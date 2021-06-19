Memorial Service Details Announced for Inland Icon Don Galleano

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, for Donald Domenic Galleano, the Mira Loma winegrower and community leader who passed away earlier this month.

A funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The eulogy will be delivered by Galleano’s close friend, Congressman Ken Calvert.

The church service will be followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 West G St., Ontario.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received during this incredibly difficult time for our family,” said Gina Galleano Spraggins, Don’s eldest daughter. “We thank all of the people who have sent condolences and shared fond memories of our father, who will never be forgotten.”

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thomas Miller Mortuary in Corona.

“Don Galleano was an important figure in the Inland Empire who should be remembered for his decades of devoted public service and as a friend to so many,” said Keysha Licea, Funeral Arranger at Thomas Miller Mortuary. “It is our honor to help lay him to rest and provide his family comfort.”

Galleano was born March 26, 1952 in Los Angeles. He was a third-generation vintner and winegrower at the Historic Cantú-Galleano Ranch, the oldest winemaking operation in Riverside County. He was a Board member at Western Municipal Water District, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and the Chino Basin Watermaster. He previously served on the Board at the Jurupa Community Services District, and his work securing water for the area helped lay the groundwork for the formation of the cities of Eastvale and Jurupa Valley. He died on June 2, 2021, at the age of 69.