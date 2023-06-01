Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges $6.5M Sale of Land for New Home Development in Upland, CA

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

Progressive Real Estate Partners, the leading SoCal Inland Empire retail real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of 4.84 acres of land at 1400 E. Arrow Highway in Upland, CA for $6.5M in an all-cash transaction.

The Landmark Company, which is a SoCal based real estate investment and development company, purchased the land and has partnered with Century Communities to build the Rose Glen residential development.

The neighborhood will feature 64 two-story single family detached homes with two-car attached garages for an overall density of 13.2 dwelling units per acre. The homes are approximately 1,540 square-feet and will feature a Spanish Colonial and Santa Barbara architectural style. Additional neighborhood features will include open space to accommodate play areas, picnic tables, fitness stations and barbeque areas. Grading is projected to start in July with the first Rose Glen homes being available in the 2nd quarter of 2024.

Progressive Real Estate Partners’ Senior VP Paul Galmarini and Investment Land & Sales specialist Chris Lindholm represented both the Inland Empire based private-party seller and The Landmark Company in the transaction.

Century Communities, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: CCS) top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets including several developments in Southern California’s Inland Empire.

According to Galmarini, “Although the land was zoned light industrial the City of Upland had identified the area as being well suited for residential based on the adjacent uses and proximity to schools and other amenities. With the current housing shortage and California mandates to build more homes, cities across the Inland Empire are being very pro-active to identify new residential opportunities. The rezoning and entitlement process took approximately two years and during that time we worked closely with Landmark to obtain the necessary approvals.”

Lindholm added, “Rose Glen will be an excellent addition to the Upland community and offer prospective homebuyers a great opportunity to acquire a new home with modern interior features and convenient amenities. The property is also just a short distance from Downtown Upland which is undergoing a revitalization and features a variety of shops and restaurants with several new eateries opening this year. Additionally, the Downtown Upland Metrolink train station provides residents easy travel options between San Bernardino and Los Angeles.”