R.D. Olson Construction Completes Artesa at Menifee Town Center

330-unit luxury apartment community offers urban-inspired living in a small-town setting

R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced the completion of Artesa at Menifee Town Center, a 330-unit luxury apartment community located in the heart of a master-planned community in Menifee, California. Offering urban-inspired living in a small-town setting, the MBK Rental Living community was delivered in 10 phases and consists of 37 apartment buildings as well as two clubhouses and extensive amenities. It is now fully open for leasing.

With a Spanish mission-style design, the community offers two and three-story walk-up apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom offerings. With eight floor plans ranging from 820 to 1,322 square feet, units feature quartz countertops, smart thermostats, gourmet kitchens with prep islands, custom cabinetry, contemporary lighting, covered patios, ceiling fans, wood-style flooring, in-home washer and dryers and stainless steel appliances in an open living environment. All units also have access to a private garage and select units have vaulted ceilings and direct garage access.

“Artesa at Menifee Town Center has experienced strong leasing demand and exceptional resident satisfaction since its opening,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “R.D. Olson Construction has a rich history of building multi-unit projects, and we look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality communities like Artesa at Menifee Town Center across California.”

Artesa at Menifee Town Center offers a wide variety of amenities for residents, including a resort-style pool and spa, barbeque area, dog park, package lockers, Wi-Fi in common areas, playground, large clubhouse with a full kitchen and sports TV wall and a mix of outdoor community spaces.

R.D. Olson Construction and MBK Rental Living partnered with SummA Architecture, Gouvis Engineering, Alliance Land Planning and Sitescapes on the project.

Located at 30414 Town Center Drive, the apartment community is located within Menifee’s master-planning community and within walking distance of Menifee Town Center. The area features a five-acre Central Park, community recreation center, walking paths, amphitheater and a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues. It is also within a half mile of the I-215 freeway, offering convenient access to Temecula and Murrieta.

Additional multi-unit projects by R.D. Olson Construction include Amani Apartments, a 54-unit affordable housing community catering to seniors in Mid-City Los Angeles, and Chesterfield Apartments, 43-unit affordable housing community in South Los Angeles. Both are scheduled to break ground in Q4 2020.