SharpLine Commercial Partners Negotiates New 8,000-SF Retail Lease with Hispanic Grocer, Rialto Ranch Market in Rialto, CA

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

SharpLine Commercial Partners, a full-service boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm, has negotiated an 8,000-square-foot (SF) lease with Rialto Ranch Market, a grocery butcher shop/carneceria catering to the local Latino community. The location will be within Rancho Verde Plaza, a 110,000-SF retail center located at 2000 to 2026 N. Riverside Drive in Rialto, CA. This new site, which is anticipated to open for business in fall 2021, is owned and operated by Deeb Brothers. This Rialto store will be the company’s fourth of its kind in Southern California, with other Fontana, Santa Ana, and Los Angeles locations.

“This well-located shopping center hasn’t had a grocer since Ralph’s vacated the property about five years ago,” said Barbara Armendariz, President, and Founder of SharpLine Commercial Partners. “Rialto Ranch Market is an ideal addition to this property, and it will help serve people’s daily needs in the surrounding community.”

Armendariz added, “We are pleased to put this lease together and feel it was a winning situation for the center’s ownership, the new tenant, and the significant Latino demographic in the area.”

With this substantial lease, Rancho Verde Plaza is now fully occupied with other tenants, including Starbucks, Rite-Aid, Planet Fitness, AutoZone, Carl’s Jr., and Del Taco. Rancho Verde Plaza is located in the Northern part of Rialto on the northwest quadrant of Interstate 210 and Riverside Drive. The high-traffic shopping center has a population of more than 47,000 within two miles and benefits from strong street visibility and easy entry/exit points, and abundant parking.