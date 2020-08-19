Gafcon, Inc. Appoints Bryan Benso as Chief Development Officer

‘PEOPLE ON THE MOVE’

Gafcon, Inc., a leading program, project, and construction management firm managing and directing complex projects both nationally and internationally, has appointed Bryan Benso as Chief Development Officer. Bryan will be active throughout all of Southern California, including Gafcon’s offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Bryan has more than 30 years of experience in various fields, including public and private capital projects, redevelopment, master planning, land entitlements and development, real estate leasing and acquisitions, governmental and agency negotiations, and numerous other business acumen verticals. He will function as the acting Managing Director of development pursuits for the Development division of Gafcon and as such his role will include identifying, sourcing, performing feasibility due diligence and strategizing various investment projects. He will provide managing partner oversight of all investment projects and the delivery of those projects within target investment metrics. Bryan will also offer principal growth support to the Gafcon PM/CM group and the development of corporatewide strategic initiatives for the future growth and success of Gafcon.

“We are truly elated to have Bryan back on the team,” says Yehudi “Gaf” Gaffen, CEO of Gafcon. “Bryan was an integral member of our tribe 13 years ago and the experience that he has gained while away will be truly invaluable to the team. In his new role as Chief Development Officer, Bryan will excel in assisting to define the strategic direction of the company, while also heading up our Development team with a genuine commitment to serving our clients.”