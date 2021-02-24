Progressive Real Estate Partners Inks Lease with Grocery Outlet for New Location in Victorville, CA

The 16,130 sf store is projected to open in the summer of 2021 at Hi Desert Plaza.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

Progressive Real Estate Partners, the leading Inland Empire retail brokerage firm, announced today the signing of a new lease with Grocery Outlet for a 16,130 square-foot anchor space at 12240 Hesperia Road, Victorville, California. This will be the chain’s first High Desert store reflecting its modern prototype and it will be located in the 140,000+ square-foot Hi Desert Plaza. Grocery Outlet is expected to open this summer and will join DD’s Discounts, Dollar Tree, Aaron’s, Goodwill, Bank of America and over a dozen other shops, services and eateries at the well-established community center.

Progressive Real Estate Partners’ President Brad Umansky and VP of Retail Sales & Leasing Paul Su marketed the property and represented the landlord, BH Properties in the transaction. Grocery Outlet was represented by Townsand Cropsey and Garrett Colburn of SRS Real Estate Partners in Newport Beach.

Grocery Outlet is a well-known rapidly growing discount grocer with more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. The store features a wide variety of quality name-brand and private label grocery items, fresh produce, frozen foods, meat, seafood and alcohol as well as health, beauty, household and seasonal items. Grocery Outlet will be making a significant investment in the new Victorville location to reflect the brand and create a customer friendly shopping experience.

Hi Desert Plaza is located along a major retail corridor at the corner of Hesperia Road and Bear Valley Road which is one of the busiest intersections in the High Desert with visibility to over 72,000 cars per day. The center also features multiple points of ingress and egress and prominent monument signage along both streets. In addition, the center is in a densely populated area with over 177,000 people in a 5-mile radius and it benefits from a thriving daytime marketplace drawing from Desert Valley Medical Center, Victor Valley Community College and multiple local office and industrial parks.

According to Brad Umansky, “We are delighted to welcome Grocery Outlet to Hi Desert Plaza. The value-oriented co-tenancy and outstanding Victorville location made this location a perfect fit for Grocery Outlet to grow their brand in the High Desert region of SoCal’s Inland Empire.” He added, “This space had been vacant for quite some time so In addition to providing the local community with a great new grocery store, it’s also a win for the shopping center gaining a new anchor tenant that will draw even more traffic to the already popular center.”