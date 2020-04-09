Rachel Hickenbottom Joins CRG as Vice President of Development and Construction

PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

Rachel Hickenbottom, CRG Vice President of Development and Construction

Industry veteran joins firm to bolster Southern California development team

April 9, 2020 — CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, announced today the hiring of Rachel Hickenbottom as Vice President of Development and Construction for the West Region.

Hickenbottom will be responsible for CRG’s pre-development, development and construction activities for industrial projects in the West Region, including key markets throughout California, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Reno, Phoenix and Denver. She will help to execute on the company’s expanding presence in the West Coast by leading the planning, design and construction for ground-up and value-add industrial assets.

“Rachel is a perfect cultural fit and brings meaningful development expertise as we grow our Southern California and West Region presence,” said Shawn Clark, President of CRG. “Her integrity, creativity and results-oriented personality are exactly what CRG is looking for as we add talented people to our team.”

Hickenbottom, a 25-year-industry veteran, has distinguished herself amongst a male-dominated field. She started her career with Majestic Realty in 1994 and moved on to become a Development Assistant and Property Manager at Panattoni Development in 2001. Hickenbottom joined DCT Industrial nine years ago as a Regional Manager, climbing the ranks to Vice President of Development & Construction through the successful acquisition and merger with Prologis.

At Prologis, Hickenbottom worked on key projects including Mountain View Industrial Park 4 & 5 and the Moreno Valley Logistics Center.

“I’m proud to be a woman in real estate,” said Hickenbottom, who is an active member of the Inland Empire chapter of Commercial Real Estate for Women (CREW). “There should be more, and that’s one of the things CRG values. This is a special group, and I consider myself fortunate to be working with old friends and a uniquely-talented group of people.”

Joining Bud Pharris, Senior Vice President, Partner and West Region leader for CRG, and Joe Williams, Vice President of Development, Hickenbottom’s addition bolsters the firm’s continued West Coast expansion.

CRG is currently pursing entitlements with its development partners on two buildings totaling 270,000 square feet in Carson, California and another 165,000-square-foot building in Moreno Valley. The firm has another three Southern California development projects in escrow totaling nearly 100 acres.

“This is one of the most important markets in the country, and our key stakeholders need team members who understand the unique challenges and opportunities of developing industrial projects in the region,” Pharris said. “That’s why I couldn’t be happier to have Rachel joining us. I’ve known her for 20 years. She’s a proven veteran and a difference maker for us and our clients.”

Hickenbottom holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting and a Masters in Business Administration from Cal State Fullerton. She is also a licensed California real estate salesperson.

About CRG

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm that has developed more than 8,500 acres of land and delivered over 197 million square feet of commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-family assets exceeding $12 billion in value. CRG, headquartered in St. Louis, leverages a powerful North American platform with local market expertise and offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Southern California and Philadelphia. CRG’s philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation users led to the creation of their industrial brand, The Cubes, and their multi-family brand, Chapter. For more information, visit CRG’s website at www.realcrg.com.