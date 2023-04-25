The Mark completion transforms Downtown Riverside

Finding the delicate balance between historic preservation and modern renewal, AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the full commercial real estate spectrum, is celebrating the completion of The Mark, a mixed-use seven-story residential and retail building in the heart of Riverside’s historic core.
After nearly a decade in development, The Mark now sits proudly across from the neighborhood favorite Fox Theater and is steps from the historic Mission Inn Hotel. The design preserves the unified 1926 façade of the former Stalder Building where once stood three structures (the city’s ﬁrst ﬁre station, a livery stable and an automobile dealership) and restores many of the original character details including urn-shaped finials, small cartouches, and beam and pulley from the original fire station. The renewed façade has been transformed into 20,000 square feet of retail space hosting street-level boutiques and restaurants, integrated with a modern seven-story podium project that houses 165 apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.
“We worked closely with the preservation society and a historic consultant to ensure that we restored as much as possible of G. Stanley Wilson’s original Mission Revival facade,” said Michael Heinrich, Principal at AO. “Our intent was to showcase the ornate beauty of the original design by providing a modern counterpoint with the contemporary residential building.”
In addition to the historic restoration of the Stalder Building, The Mark is an important catalyst for the urban renaissance of downtown Riverside. The vision called for the revitalization of the historic core, which was achieved through thoughtful design emphasizing urban blocking, active streetscapes, and the pedestrian experience.
“After nearly a decade in development, we are extremely pleased to see the completion of The Mark which couldn’t have come together without the leadership and vision of Mark Rubin and the team at Regional Properties,” said RC Alley, Managing Partner at AO. “The design was very much a collaborative effort involving many stakeholders dedicated to creating a place that represents the history and future of downtown Riverside, and I think that The Mark really demonstrates that.”
The Mark boasts a robust mix of family-friendly amenities including a fitness facility, event lounge with sports simulator, three roof decks and two interior courtyards, all of which are sited to emphasize connection to the active streetscape. Sitting above the historic façade on the third level, a resort-style pool deck overlooks Mission Inn Avenue providing direct views to the adjacent Fox Theater, while a glass-bottom sky deck along 6th and Market Streets allows for panoramic city views and an incredible vantage point overlooking the Historic Mission Inn.
Named for accomplished local developer Mark Rubin, the project is the last of his many contributions to the city. He was extensively involved in design and development of The Mark until his passing in 2021. Rubin, a holocaust survivor and significant donor to the University of California Riverside and many other Riverside organizations, was honored posthumously in January with the first ever Riverside Innovation Award.
“The Mark was the vision of my late father, Mark Rubin, who believed this was the best piece of property in Riverside. He sought to restore the history of the building and blend it with a modern downtown community and having worked with AO in the past, he knew their design expertise would align with the vision. We couldn’t be more pleased with the result, and I know he would be so proud of his legacy that lives on at The Mark,” said Michelle Rubin, President of Regional Properties, Inc.
By Press Release
Morongo to Host Two Job Fairs in May
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is seeking to fill dozens of positions across the property for nearly all departments.
The AAA-Four Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is preparing to meet surging summer demand by hosting two job fairs in May. The events will cover dozens of positions across the resort and its restaurants.
Set to take place in the new Marketplace food hall, the job fairs will occur on the 2nd and 16th:
- May 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall
- May 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Marketplace food hall
“As we approach the summer season, we’re excited to bring on new team members to support our consistent growth and continue building a team that goes above and beyond for our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Those with hospitality and restaurant experience should consider joining us as we work together to exceed guest expectations and provide unforgettable experiences.”
The job fairs will include possible on-the-spot offers for several departments, including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety and surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center. Positions are also available at the Marketplace, a new upscale food hall by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani featuring seven gourmet eateries that allow diners to pay a single fee to experience cuisine from Italy, Mexico, South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.
Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the events, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.
Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
By Press Release
Bill Gates Visits The Cheech on 4/17
With Cheech Marin as his guide, Bill Gates tours The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of Riverside Art Museum on Monday, April 17, 2023 to view the collection and learn about the museum’s work in the community. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has invested in the Inland Empire by supporting local and state advocacy that advances educational equity and economic mobility.
By Press Release
George Acosta Defeats Cesar Villarraga to Keep Winning Streak Alive
Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (15-1, 2 KO), of Whittier, Ca, defeated Cesar Villarraga (8-3, 4 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia, by way of unanimous decision to keep his 8-fight winning streak alive. The 8-round bout served as the main event headliner on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card this past Friday at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA.
From the opening round, Acosta was in control of the action as he landed more punches and stayed busier throughout the fight. Acosta, after moving down super featherweight in his last few fights, showed he is a stronger fighter at his new weight class. Villarraga did his best to outbox Acosta but couldn’t get away from the constant pressure. Acosta used his jab and combination punching to keep Villarraga on his back foot the entire fight. Scorecards read 78-74 and 80-72 twice.
“This was another good fight where I feel I got better in the ring,” said Acosta. “Villarraga was using a lot of lateral movement, so I had to keep the pressure on him. I was in great shape and all the hard work I put in training camp showed. I’m hoping this is the year I make a run to the top 10 rankings. I’m happy that I’ve been staying busy, it’s a tremendous blessing.”
In the 8-round super featherweight co-main event, Rigoberto Hermosillo (13-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, triumph over Blas Ezequiel Caro (9-6, 4 KOs) of Santa Fe, Argentina. Hermosillo, a southpaw, dropped Caro with a left hook to the body in round five. Throughout the fight Hermosillo landed the harder shot, though Caro had some shining moments. The scorecards read 79-72 and 78-73 twice, all in favor of Hermosillo.
In bout number three, a scheduled 6-round lightweight bout, Anthony Chavez (10-3-1, 3 KOs) of Redlands, CA, defeated Diuhl Olguin (15-31-6, 10 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico. Chavez took control of the early rounds by landing the cleaner shots. Both fighters were landing counter punches and midway through the bout, Chavez landed some nice right hands. At the end, Chavez won by majority decision. Scorecards read 60-54, 59-55, and 57-57.
In bout number three, a scheduled 6-round lightweight bout, Anthony Chavez (10-3-1, 3 KOs) of Redlands, CA, defeated Diuhl Olguin (15-31-6, 10 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico. Chavez took control of the early rounds by landing the cleaner shots. Both fighters were landing counter punches and midway through the bout, Chavez landed some nice right hands. At the end, Chavez won by majority decision. Scorecards read 60-54, 59-55, and 57-57.
In the opening of the evening, a 4-round welterweight bout, Kevin Salgado (2-1) of Mexico, defeated Steven Walker (0-1) of Long Beach CA. Salgado outworked Walker for most of the fight. Walker landed some nice shots early, but came up short as Salgado won by majority decision.
This event was sponsored by HUSTLER Casino, LA’s only luxury casino; Thompson Building Materials, Transforming spaces into beautiful places; Omega Products International, The leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Belgard, Paves the way; and Makita, Rule the outdoors.
Photos by Carlos Baeza – Thompson Boxing Promotions
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Advertisement
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
Thoughts on Financial Literacy Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
-
By Press Release2 days ago
Wood Investments Companies Purchases Former Kmart Property to Develop 80,800 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Big Bear Lake
-
By Press Release4 weeks ago
CBRE Sells 1.8-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Western Inland Empire for $6.78 Million
-
By Press Release3 weeks ago
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Pre-Sale of New Taco Bell Drive-Thru in Riverside County, Calif., for $2.9 Million
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
AJ Croce’s “Croce Plays Croce” heads to Agua Caliente Sept. 22 – tickets on sale Friday
-
Philanthropy & Nonprofits2 weeks ago
The OTIS Academy Launches in Zambia, Africa
You must be logged in to post a comment Login