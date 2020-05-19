People On The Move: BNBuilders announce three new hires with 60 years of combined experience in the construction industry

PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

May 19th, 2020 — BNBuilders announce three new hires with 60 years of combined experience in the construction industry.

Jeremy Moore, PMP has over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. Recently joining the BNBuilders team as a Project Executive, Mr. Moore has previously held the roles of Superintendent, Project Engineer and Project Manager throughout his career. Highly qualified, he is adept at contract management, cost control, budgets, estimates, preconstruction, closeout, BIM, constructability reviews, and LEED construction. Past projects under his leadership include the $2.7 billion LAX People Mover project, the $72 million Little Tokyo in Downtown Los Angeles, and numerous educational projects for Chino Valley Unified School District, West Covina Unified School District, and Riverside Unified School District, to name a few.

Sr. Project Manager, Jeremy Turner, PMP, recently joined the BNBuilders team, bringing his nearly two decades of experience. His skills include project coordination, preconstruction, scheduling, estimating, and procurement; and he is able to successfully manage multiple multi-million-dollar projects with compressed schedules and tight budget constraints. Key projects on his resume include the $300 million Ivy Station Mixed-Use Development in Culver City, and projects for Torrance Unified School District and Culver City Unified School District. During one four-year period, he oversaw the completion of 120 facilities with a combined budget of more than $754 million.

Paul Cohoat, LEED AP, is BNBuilders’ new Preconstruction Manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, and more than 10 years of preconstruction management. With projects ranging from $1 million to $2 billion under his leadership, he has hands-on experience in all facets of construction, problem-solving, and helping identify and solve issues involving all trades prior to construction. Resume highlights include the $1.8 billion LAX/Crenshaw Corridor Project for the LA County Metropolitan Transit Authority, several mixed-use high-rise towers up to $350 million and 51 stories tall, and the $550 million San Jose Civic Center.

About BNBuilders

BNBuilders was founded on the principle of implementing a new vision for construction practices. Our environment encourages and fosters new ideas, leading edge technology, responsibility and above all, client satisfaction. Our people have consistently set us apart by approaching every project proactively and with energy and enthusiasm to achieve our client’s goals.