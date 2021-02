Brent Lee – Regional Board Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Inland Empire

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Empire is proud to announce Brent Lee as regional board chair. As co-owner of Windermere Tower Properties, Brent leads a team of licensed realtors and brokers serving nearly 500 families in 2020. He is a trustee for Riverside USD Board of Education, community leader, father and husband. iebigs.org