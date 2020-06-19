Ontario International Airport is on welcome back track

Installation of commercial kiosks which offer face covers, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Deep cleaning of public and employee areas of the airport, such as restrooms, lunchrooms and retail and dining concessions with high-powered disinfectant.

More intensive efforts to sanitize high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, hand railings, counters and water fountains.

Additional hand sanitizer stations positioned throughout the airport.

Passenger screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on tray surfaces remain in use at security checkpoints.

Placement of appropriately spaced floor markers throughout the terminals to encourage proper social distancing.

Ontario also directed its contractor, Diverse Facility Solutions, to spray every surface of the airport nightly with a highly effective disinfectant using Protexus, a cordless electrostatic sprayer that charges a dilution of a 3M disinfectant product known to be effective against coronaviruses. The fine mist adheres to hard, non-porous surfaces as well as to soft surfaces such as fabrics and upholstery. The electrostatic charge causes the spray to attach to the surface bringing 360-degree, touchless disinfection and sanitizing capabilities. The product dries in 10 minutes.

“We recognize that as travelers return to the airport in greater numbers, they may have questions about the safeguards put in place to help reduce exposure to potentially harmful bacteria and viruses,” said Mark Thorpe, ONT’s chief executive officer. “Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have intensified practices for keeping passenger terminals clean, undertaken new initiatives to increase confidence among customers that they are safe in our airport and worked hard to prepare for the day when airline passengers return to more normal travel routines.”

Officials are also reminding ONT travelers, visitors and other guests to wear appropriate face coverings, wash hands with soap and water frequently and avoid touching their face, all prudent measures to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated the use of face coverings in public places, including airports.