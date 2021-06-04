Passing of Renown California Winegrower and Community Leader Donald Galleano

Donald D. Galleano, 1952-2021

It is with great sadness that the family of renown winegrower, community leader and champion of regional water interests, Donald D. Galleano, announces his passing on June 2, 2021.

Mr. Galleano was President of the Historic Cantu-Galleano Ranch in Mira Loma, California, a fifth-generation winery founded in 1927. Galleano is the oldest Prohibition-era winery in the Cucamonga Valley still owned by the family and operating at its original location.

Mr. Galleano was devoted to his family and his community, and over the years, served in a variety of leadership positions. Since 2004, he served on the Board of Directors of the Western Municipal Water District and was Western’s sole representative on the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Mr. Galleano served on the National Orange Show Foundation Board and the Los Angeles County Fair Association Board. He was a past president of the Western Riverside County Businessman’s Association and the Jurupa Chamber of Commerce.

The family asks for privacy during this period of mourning.

The Journal had the honor of sitting down with the late Donald Galleano just a few weeks ago at his downtown Los Angeles office. He was in good spirit. We had a casual chat about his life in the wine industry. He will be missed.