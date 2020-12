PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

BNBuilders recently welcomed Jason Groshart as a Sr. Project Executive. He brings nearly three decades of experience in government, education, military, and commercial construction, with a particular proficiency in healthcare. Groshart will focus on recruiting talent, growing BNBuilders’ healthcare portfolio, and expanding BNBuilders’ presence in Los Angeles and Orange County.

