago
Thriving Without the Status: Local Small Business Owner Shares his Journey as an Undocumented Entrepreneur
-
Business3 months ago
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce to Lead California Delegation at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai