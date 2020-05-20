PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

Brad Umansky of Progressive Real Estate Partners named new president of Retail Brokers Network

May 20, 2020 – Retail Brokers Network (RBN), one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing retail networking groups, announced today that industry veteran Brad Umansky of Southern California-based Progressive Real Estate Partners has been named the new President of the organization. Retail Brokers Network is a National Retail Brokerage Network with 57 member offices in 40 states representing over 700 retail specialists across the US.

In this volunteer role, Umansky will lead the RBN Executive Committee and work with the other committee members to grow the RBN brand, represent the organization at industry events, recruit new firms, facilitate education, lead internal networking events, and share brokerage “Best Practices” between the 57 RBN member offices representing over 700 retail specialists across the US.

In addition to Umansky, the 2020-2021 Executive Committee includes:

President-Elect Bryan Holt of Southpace Properties (Alabama)

of Southpace Properties (Alabama) VP of Operations Rob Samtmann of Equity Retail Brokers (Pennsylvania)

of Equity Retail Brokers (Pennsylvania) VP of Marketing Brian Sorrentino of ROI Commercial Real Estate (Nevada)

of ROI Commercial Real Estate (Nevada) VP of Finance Joseph Valenti of Centennial Retail Services (Tennessee)

of Centennial Retail Services (Tennessee) Secretary Stanton Hudmon of Pine Street/RPS (Florida)

of Pine Street/RPS (Florida) Past President Tom Bruss of Founders 3 Real Estate Services (Wisconsin)

“I’m excited to be RBN’s new President at this important time in the retail industry. I look forward to working with the executive team to provide the brokers in our network with valuable resources that they can use to help our collective clients achieve their retail real estate goals.” said Umansky.

Umansky has over 25 years of retail real estate experience and is the owner and president of Progressive Real Estate Partners, a leading boutique brokerage firm based in Rancho Cucamonga, California that specializes in the sale and leasing of retail properties in Southern California’s Inland Empire region. The firm’s track record of successfully completing over 1,000 lease and sale transactions including $1B in sold investment properties has made it the “go to” retail brokerage in the market.

Progressive joined RBN in 2014 to expand their capabilities. With RBN members in most major US markets, Progressive’s clients benefit from the combination of national and local expertise as well as access to market information and real estate opportunities nationwide.

Umansky is active with several industry organizations including ICSC and ACRE Southern California and was inducted into the ACRE Hall of Fame in 2018. He has been a guest speaker as well as moderated and participated in numerous industry panels and is frequently quoted in both local and industry trade media including Shopping Centers Today, Shopping Center Business, Western Real Estate Business, California Centers, CoStar, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and the Press Enterprise.

Umansky is also the author of “Value Added – Successful Strategies for Listing and Selling Investment Real Estate” which has served as a how-to book for brokers providing proven strategies on how to build and grow your retail leasing and investment sales brokerage career. In addition, Umansky is featured in the top selling book, Brokers Who Dominate, which highlights leading brokers and the traits that lead to their success.