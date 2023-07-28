Business
SBA Amends Disaster Declaration for California
Disaster Assistance Now Available to Private Nonprofit Organizations in Six Additional Counties
Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Alameda, Imperial, San Joaquin, San Bernardino, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties following the amendment to President Biden’s April 3, major disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Feb. 21 – July 10, 2023, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne and Ventura counties in California.
Although the deadline to apply for a disaster loan for physical damages was June 5, private nonprofits in Alameda, Imperial, San Joaquin, San Bernardino, Stanislaus and Ventura counties may apply with an explanation that they were not eligible until this July 25, amendment to the declaration.
SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For certain private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage.
The interest rate is 2.375 percent with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage is June 5, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 3, 2024.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Business
City of San Bernardino Planning for the Revitalization of Its Downtown
The City of San Bernardino has proposed a set of initiatives, programs, and investments intended to revitalize its downtown area.
“When we transform our downtown, we transform San Bernardino.” said Interim City Manager Charles McNeely. “And that time is now.”
The Mayor and City Council were given a preview on June 30 of the initiatives planned to revitalize downtown. In the coming months, the City Council will be asked to approve many of the specific steps.
“Downtown San Bernardino is already a huge economic driver for our City,” added McNeely. “It has the potential to bring many more jobs, much more housing, and significantly more economic activity than there currently is.”
The downtown area accounts for only 1.4 percent of the city’s population, but accounts for 19 percent of the city’s jobs.
“To build upon the opportunities in downtown San Bernardino, the City has assembled a set of proposals that will take advantage of San Bernardino’s strengths,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Hernandez. “Some are best practices; some are specific to San Bernardino. Collectively, they will make a tremendous impact.”
Among the proposals are:
- Partnering with the Cal State San Bernardino Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) to create an Entrepreneurial Resource Center to offer programs and counseling to existing and startup businesses. Since its inception, IECE has counseled and trained nearly 150,000 existing and aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, and students.
- Evaluating the feasibility of using Court Street between D and E Streets as a pedestrian corridor to hold farmers markets, arts, culture, and food fairs, and other special events.
- Partnering with downtown businesses and property owners to create a downtown property and business improvement district (PBID).
- Working with Cal State, San Bernardino to develop a downtown satellite campus for select programs.
- Authorizing the San Bernardino Police Department to hire additional officers to create a permanent downtown quality of life team to address safety issues specific to the downtown area. This would build upon a successful pilot project launched earlier this year downtown.
- Working to revitalize City-owned property, including the Regal Cinema Plaza, the Convention Center, San Manuel Stadium – home of the 66ers, E Street retail sites, and the former Woolworth Building.
- Conducting a preliminary Engineering and Space Study Plan to determine the next steps for San Bernardino’s City Hall.
- Starting a $2.5 million renovation to the historic California Theater.
- Adding additional economic development staff to focus on the attraction, retention, and expansion of businesses, housing, and employment.
- Contracting with a real estate brokerage firm to market city-owned property.
- Developing an economic development action plan to build upon recent planning efforts such as the downtown specific plan and investment playbook.
- Launching a façade improvement program to enhance and upgrade building exteriors along key commercial corridors.
- Developing a revolving loan program to provide emergency and ongoing financing to small businesses.
- Exploring the creation of additional downtown special events to build upon the success of the Miracle on Court Street, Route 66 Rendezvous, Arts Fest, and Vegan Fest.
Some steps to revitalize downtown San Bernardino are already underway. In recent months, the City has:
- Created a $3 million small business and non-profit grant program. The program, in partnership with the Small Business Development Center, awards grants between $10,000 and $35,000 to qualifying small businesses and non-profits who receive training on how to sustain and grow their business. A second round of funding will be available in the coming months.
- Began a proactive review of downtown properties to ensure that owners maintain the physical appearance and condition of their properties. This is a result of recent Council actions to expand the size of the Code Enforcement department.
- Investing $9 million into the refurbishment of Seccombe Lake Park. Conceptual plans were presented to the City Council on July 19.
“We are already seeing increased investment in downtown San Bernardino,” added Hernandez. “Entrepreneurs, investors recognize that the transformation is underway.”
- Last year, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted to consolidate and expand its footprint in downtown San Bernardino with the creation of a 307,000 square foot government center. This project will bring more employees to downtown San Bernardino and create additional demand for downtown business and housing options.
- Several new restaurants are under construction on 5th street. This includes a second downtown Starbucks location, a Del Taco, and a Chipotle. In addition, the Planning Commission recently approved the expansion of the In-N-Out Burger and the construction of a Sonic restaurant.
- Investors recently purchased the historic Heritage Building on Court Street with the intention of renovating the building and opening a new restaurant.
- The owners of 330 D Street where Chase Bank is located recently created the shared workspace Studio D. Among its tenants are the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and Music Changing Lives.
One of the biggest economic opportunities remains the 42-acre Carousel Mall property. Currently, the mall is being demolished, with planning underway to build the infrastructure needed to re-develop the property. Ultimately, the City will seek a private partner to develop the site with new housing and commercial development.
Business
Q3-2023 SCAG Economic Roundtable Update
Southern California Association of Governments Release Third Quarter Economic Update
Third Quarter, 2023
SCAG’s Economic Roundtable met for its quarterly discussion on the current state of the regional economy last week. Labor market conditions were a major focus of the conversation and several overarching themes emerged:
- Although a recession had been considered likely for the third quarter this year, the Roundtable was generally optimistic that a recession will be averted or will be mild, especially in California.
- The region’s economic resiliency is driven by strong labor markets. However, the region is facing a number of labor disputes in regionally significant industries.
- Commercial real estate is a weak spot in the region’s economy and housing continues to be soft, largely due to high interest rates and low supply.
- Federal spending through the Inflation Reduction Act is ramping up and presents significant opportunities and multiplier effects for the region, especially surrounding green technology. Lithium mining is an emerging opportunity in Imperial County with commercial grade production possible by 2025.
Labor Market
- The SCAG region’s unemployment rate is at pre-pandemic levels at 4.5 percent (4.8 percent seasonally adjusted). All six counties are experiencing low unemployment rates. The lowest is in Orange County at 3.2 percent (3.6 percent seasonally adjusted). While Imperial County has the highest rate at 16 percent (17.6 percent seasonally adjusted), this is far lower than historical levels in Imperial County. Continuing unemployment claims dropped in the last quarter, indicating that laid-off workers are finding alternative jobs quickly.
- The region’s labor supply is at 9.2 million, about 3.8 percent below the pre-pandemic high of February 2020. In the Inland Empire counties, labor supply slightly exceeds the February 2020 pre-pandemic levels. The Inland Empire counties also lead the state in employment gains since the pandemic; however, total employment is slightly below the post-COVID highs set in Fall 2022.
- There have been labor disputes in regionally significant sectors, including logistics, entertainment and hospitality. Disputes are largely driven by concerns over working conditions, wage levels not keeping up with inflation or corporate profits – and in the case of the entertainment industry, artificial intelligence (AI).
- The tight labor market is a cause of many current economic anomalies; it is expected to take some time for the effects of inflation and interest rate hikes to work itself through various parts of the economy.
Real Estate Market
- Sales of existing homes are still down significantly due to prices and rates both being higher for those looking to “step up;” however, sales are ’starting to increase. Despite supply constraints, new development is still rising in much of the region — and homebuilders’ stock prices are especially strong in reflecting optimism.
- Commercial real estate is the worst performing large sector, driven down by marquee loan defaults in large metropolitan areas and generally high office vacancy rates. However, banks don’t want to take properties back and have an incentive to work things out with building owners to prevent accelerating vacancies or defaults.
Broader Economy
- As of July, economic news as a whole is better than it has been all calendar year. Stock market indices are up and consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan’s index is the highest in two years.
- While many Economists predicted a third quarter recession, nothing suggests it is actually starting or about to come soon. Confidence is helpful in avoiding the self-fulfilling prophecy, which can trigger a downturn. In retrospect, the uniformity of COVID-era support payments in allowing for spending despite uncertainty may have been a major factor.
- Major risks may be on the horizon in commercial lending. Nationally, corporate bankruptcies are at the highest levels since 2010, up 68 percent relative to the first six months of 2022. This is impacting some sectors more quickly, particularly the region’s large hospitality sector. The reason appears to be that businesses are paying far higher rates for new commercial loans, which may lead to some difficult choices for small businesses—and lenders.
- Taxable sales are down as consumers continue to shift consumption from goods to services. While personal spending is positive nationwide, this may be a challenge for local government coffers.
- The region’s year-over-year core inflation rate is 1.3 percent lower than a quarter ago; however, this is largely the result of a 15 percent drop in energy (mainly gasoline) prices. This drop opens the possibility of only one (rather than two) remaining interest hike from the Federal Reserve in the rest of 2023, which would be a positive signal.
SCAG’s Economic Roundtable is a consortium of regional economic experts that meet quarterly to update the region’s economic outlook and discuss challenges and opportunities facing the six counties that comprise SCAG.
Members are:
- Imperial County, Michael Bracken, Development Management Group, Inc. (DMG)
- Los Angeles County, Shannon Sedgwick, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC)
- Orange County, Wallace Walrod, Tech Coast Consulting Group (TCCG) and Orange County Business Council (OCBC)
- Riverside & San Bernardino Counties, Manfred Keil, Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) and Claremont McKenna College
- Ventura County and the SCAG Region, Mark Schniepp, California Economic Forecast (CEF)
- Equity, Karthick Ramakrishnan, University of California, Riverside (UCR) and California 100
- Sustainability, David Roland-Holst, Berkeley Economic Advising & Research (BEAR) and University of California, Berkeley
- Workforce Development, Shaun Fernando, Guidehouse Consulting
Business
Entertainment Industry Strikes: Job Numbers in Los Angeles Take a Hit
State Labor Force Bumps Up… Finally
California’s labor market grew only modestly in June (the latest numbers), with total nonfarm employment in the state expanding by 11,600 positions, according to an analysis released today by Beacon Economics. May’s gains were also revised down to 38,200, a 9,100 decrease from the preliminary estimate of 47,300.
“Job growth has slowed in the state over the past couple of months,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics. “This month’s job losses in Los Angeles are also noteworthy, following the strikes that are now occurring in the entertainment industry. As the largest labor market in the state, the strikes, which primarily affect the Los Angeles area, could act as a drag on state employment in the coming months.”
As of June 2023, California has recovered all of the jobs that were lost in March and April 2020, and there are now 417,300 more people employed in California compared to pre-pandemic February 2020. Total nonfarm employment in the state has grown 2.4% over this time compared to a 2.5% increase nationally. Annually, California increased payrolls by 2.2% from June 2022 to June 2023, trailing a 2.5% increase nationally.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 4.6% in June 2023, up 0.1 percentage-points from the previous month, and the state’s unemployment rate remains elevated relative to the 3.6% rate in the United States overall. California’s labor force grew by 13,600 in June, an increase of 0.1% on a month-over-month basis. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has fallen by 157,300 workers, a 0.8% decline.
Industry Profile
- At the industry level, gains were mixed. Leisure and Hospitality led payroll increases in June, expanding by 6,800, a jump of 0.3% on a month-over-month basis. With these gains, Leisure and Hospitality payrolls are now just 0.2%, or 5,100 jobs, below their pre-pandemic peak.
- Construction was the next best performing sector, adding 6,000 jobs, a month-over-month increase of 0.7%. Construction payrolls are now up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
- Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (4,900 or 0.3%), Education (4,200 or 1.0%), Health Care (2,800 or 0.1%), Information (900 or 0.2%), and Finance and Insurance (300 or 0.1%).
- Payrolls decreased in only a handful of sectors in June. Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities had the largest declines in June, with payrolls falling by 4,500, a decline of 0.5% on a month-over-month basis. Other sectors posting losses during the month were Administrative Support (-4,400 or -0.4%), Retail Trade (-1,700 or -0.1%), Wholesale Trade (-1,400 or -0.2%), and Other Services (-1,100 or -0.2%).
Regional Profile
- Regionally, job gains were led by the San Francisco Bay Area. San Jose experienced the largest increase, with payrolls expanding by 4,700 (0.4%) positions in June. San Francisco (MD) (3,100 or 0.3%), the East Bay (1,100 or 0.1%), Santa Rosa (300 or 0.1%), and Vallejo (200 or 0.1%) also saw payrolls expand during the month. Over the past 12 months, San Francisco (MD) (3.0%) has experienced the fastest job growth in the region, followed by San Jose (2.9%), Napa (2.8%), the East Bay (2.1%), Vallejo (2.1%), Santa Rosa (2.0%), and San Rafael (MD) (1.6%).
- In Southern California, San Diego saw the largest increase, where payrolls grew by 5,700 (0.4%) during the month. The Inland Empire (600 or 0.0%) and El Centro (100 or 0.1%) also saw their payrolls jump. On the other hand, Los Angeles (MD) (-3,900 or -0.1%) and Ventura (-1,400 or -.4%) experienced declining payroll during the month. Over the past year, San Diego (3.1%), Orange County (2.4%), and Los Angeles (MD) (2.3%) have enjoyed the fastest job growth in the region, followed by El Centro (2.1%) Ventura (1.7%), and the Inland Empire (0.8%).
- In the Central Valley, Sacramento experienced the largest monthly increase, as payrolls expanded by 1,100 (0.1%) positions in June. Merced (900 or 1.3%), Bakersfield (300 or 0.1%), Fresno (300 or 0.1%), Stockton (300 or 0.1%), and Madera (200 or 0.5%) also saw their payrolls jump during the month. Over the past year, Hanford (4.1%) has had the fastest growth, followed by Fresno (3.2%), Madera (2.9%), Visalia (2.8%), Sacramento (2.7%), Yuba (2.6%), Bakersfield (2.1%), Modesto (1.8%), Chico (1.7%), Stockton (1.6%), Merced (1.1%), and Redding (1.0%).
- On California’s Central Coast, Salinas (500 or 0.3%) added the largest number of jobs. Santa Barbara (200 or 0.1%) also experienced payroll increases during the month. On the other hand, payrolls declined in Santa Cruz (-500 or -0.5%) and San Luis Obispo (-200 or -0.2%). From June 2022 to June 2023, Salinas (4.0%) added jobs at the fastest rate, followed by San Luis Obispo (3.7%), Santa Barbara (3.1%), and Santa Cruz (2.8%).
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Navigating the Digital Frontier: The 2023 Cybersecurity Update
-
Business2 months ago
Thriving Without the Status: Local Small Business Owner Shares his Journey as an Undocumented Entrepreneur
-
Community2 weeks ago
Magical Animatronic Encounter at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital by Garner Holt Foundation
-
Business1 month ago
California Job Growth Keeps on Rolling
-
People On The Move1 month ago
Mountain View Services, Inc. Recognized and Awarded as Medium-Size Family Business of the Year
-
Health & Wellness2 weeks ago
People On The Move — Claudia Medina Salazar, PA-C
You must be logged in to post a comment Login