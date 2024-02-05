San Bernardino County declares State of Emergency

San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency tonight in anticipation of extreme rain and snow expected today through Wednesday.

“This declaration puts the state and federal government on notice that our residents will need their help,” said Board of Supervisors Chair and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “The County is taking all available steps to keep our residents safe and we are making preparations to meet their needs during and after the storms. I urge everyone to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and visit Prepare.SBCounty.gov for vital safety information.”

The proclamation was signed by County CEO Luther Snoke in his capacity as the County’s Director of Emergency Services and will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for ratification.

The County sent out phone and text warnings in English and Spanish today warning residents about the potential for flooding and mudslides. The County will continue to post warnings and safety information on its social media platforms.

The County has crews and equipment in position to be activated as needed.

The National Weather Service has predicted catastrophic and life-threatening flooding for the San Bernardino valley and coastal slopes of the San Bernardino mountains tonight through Tuesday with showers chances lasting through Friday. Travel and commuting will be difficult.

Small stream and urban flooding will occur and rivers are expected to rise.

The County’s emergency declaration clears the way for state and federal assistance that will likely be needed to assist the county in coping with the storms and their aftermath.

Today the Governor also declared a state of emergency for eight counties, including San Bernardino County.