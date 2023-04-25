The Mark completion transforms Downtown Riverside

Finding the delicate balance between historic preservation and modern renewal, AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the full commercial real estate spectrum, is celebrating the completion of The Mark, a mixed-use seven-story residential and retail building in the heart of Riverside’s historic core.

After nearly a decade in development, The Mark now sits proudly across from the neighborhood favorite Fox Theater and is steps from the historic Mission Inn Hotel. The design preserves the unified 1926 façade of the former Stalder Building where once stood three structures (the city’s ﬁrst ﬁre station, a livery stable and an automobile dealership) and restores many of the original character details including urn-shaped finials, small cartouches, and beam and pulley from the original fire station. The renewed façade has been transformed into 20,000 square feet of retail space hosting street-level boutiques and restaurants, integrated with a modern seven-story podium project that houses 165 apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.

“We worked closely with the preservation society and a historic consultant to ensure that we restored as much as possible of G. Stanley Wilson’s original Mission Revival facade,” said Michael Heinrich, Principal at AO. “Our intent was to showcase the ornate beauty of the original design by providing a modern counterpoint with the contemporary residential building.”

In addition to the historic restoration of the Stalder Building, The Mark is an important catalyst for the urban renaissance of downtown Riverside. The vision called for the revitalization of the historic core, which was achieved through thoughtful design emphasizing urban blocking, active streetscapes, and the pedestrian experience.

“After nearly a decade in development, we are extremely pleased to see the completion of The Mark which couldn’t have come together without the leadership and vision of Mark Rubin and the team at Regional Properties,” said RC Alley, Managing Partner at AO. “The design was very much a collaborative effort involving many stakeholders dedicated to creating a place that represents the history and future of downtown Riverside, and I think that The Mark really demonstrates that.”

The Mark boasts a robust mix of family-friendly amenities including a fitness facility, event lounge with sports simulator, three roof decks and two interior courtyards, all of which are sited to emphasize connection to the active streetscape. Sitting above the historic façade on the third level, a resort-style pool deck overlooks Mission Inn Avenue providing direct views to the adjacent Fox Theater, while a glass-bottom sky deck along 6th and Market Streets allows for panoramic city views and an incredible vantage point overlooking the Historic Mission Inn.

Named for accomplished local developer Mark Rubin, the project is the last of his many contributions to the city. He was extensively involved in design and development of The Mark until his passing in 2021. Rubin, a holocaust survivor and significant donor to the University of California Riverside and many other Riverside organizations, was honored posthumously in January with the first ever Riverside Innovation Award.

“The Mark was the vision of my late father, Mark Rubin, who believed this was the best piece of property in Riverside. He sought to restore the history of the building and blend it with a modern downtown community and having worked with AO in the past, he knew their design expertise would align with the vision. We couldn’t be more pleased with the result, and I know he would be so proud of his legacy that lives on at The Mark,” said Michelle Rubin, President of Regional Properties, Inc.