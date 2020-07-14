FirstBank Appoints Jake Wuest as California Market President

Regional bank announces new leadership for Coachella Valley market

July 14, 2020 – FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced that Jake Wuest has been appointed the California Market President. In this role, Wuest will oversee FirstBank’s California branches, all of which are located in the Palm Desert area.

Having been with FirstBank since 2007, Wuest spent the first nine years of his career managing FirstBank branches and customer relationships in Colorado. For the past four years, Wuest helped lead the bank’s Business Lending growth efforts. With over 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California, Wuest will now focus on growing FirstBank’s business and brand across the Coachella Valley.

“Jake has proven himself as a leader throughout his entire career at FirstBank,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “We are pleased to have him in this new role to amplify our efforts in California. He has the experience and integrity to lead our employees and help our customers through any financial challenge, such as the uncertain times we currently face.”

Earlier this year, FirstBank announced a comprehensive effort to help those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the launch of its customer assistance program and increased compensation for on-site employees. Wuest helped to lead the rollout of these initiatives through FirstBank’s California branches.

“It’s always been FirstBank’s main priority to look after our customers, communities, and employees, and I’m thrilled to use my new role to progress this mission through our California branches,” said Jake Wuest. “Individuals and business owners in the Coachella Valley should know that FirstBank representatives are always ready and available to help with any financial needs. I look forward to growing with the community, and I’m grateful to call it home.”

Wuest graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, which included a dual concentration in finance and entrepreneurial leadership, along with a Certificate of Comprehensive Leadership. He attended Graduate Banking School at the University of Wisconsin. Before moving to California, Wuest served on the Board of Directors for Boy Scouts of America – Denver Area Council and Father Woody’s Haven of Hope, a shelter for the homeless.