Avison Young brokers sale of a newly developed 205,589-sf industrial building in Perris, CA

SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) announced it has completed the $35 million sale of a 154,383-square-foot portion of One Eleven La Quinta Center, a retail community center located at 78959 CA-111 in La Quinta, CA.

SRS Senior Vice Presidents Chris Tramontano and John Redfield represented the seller, a Coachella Valley-based private family office. The buyer, Anaheim, CA-based Milan Capital Management, represented themselves. Terrison Quinn and Casey Mahony of SRS Real Estate Partners have and remain exclusive leasing agents for the asset which was 79% occupied at the close of escrow.

Tenants in the center that were part of the property sale include Ross Stores, Staples, Petco, Big 5 Sporting Goods, among others. The center is shadow anchored by tenants that include Stater Bros, Hobby Lobby, and Kohl’s.

Built in phases between 1992 and 2002, this is the first sale of the center since development over 30 years ago. One Eleven La Quinta Center totals 852,465 square feet and is situated on 19.57 acres of land. An irreplaceable highly-successful center, One Eleven La Quinta Shopping Center is located at one of the best intersections in all of the Coachella Valley, Washington & 111 visible to over 70,000 cars per day.

“The sale of One Eleven La Quinta Center was a very detailed complex transaction with several obstacles to overcome, including multiple loans on different portions of the property, a rising interest rate environment and a new Panera Bread pad development still in the contingency period that was critical to the proforma NOI that was underwritten. I’m proud of our investment sales and leasing teams for coming together and providing excellent execution for both the seller and buyer,” said Tramontano.

“After 30 years of successful operation of One Eleven La Quinta, the seller was ready to pass the baton to a great southern California operator. This transaction had its challenges and many moving pieces, fortunately all outside of the high-quality real estate that was purchased. Chris Nichelson and the Milan Capital Management team demonstrated at great lengths their expertise in completing this transaction. This was a team effort and I’m excited to see the value Milan and the SRS leasing teams add to take the center to new heights,” said Redfield.

“We have been working with the seller and the SRS team for many years to acquire this well-located asset,” said Chris Nichelson, President of Milan Capital Management. “Their professionalism and diligence helped us overcome numerous challenges to get this deal done in an increasingly difficult environment. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue the original developer’s legacy, and to take this property to the next level.”

“One Eleven La Quinta Center is one of the preeminent retail centers for the Coachella Valley since its inception. It was important for the seller that the project’s legacy of success endures. Milan Capital Management’s level of sophistication and vision for the center made it clear they were the perfect buyer. The collaboration with the SRS capital markets team was critical to completing what was a very complicated transaction to the benefit of both parties. Under the stewardship of Chris Nichelson and Milan Capital Management’s team, we already have several new tenants in negotiation and the new Panera drive-thru is scheduled to open this fall,” shared Mahony.

Located along Highway 111, the region’s major retail corridor, the property is within a dense, affluent trade area with a population of 160,000 and more than 58,000 employees within a five-mile radius.

In 2021, SRS’ Investment Properties Group (IPG) and National Net Lease Group (NNLG) completed more than $3.1 billion in deal volume comprised of 899 transactions in 49 states, and currently have more than $2 billion in property on the market, with nearly 200 properties sold year-to-date in 2022.