Stater Bros. Markets Promotes Gil Salazar to Senior Vice President Information Technology

PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

July 29, 2020 – Stater Bros. Markets is pleased to announce the promotion of Gil Salazar to the position of Senior Vice President Information Technology.

In this role, Salazar will continue to report to Stater Bros. Markets CEO Pete Van Helden. As part of Stater Bros. Markets’ ongoing commitment to digital transformation, Salazar will continue to drive remarkable innovation critical to meet the current and future needs of our customers and all areas of the company.

Salazar serves as a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team which evaluates and sets key strategies for the Company.

“Gil is a valuable member of our Executive Leadership Team,” said Stater Bros. Markets CEO Pete Van Helden. “This promotion recognizes his outstanding leadership and innovation to navigate us into the future,” Van Helden added.

Salazar brings more than thirty-one (31) years of information technology experience to his role. Prior to Stater Bros. Markets, Salazar served as Director IT Services for Hyundai Capital America. He also served as Director Information Technology for Partners Consulting, providing IT services to clients across multiple industries; Associate Vice President of IT Services at AIG; VP Information Technology for Ford Motor Credit; and Senior Manager Systems Infrastructure for ConAgra Foods Inc. Salazar served Stater Bros. Markets as Assistant Director Operations / Technical Support in 2013. In 2016, Salazar was appointed to Stater Bros. Markets Vice President Information Technology, his most recent position.

Salazar holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Liberty University. He has also completed the Computer Information Systems Program from the United States Naval Technical Training Center and served four (4) years in the United States Navy during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Southern Watch. Additionally, Salazar is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Executive Management Program and a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association. Additionally, Salazar serves on the Stater Bros. Charities Board of Directors.